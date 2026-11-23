The 47 Part A subjects previously treated with venetoclax achieved a preliminary blinded composite complete remission (CRc) rate of 32% measured after a single cycle of therapy and including subjects randomized to the control arm

Reached a 36% CRc across all 90 Part A subjects and a 23% complete remission (CR) on an intent-to-treat basis

Difficult-to-treat subject population over the course of Part A, 52% post-venetoclax; 47% adverse risk mutations

Unblinded subject-level Part A results expected in the first quarter of 2027

HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBRX) (“Moleculin” or the “Company”) today reported preliminary blinded results from all 90 subjects in Part A of its pivotal Phase 2/3 MIRACLE trial (MB-108) of Annamycin (also known as naxtarubicin) in combination with cytarabine (AnnAraC) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML). Among the 47 subjects who entered the trial after relapsing from or having been refractory to treatment with a venetoclax-containing (post-venetoclax) regimen, the preliminary blinded composite complete remission (CRc) rate after a single cycle of therapy was 32% (15 of 47). CRc includes complete remission (CR), CR with incomplete hematologic recovery (CRi) and CR with partial hematologic recovery (CRh). Moleculin knows of no other randomized controlled trial to date that has reported results in post-venetoclax patients. Additionally, the unblinding of subject-level Part A results, which is on track for the first quarter of 2027, will compare each of the two Annamycin doses versus a concurrent control arm in this population.

Across all 90 Part A subjects, with a response determination now recorded for every subject, the preliminary blinded CR rate is 23% (21 of 90) and the blinded CRc rate is 36% (32 of 90). The Company’s most recent blinded update on July 31, 2026, reported corresponding rates of 24% and 37% in 62 subjects. Treatment in MIRACLE is limited to a single cycle due to the protocol construct. In prior clinical trials, Annamycin has safely treated subjects well above (3x plus) the lifetime maximum allowable anthracycline dose imposed on all currently prescribed anthracyclines.

These figures are pooled across all three arms of the trial: Annamycin 190 mg/m² plus cytarabine, Annamycin 230 mg/m² plus cytarabine, and cytarabine plus placebo. They are reported on an intent-to-treat basis, counting all 90 randomized subjects. A pooled blinded rate cannot be used to infer the performance of any individual arm. There have been no safety findings to date noted that required further adjudication, including by the data monitoring committee.

Walter Klemp, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Moleculin, commented, “Venetoclax has changed first-line treatment for many patients with AML, and it has also created a growing group of patients for whom current second line therapies offer very little. Published reports put median survival after venetoclax failure at two to four months, and there are no randomized data to guide treatment. More than half of our Part A subjects were enrolled after treatment with venetoclax, and in that group the blinded composite remission rate is 32% after a single cycle, a figure that still includes subjects receiving cytarabine with placebo. Part A is now complete, every subject is accounted for, and the overall blinded rates now confirm the positive results we saw in July.”

Mr. Klemp continued, “We are highly encouraged by the blinded data to date. However, we want to be direct about what a blinded number is. It is a pooled number that includes the control arm, it reflects a single cycle of therapy, and it does not directly reflect how Annamycin performed. The comparison that matters for approval is the CR rate for each Annamycin dose against the concurrent control arm, and we expect to report those detailed results in the first quarter of 2027.”

Subjects Previously Treated with Venetoclax and with Adverse Mutations

The 47 post-venetoclax subjects represent 52% of Part A, consistent with the approximately even split between subjects whose first line treatment did or did not include venetoclax projected by the Company on October 30, 2026. In this group the preliminary blinded CR rate was 19% (9 of 47) and the blinded CRc rate was 32% (15 of 47), compared with 23% and 37%, respectively, among the 30 such subjects included in the July update. Excluding subjects with a TP53 mutation at diagnosis, the blinded CRc rate in this group was 35% (13 of 37). Among the 43 subjects not previously treated with venetoclax, the blinded CR rate was 28% (12 of 43) and the blinded CRc rate was 40% (17 of 43).

