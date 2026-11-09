NewAmsterdam Pharma Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - November 6, 2026

NAARDEN, the Netherlands and MIAMI, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or “NewAmsterdam” or the “Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced that the Compensation Committee of NewAmsterdam’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement share options covering an aggregate of 106,600 of NewAmsterdam’s ordinary shares to 6 non-executive new hires. The share options were granted as an inducement material to the employees’ acceptance of employment with NewAmsterdam pursuant to the NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. 2024 Inducement Plan (the “2024 Inducement Plan”) and in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The share options have an exercise price per share equal to $19.56, which represents the closing market price on the Nasdaq Stock Market of the Company’s ordinary shares on November 2, 2026, the grant date. The shares subject to the options will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the shares vesting in a series of 36 equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to each employee’s continued service with NewAmsterdam on such vesting dates. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2024 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an option award agreement covering the grant.

The Compensation Committee of NewAmsterdam’s Board of Directors also approved the grant of restricted stock units covering an aggregate of 28,295 of NewAmsterdam’s ordinary shares to 6 non-executive new hires. The restricted stock units were granted as an inducement material to the employees’ acceptance of employment with NewAmsterdam pursuant to the 2024 Inducement Plan and in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The restricted stock units were granted on November 2, 2026. The restricted stock units will vest over three years, with one-third of the restricted stock units vesting on each of the one-year, two-year and three-year anniversaries of the applicable vesting commencement date, subject to each employee’s continued service with NewAmsterdam on such vesting dates. The restricted stock units are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2024 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a restricted stock unit award agreement covering the grant.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a new standard of care for people living with cardiometabolic and neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is advancing therapies designed to address a significant unmet need for safe, well-tolerated, and convenient treatment options that lower LDL-C while advancing innovation beyond a single marker to better address cardiovascular risk. In multiple Phase 3 trials, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose, once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone and as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, in patients at risk of cardiovascular disease with elevated LDL-C. Guided by its mission, the Company challenges convention with courage, translates deep biological insight into meaningful patient impact, and delivers with rigor, precision, and purpose.

Company Contact

Matthew Philippe

P: 1-917-882-7512

matthew.philippe@newamsterdampharma.com