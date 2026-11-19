- Custom Biologic Materials Incorporated into Test-Makers' Assays -

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX:MBX)(OTCQX:MBXBF) (Microbix®), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces that it has commercialized custom biological materials for incorporation into the lab-based assays or point-of-care test-cartridges of in-vitro diagnostics manufacturers ("Test-Makers" or "DxMs"). Initial sales have been made to two DxMs, each of which is incorporating a Microbix biologic material into a new assay or assays.

These materials are supplied to DxMs for further manufacturing and later incorporation into the DxMs' own finished assays as sample processing controls ("SPCs"). SPCs, sometimes referred to as in-cartridge controls, are known non-target biologic material that is processed together with each patient sample; if the test's target is not detected and the SPC fails, the test is reported as "invalid" rather than "negative." Once incorporated by a DxM, these custom-made Microbix biological materials help a finished molecular assay confirm that critical stages such as nucleic-acid extraction, amplification, and detection, are each functioning. At present, Microbix expects to generate recurring sales to these DxMs and that additional DxM clients will be secured for such products. Sales of this new category of product are targeted to become material as client assays are commercialized and as further client programs and clients are secured.

Microbix can now provide such materials for both DNA and RNA-based molecular assays - for the latter, also covering the critical "reverse-transcription" (RT) step. With both DNA and RNA-oriented biologic materials for further manufacturing, Microbix complements its lines of QAPs™ external quality assessment products and QUANTDx™ reference materials. Each of these three product classes can incorporate customized nucleic-acid sequences designed to meet the precise targeting needs of DxMs.

Phil Casselli, Microbix's SVP of Sales & Business Development, commented, "Unlike external quality assessment samples that clinical laboratories use periodically or are included one-per-box with test cartridges, these SPC-oriented materials are built into each test unit by the DxM. Adding this new product class rounds-out our portfolio of offerings and strengthens our ‘Customer Success' philosophy - supporting quality across the entire diagnostic assay ecosystem, from development and manufacturing through to regular clinical lab or point-of-need usage."

Pavel Zhelev, Microbix's Director of Product Management, provided further explanation, "Even the best test designs are vulnerable to failure, which can result from many different causes. Consequently, an SPC that confirms each test has run correctly is necessary to secure regulatory approvals and reimbursement, for best-practice usage, and for patient safety. The Microbix team is pleased to supply custom biologic materials for further manufacturing that become the SPCs in the assays of our valued customers."

Further information about Microbix custom biologic materials for further SPC manufacturing, native or recombinant antigens, QAPs™ external quality assessment samples, QUANTDx™ reference materials, and control elution or sample-collection reagents (CEB™ & DxTM™) is available at https://microbix.com, while purchase enquiries can be e-mailed to customer.service@microbix.com.



About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix is a Canadian life sciences company working to advance global health through biological products that support diagnostic testing, laboratory quality assurance, and disease management. With over 100 employees and fiscal 2025 revenues of C$18.6 million, Microbix helps diagnostics companies, clinical laboratories, and healthcare providers deliver accurate and reliable test results to improve patient care.

Microbix is an enabling partner to the global diagnostics industry, by providing proprietary antigens used by approximately 100 diagnostics manufacturers, alongside its portfolio of QAPs™ quality assessment products and QUANTDx™ reference materials. Its products support assay development and validation, technician training, site onboarding, external quality assessment, and quality assurance across entire test workflows. Microbix products are available in more than 30 countries through international distribution partners. The Company maintains ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certifications, U.S. FDA and Australian TGA registrations, Health Canada licences, and EU IVDR and CE-mark compliance.

Microbix also leverages its biological expertise to advance other proprietary products, including the thrombolytic drug Kinlytic® urokinase and reagents (e.g., DxTM®) for test-sample collection or processing. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Microbix trades on the TSX and OTCQX, supporting the quality, reliability, and effectiveness of healthcare. Visit https://www.microbix.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information," as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of the new custom biologic materials for further manufacturing or their relevance, Microbix's or others' products or services, business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its presentations, regulatory compliance and approvals, access to and sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity or timeliness of delivery), currency exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital or raising new capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements about anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Microbix cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual performance may be affected by many material factors, some of which are beyond its control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent Microbix's judgement as of the date of this new release, and it is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Please visit https://microbix.com or https://www.sedarplus.ca for recent Microbix news and filings.

For further information, please contact Microbix at:

Cameron Groome, CEO (905) 361-8910 Jim Currie, CFO (905) 361-8910 Deborah Honig, Investor Relations Adelaide Capital Markets (647) 203-8793 ir@microbix.com

Copyright © 2026 Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix®, DxTM™, Kinlytic®, QAPs™, and QUANTDx™ are trademarks of Microbix Biosystems Inc.

SOURCE: Microbix Biosystems Inc.

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