Adverse-risk mutations were also common in Part A. Based on mutations recorded at diagnosis, 42 of the 90 Part A subjects (47%) carried at least one mutation classified as adverse risk under the European LeukemiaNet (ELN) 2022 genetic risk classification, meaning TP53 or a myelodysplasia-related gene such as ASXL1, RUNX1 or SRSF2; this classification is based on gene mutations only, as karyotype data are not included. Among subjects with an adverse-risk mutation, the preliminary blinded CR rate was 17% (7 of 42) and the blinded CRc rate was 26% (11 of 42), compared with 30% (13 of 43) and 44% (19 of 43) among subjects with no adverse-risk mutation. Twenty subjects had both prior venetoclax treatment and an adverse-risk mutation; their blinded CRc rate was 25% (5 of 20).

Venetoclax-based regimens are now a standard first-line treatment for patients with AML who are generally older or considered unfit for intensive chemotherapy, and outcomes after those regimens fail are poor. Published experience in this setting consists of retrospective reviews and subgroup analyses from single-arm trials of other agents. Retrospective reviews have reported median overall survival of approximately two to four months after venetoclax failure (Maiti et al., Haematologica 2021; Gangat et al., Haematologica 2023; Jiménez-Vicente et al., Haematologica 2025; Fatima et al., Blood Cancer Journal 2026). Remission rates reported in these sources vary widely with the salvage regimen used and the patients selected to receive it, and the Company does not consider them a basis for comparison with blinded results from a prospective, randomized trial. The comparison MIRACLE is designed to provide is between Annamycin plus cytarabine and cytarabine plus placebo in the same trial.

Part A Population Since Last Update

Preliminary as of November 9, 2026 Blinded update (includes control arm)

Subjects

Difficult to Treat CR

CRc

Post- venetoclax Adverse mutations July 31, 2026 62 48% (30 of 62) 50% (31 of 62) 24 % 37 % Current 90 52% (47 of 90) 47% (42 of 90) 23% (21 of 90) 36% (32 of 90) Subsets of Current Data: Post-venetoclax (with or without adverse mutations) 47 100% (47 of 47) 43% (20 of 47) 19% (9 of 47) 32% (15 of 47) Excluding post-venetoclax and adverse mutation 21 0 % 0 % 43% (9 of 21) 52% (11 of 21)



Adverse mutations: ELN 2022 adverse-risk mutation recorded at diagnosis, as a share of all subjects in each group; gene-based only. Five of the 90 subjects have a pending or unavailable diagnosis mutation result and are counted as having no adverse mutation. Post-venetoclax = any prior venetoclax-containing regimen.

Blinded rates have been essentially unchanged since the last update in July. Enrollment shifted toward the United States, with 10 of the 12 U.S. subjects enrolled after July. In all, Part A enrolled subjects at 22 sites in 7 countries.

Part A Subject Characteristics

All response rates in this release use the full randomized population as the denominator. The median age was 66 years (range 21 to 80), and 64 of the 90 subjects (71%) were over the age of 60. Nineteen subjects (21%) carried a TP53 mutation at diagnosis. Because this preliminary analysis, collected as of November 9, 2026, is blinded, it includes subjects randomized to the control arm and cannot be used to infer the performance of either Annamycin arm, how certain factors influence the results, the differences among sites, or the distribution of responses between the Annamycin and control arms. Testing for mutations at diagnosis covered more mutations versus testing at entry with the majority of mutations, for those tested at entry, continuing. The preliminary response by mutations do not differ greatly between mutation at diagnosis versus at entry and are subject to change as data is completed and audited.

Subgroup figures are descriptive only; the trial is not powered for subgroup comparisons. Response in MIRACLE is measured after a single cycle of therapy, whereas published trials in R/R AML have generally allowed multiple cycles so as to improve complete response rates, thus comparisons with historical data should be interpreted with caution. These preliminary data have not been locked and may differ from the final efficacy and safety results.

