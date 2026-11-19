This scientific brief explores the established neuroscience, breakthrough technology, and promising clinical findings behind FDA-cleared, FDA Breakthrough Device-designated GyroStim neurotechnology.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UltraThera Technologies, Inc., developer of GyroStim®, today announced the release of GyroStim: The Science Behind the Breakthrough, a scientific brief examining the established neuroscience, technological advancements, and promising clinical findings underlying GyroStim's breakthrough capabilities in multimodal neurological rehabilitation.

Click here to download: GyroStim: The Science Behind the Breakthrough.

About the Brief

The brief examines how GyroStim, a computer-controlled multi-axis rotational chair, combines precisely controlled whole-body motion with complex, continuously changing multisensory and cognitive demands to create a dynamic, physically immersive, multimodal therapeutic environment that simultaneously engages and progressively challenges interconnected sensory and motor pathways across the central and peripheral nervous systems.





The brief includes data from a large retrospective, nonrandomized clinical analysis in which a subgroup using GyroStim showed substantially accelerated rates of clinical improvement than patients receiving conventional rehabilitation alone.

"Building on years of clinical experience and earlier findings, our latest real-world clinical analysis shows up to 5.7 times greater weekly rates of improvement when high-frequency GyroStim is added to standard-of-care rehabilitation," said Kevin Maher, CEO of UltraThera Technologies, Inc. "These promising findings further support GyroStim's significant potential to improve rehabilitation efficiency, accelerate functional recovery, and help restore mobility and independence for millions of individuals affected by a wide range of conditions associated with vestibular dysfunction and balance disorders.

Additionally, the brief examines how GyroStim overcomes the inherent limitations of traditional, manually delivered therapy by providing automated, individualized, data-driven therapeutic stimulation with exceptional precision, consistency, intensity, and complexity—all within a safe, controlled environment.

GyroStim first captured international attention in 2011 through its involvement in the highly publicized concussion recovery of NHL superstar Sidney Crosby. But the significance of that moment extended far beyond the remarkable comeback of a legendary athlete. GyroStim challenged conventional thinking about neurological rehabilitation by introducing advanced computer-controlled automation that integrates physically immersive whole-body motion with multimodal neurological stimulation into a field historically reliant on manually administered therapeutic exercises.

Since then, GyroStim has evolved into a sophisticated, FDA-cleared and FDA Breakthrough Device-designated precision neurotechnology platform, incorporating a patented, computer-controlled, multi-axis rotational chair with advanced therapeutic capabilities:

Integrated multimodal stimulation of five interconnected neurological systems: vestibular, visual, neuromotor, somatosensory, and cognitive.

of five interconnected neurological systems: vestibular, visual, neuromotor, somatosensory, and cognitive. Precision-controlled, physically immersive therapy that delivers complex, repeatable, and progressively challenging neurological stimulation.

that delivers complex, repeatable, and progressively challenging neurological stimulation. Individualized, data-driven progression that enables clinicians to adjust therapeutic intensity, duration, and complexity based on patient performance and tolerance.

Together, these capabilities expand therapeutic opportunities and create the potential for greater rehabilitation efficiency, effectiveness, and improved functional outcomes.

Clinical Perspective: GyroStim in Practice

"GyroStim has fundamentally expanded what we can accomplish in neurological rehabilitation," said Jeremy Schmoe, DC, DACNB, founder and clinical director of The Functional Neurology Center in Minnesota. "Its power, precision, and ability to simultaneously challenge multiple neurological systems have become a core treatment modality in our work with complex neurological conditions and traumatic brain injuries—particularly for professional athletes, where accelerating concussion recovery and restoring neurological function and performance are critical to a safe return to competition."

By bringing together established neuroscience, breakthrough technology, and promising clinical findings, this scientific brief provides a compelling foundation for understanding GyroStim's significant potential, expanding the possibilities for rehabilitation efficiency, neurological recovery, and human performance.

Learn more at: http://www.gyrostim.com

About UltraThera Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, UltraThera Technologies, Inc. develops and manufactures GyroStim® and is dedicated to advancing technologies that expand possibilities for neurological recovery, functional performance, and quality of life.

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SOURCE GyroStim