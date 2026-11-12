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Nektar Therapeutics to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in November 2026

November 11, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today announced that company management will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.

Nektar Logo

  • UBS Global Biopharma Conference
    • Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 meetings
    • Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026
    • Fireside Chat Time: 11:20 – 11:50 a.m. GMT
    • Location: London, UK
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
    • Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 meetings
    • Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026
    • Fireside Chat Time: 8:00 – 8:25 a.m. GMT
    • Location: London, UK

The live and archived webcasts will be accessible from the Investor Events section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events and replays will be available for 30 days.

If you would like to request a one-on-one meeting with company management during the conferences, please reach out to your respective representative.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar's lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, or NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in atopic dermatitis, alopecia areata, and Type 1 diabetes mellitus. Nektar's pipeline also includes preclinical bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II (TNFR2) antibody and bispecific programs, NKTR-0165 and NKTR-0166, and a modified hematopoietic colony stimulating factor (CSF) protein, NKTR-422.

Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visit www.nektar.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

For Investors:

Vivian Wu

628-895-0661

VWu@nektar.com 

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

212-915-2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com 

For Media:

Susan Roberts

LifeSci Communications

202-779-0929

sroberts@lifescicomms.com 

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SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics

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