MIRACLE Trial Progress and Next Steps

MIRACLE (Moleculin R/R AML AnnAraC Clinical Evaluation) is a pivotal Phase 2/3, global, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, adaptive-design clinical trial in which data from the Phase 2 (Part A) portion will be combined with the Phase 3 (Part B) portion for purposes of measuring its primary efficacy endpoint. Part A compares two doses of Annamycin (190 mg/m² and 230 mg/m²) in combination with cytarabine with a control arm of cytarabine plus placebo, all with one cycle of therapy, in subjects with AML who have had a single prior induction therapy. Enrollment and treatment of all 90 Part A subjects are complete. The Company expects to report comprehensive unblinded Part A results, which will inform dose selection and the transition to Part B, in the first quarter of 2027.

Moleculin will present a poster on MIRACLE at the 2026 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, December 12–15, 2026, in New Orleans.

For more information about the MIRACLE trial, visit clinicaltrials.gov and reference identifier NCT06788756. Additionally, the clinical trial in the EU can be found on euclinicaltrials.eu and the reference identifier is 2024-518359-47-00.

Annamycin, also known by its non-proprietary name of naxtarubicin, currently has Fast Track Status and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, in addition to Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma. Annamycin also benefits from composition-of-matter patent protection through 2040, with the potential to extend that protection as far as 2045. Furthermore, Annamycin has Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia from the EMA.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a Phase 2/3 clinical stage pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates addressing hard-to-treat tumors and viruses. The Company’s lead program, Annamycin (also known as naxtarubicin), is designed to be an efficacious and well tolerated anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms and to lack the cardiotoxicity common with currently prescribed anthracyclines. Annamycin is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.

The Company is conducting the MIRACLE (Moleculin R/R AML AnnAraC Clinical Evaluation) Trial (MB-108), a pivotal, adaptive design, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 trial evaluating Annamycin in combination with cytarabine (also referred to as “Ara-C”), together referred to as AnnAraC, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Following a successful Phase 1B/2 study (MB-106), with input from the FDA, the Company believes it has substantially de-risked the development pathway toward a potential approval for Annamycin for the treatment of AML. This study remains subject to appropriate future filings with potential additional feedback from the FDA and their foreign equivalents.

Additionally, the Company is developing WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers. Moleculin also has in its pipeline a portfolio of antimetabolites, including WP1122 for the potential treatment of pathogenic viruses, as well as certain cancer indications.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.moleculin.com and connect on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the potential efficacy and safety of Annamycin and AnnAraC in R/R AML, including in subjects previously treated with venetoclax; the interpretation of the preliminary blinded data and subgroup analyses from Part A of the MIRACLE trial, and whether the unblinded results will be consistent with those data; the expected timing of the unblinding and reporting of Part A results in the first quarter of 2027; the expectation that MIRACLE will be the first randomized controlled trial to report results for post-venetoclax AML subjects; the Company’s belief that it has substantially de-risked the development pathway for Annamycin; and the anticipated advancement of the MIRACLE trial toward potential registration. The preliminary data in this press release are blinded, are pooled across all three arms of the trial, including the control arm, reflect a single cycle of therapy, have not been locked and are subject to change. Blinded, pooled response rates cannot be used to infer the performance of any individual arm, and the unblinded results may differ materially from the preliminary blinded data and may not demonstrate a benefit of either Annamycin dose over the control arm. Subgroup figures are descriptive only, are based on small numbers of subjects and may not be predictive of final results. Moleculin will require significant additional financing, for which the Company has no commitments, in order to conduct its clinical trials as described in this press release, and the ability to complete such trials assumes the Company’s ability to secure such financing on a timely basis. Although Moleculin believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company relies on the reports of its expert with regard to the absence of cardiotoxicity. The dataset referenced in this press release is subject to the review of the data from future subjects in its current and future clinical trials and long-term follow-up with subjects in its current trials. Moleculin has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘projects,’ ‘intends,’ ‘potential,’ ‘may,’ ‘could,’ ‘might,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘approximately’, ‘on track’ or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC · Jenene Thomas · (908) 824-0775 · MBRX@jtcir.com