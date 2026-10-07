Multiply Labs Raises $75 Million Series B to Close the Gap Between Drug Discovery and Drug Manufacturing

Series B funding will strengthen Multiply Labs' momentum scaling the robotic manufacturing platform turning AI-discovered drugs into treatments patients can receive.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Multiply Labs, the physical AI company automating some of the most complex manufacturing processes in medicine, today announced a $75 million Series B, bringing its total capital raised to over $100 million since its founding in 2016. The round was led by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong with NantWorks, with new investors AstraZeneca, Lingotto, Teradyne, and Strange Ventures, and returning investors Casdin Capital, Lux Capital, Fifty Years, Ora Global, and Founders Fund, among others.

Tens of billions of dollars are pouring into AI-drug discovery, but drug manufacturing timelines have remained largely the same. As AI accelerates drug discovery, manufacturing is becoming a critical constraint, determining how quickly—or slowly—new therapies reach the patients waiting for them. Some of the most complex processes in biomanufacturing remain largely manual, and a single contamination event can cost millions of dollars and delay access to life-saving medicine. Multiply Labs automates these processes with robotics, helping reduce contamination, increase manufacturing capacity, and close the gap between what AI can design and what patients can actually get.

Multiply Labs’ robotic clusters integrate with a company’s existing instruments and processes, without requiring a new facility or changes to already-validated practices. Each cluster automates the timed, repetitive steps of biologics manufacturing within an enclosed, GMP-compliant system, delivering a 74% reduction in cost per dose and up to 100 times more throughput than manual manufacturing. The system is autonomous, not just automated, meaning it learns, adapts, and runs continuously, removing the manual handoffs between process steps where contamination risk is highest.

"Robotics is the only way to deliver these therapies to patients at scale," said Fred Parietti, Co-Founder and CEO of Multiply Labs. "AI is designing more therapies than the industry will ever be able to manufacture. This funding lets us build the capacity to close that gap, so more of the patients who need these treatments can actually get them."

Beginning with cell and gene therapy and now expanding to advanced biologics, including antibodies, viral vectors, and mRNA, the company's platform is owned and operated directly by pharmaceutical and biologics companies rather than run as an outsourced service, giving manufacturers direct control over their production capacity. That trajectory is what drew this round's investor base.

"The world of physical AI biological manufacturing has arrived," said Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, founder of NantWorks. "Manufacturing cell therapies is extraordinarily complex—every step must meet GMP standards when executing the intricate processes of cell manufacturing. Multiply Labs is building robots with the potential to change the speed and scale of these therapies for patients worldwide."

“Biologics are reshaping medicine, but manufacturing hasn’t kept pace with the science. As the pipeline of advanced therapies expands, the ability to manufacture them efficiently and at scale is becoming a critical constraint on how many patients they can reach and at what cost,” said Dr. Ileana Pirozzi, of Lingotto Innovation, who joined Multiply Labs’ Board of Directors. “We believe robotics can do for biomanufacturing what it did for automotive and semiconductors: transform highly manual, labor-intensive processes into precise, scalable production systems. Multiply Labs has built both the technology and the real-world deployments to lead that transition, which is why we are proud to back the company.”

Multiply Labs will use the new capital to expand manufacturing capacity, accelerate its product roadmap, and scale its team across engineering, regulatory, and commercial functions, building the operational foundation for the transition from clinical-stage deployments to commercial-scale production.

About Multiply Labs

Multiply Labs is a physical AI company building the manufacturing infrastructure for the next generation of medicine. Built on the belief that physical AI can be as impactful for drug manufacturing as digital AI is for drug discovery, Multiply Labs has created robotic clusters that automate the manual, error-prone steps of biologics manufacturing across cell and gene therapies, antibodies, viral vectors, and mRNA therapies, helping companies manufacture these therapies with greater speed, consistency, and scale. Rather than operating as an outsourced manufacturing service, each cluster is owned and operated by the pharmaceutical company itself, keeping production, data, and supply chain fully in-house.

Founded in 2016 as a Y Combinator startup, Multiply Labs is headquartered in San Francisco. To learn more, visit multiplylabs.com.

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