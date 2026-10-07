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Modular Medical to Present at the Webull Emerging & Innovative Companies Webinar on October 14th

October 7, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Modular Medical, Inc. ("Modular Medical" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:MODD), a commercial-stage medical device company preparing for the full commercial launch of its next-generation Pivot™ tubeless patch pump, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Jeb Besser, will present at the Webull Emerging & Innovative Companies Webinar, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Webull Emerging & Innovative Companies Webinar

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://ir.modular-medical.com/events.php

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Besser, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at ModularMedical@KCSA.com.

About the Pivot Tubeless Patch Pump

The Pivot™ tubeless patch pump is a simple, wearable insulin delivery platform designed to provide continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion with both basal and bolus insulin delivery over a three-day wear period. The system is intended to offer a practical and accessible pathway from multiple daily injections to insulin pump therapy for a broader population of people living with diabetes. For more information, visit www.pivotpump.com.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on the development of innovative insulin delivery technologies designed to simplify diabetes management and increase access to insulin pump therapy. The Company's Pivot™ tubeless patch pump has been developed to provide a user-friendly, flexible, and accessible approach to insulin delivery for people requiring intensive insulin therapy.

Company Contact:

Jeb Besser, Chief Executive Officer
Modular Medical, Inc.
IR@modular-medical.com

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
ModularMedical@KCSA.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

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