New Kidney International Study Provides Preclinical Proof-of-Concept for TolerogenixX’s MIC Platform in Lupus Nephritis

Heidelberg, Germany, November 11, 2026. TolerogenixX, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing personalized cell therapies to induce antigen-specific immune tolerance, today announced that a new study in Kidney International provides preclinical proof-of-concept for its Modified Immune Cells (MIC) platform in lupus nephritis, a severe manifestation of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

The study demonstrates for the first time that MIC therapy can significantly ameliorate the course of lupus nephritis in an established in vivo mouse model. Treatment reduced disease progression and was associated with lower proteinuria, albuminuria, serum creatinine and anti-dsDNA autoantibody levels. In addition, MIC-treated animals showed reduced kidney inflammation, fibrosis and complement deposition compared with untreated controls.

The findings extend previous preclinical and clinical work with the MIC approach and support the potential of the platform in autoimmune indications beyond organ transplantation. The study was specifically designed to assess whether immunoregulatory effects observed in transplantation and previous autoimmune models could also be demonstrated in lupus nephritis.

MIC therapy is designed to induce immune tolerance using immune cells treated ex vivo with mitomycin C. In the lupus nephritis model, treatment was associated with increased regulatory-like B lymphocytes and reduced levels of several pro-inflammatory cytokines. The researchers also observed marked changes in kidney-resident tertiary lymphoid structures, including reduced organization of B- and T-cell areas and disruption of germinal centers involved in pathogenic autoantibody production.

Importantly, the immunological changes observed in the lupus model were similar to findings previously reported in clinical studies of MIC therapy in kidney transplantation, supporting the concept of a broader immunoregulatory mechanism across different immune-mediated settings.

“The findings show that the MIC approach has potential well beyond transplantation,” said Prof. Dr. Matthias Schaier, CEO of TolerogenixX and corresponding author of the study. “In this lupus nephritis model, we see both a clear effect on disease progression and immunological changes that are consistent with what we have observed in our transplantation program. This provides a strong scientific basis to further explore MIC therapy in autoimmune diseases.”

The study also included an in vitro analysis using cells from patients with lupus nephritis. Macrophages from lupus patients were able to clear autologous MIC at levels comparable with healthy controls, helping to address a potential translational concern for the approach. The authors conclude that the study represents an important step toward the clinical translation of MIC therapy in SLE.

“Our MIC approach differs fundamentally from many current lupus nephritis therapies. Rather than depleting a specific immune-cell population or blocking a single pathway, MIC therapy is designed to engage endogenous mechanisms of immune tolerance,” said Prof. Dr. Christian Morath, CSO of TolerogenixX. “In the new lupus nephritis study, treatment affected several components of the immune response, including regulatory-like B cells, pro-inflammatory cytokines and pathogenic tertiary lymphoid structures in the kidney. Importantly, similar immunoregulatory effects have previously been observed in our kidney transplantation program, supporting the broader platform potential of MIC beyond transplantation.”

TolerogenixX is also preparing a peer-reviewed publication reporting ten-year follow-up data from its kidney transplantation program, further extending the long-term clinical evidence generated with the MIC approach in transplantation.

“The combination of long-term clinical experience in kidney transplantation and emerging preclinical evidence in autoimmune disease is broadening the potential scope of our platform,” Schaier added. “Our goal is to build on this growing body of evidence and evaluate where MIC-induced immune tolerance can provide meaningful benefit to patients with immune-mediated diseases.”