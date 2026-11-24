DALLAS & KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc. (Nanoscope; Headquarters: Dallas, Texas, USA; Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sulagna Bhattacharya) and Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (Nippon Shinyaku; Headquarters: Kyoto; President, Toru Nakai) announced today that they have entered into an exclusive commercialization agreement in Japan for MCO-010 (MOGENRY®), a potential treatment for inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs).

IRDs are a group of rare diseases characterized by progressive impairment of visual function due to degeneration of retinal photoreceptor cells caused by a wide range of genetic mutations. IRDs include retinitis pigmentosa (RP), Stargardt disease, cone-rod dystrophy, and Leber congenital amaurosis, among others. A large number of genes are known to cause IRDs, and treatment options remain limited for many patients.

RP is one of the most common forms of IRDs and is designated as an intractable disease in Japan. In RP, progressive degeneration of retinal photoreceptor cells leads to deterioration of visual function, with symptoms including night blindness and decline of visual acuity. As the disease progresses, patients may develop severe visual impairment.

“We are pleased to partner with Nippon Shinyaku, whose commitment to rare diseases and established presence in Japan make them an ideal partner for MCO-010. Inherited retinal dystrophies continue to represent a significant unmet medical need in Japan, and with our application for marketing approval now under review, this agreement positions us to work toward making MCO-010 available to patients as quickly as possible, subject to approval by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare,” said Sulagna Bhattacharya.

“MCO-010 provides a potential, innovative treatment in an area where no approved solutions currently exist,” said Nippon Shinyaku President Toru Nakai. “We are excited by the opportunity of this novel ocular gene therapy and our collaboration with Nanoscope and its groundbreaking science.”

MCO-010 is an optogenetics therapy administered as a single intravitreal injection and utilizes Nanoscope’s proprietary MCO (Multi-Characteristic Opsin) technology. By inducing the expression of MCO in surviving highly dense bipolar cells in the retina, the therapy is designed to confer light sensitivity to these cells and restore visual function in patients who have lost photoreceptor cells, regardless of the underlying causative gene.

In January 2026, MCO-010 received SAKIGAKE Designation for Regenerative Medical Products and Orphan Regenerative Medical Product Designation from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

In September 2026, Nanoscope filed a marketing authorization application in Japan for MCO-010, with inherited retinal dystrophies with severe vision loss as the proposed indication. If approved, MOGENRY has the potential to become a new treatment option for patients with RP and other IRDs, administered as a one-time, in-office injection without the need for genetic testing.

About the SAKIGAKE Designation for Regenerative Medical Products

The SAKIGAKE Designation System is designed to facilitate the early delivery of innovative therapies for serious diseases to patients in Japan. Regenerative medical products eligible for SAKIGAKE designation are those recognized as meeting all four criteria: innovativeness of the treatment; seriousness of the target disease; extremely high efficacy for the target disease; and the intention and capability to pursue early development and file an application in Japan ahead of other countries. Products granted the designation are eligible for various support measures, including a shortened review period.

About the Orphan Regenerative Medical Product Designation

The Orphan Regenerative Medical Product Designation is granted by the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare to regenerative medical products that meet certain criteria, including a patient population of fewer than 50,000 in Japan and a particularly high medical need. Products granted the designation are eligible for various support measures to facilitate their development.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics

Nanoscope Therapeutics strives to provide life-changing therapies for the millions of patients worldwide who are blinded by the most complex retinal diseases with the highest unmet need. This patient-focused culture is redefining the treatment of retinal diseases. The US FDA has accepted and filed the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for MOGENRY for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa (RP) with severe vision loss, which remains under review.

For more details, please refer to https://nanostherapeutics.com/.

About Nippon Shinyaku

Based on Nippon Shinyaku’s business philosophy, “Helping people lead healthier, happier lives,” we aim to be an organization trusted by the community through creating unique medicines that will bring hope to patients and families suffering from illness.

Please visit our website (https://www.nippon-shinyaku.co.jp/english/) for products or detailed information.

Nanoscope contacts:

PR@nanostherapeutics.com

Nippon Shinyaku contact:

e_mail_kouhou@po.nippon-shinyaku.co.jp