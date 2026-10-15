Metabolize Raises $3.2 Million Seed Financing to Accelerate Science-Backed Solutions for Metabolic Health

The investment will support the launch of NATLEAN in January 2027 and expand Metabolize's portfolio of proprietary products powered by Precision Metabolite™ Technology.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolize, a science-first consumer health company built on Stanford Medicine-originated research, today announced the completion of its $3.2 million seed financing led by Astanor, with participation from Maia Ventures, LongGame Venture and SOSV. The investment will accelerate commercialization of the company's Precision Metabolite™ Technology while supporting continued investment in the development, validation and manufacturing of its metabolic health products.

What comes after GLP-1s? Metabolize lands seed funding to turn Stanford discoveries into a new era of metabolic health.

Founded in 2024 by Dr. Morris Laster and Gideon Meir, Metabolize develops Precision Metabolite™ Technology based on naturally occurring compounds with defined biological roles identified through research led by Jonathan Long, PhD, associate professor of pathology at Stanford Medicine. Through an exclusive license to Stanford-originated intellectual property, the company is translating these patent-protected discoveries into a portfolio of consumer metabolic health products designed to work with the body's natural biology.

"GLP-1 therapies have fundamentally changed the landscape of weight management and metabolic health, but they haven't solved every challenge. There is a large and growing population of people who are tapering off treatment, cycling off, or who simply aren't candidates for GLP-1s and are seeking science-backed solutions that support long-term weight management. We founded Metabolize to translate groundbreaking research into innovative consumer products that address these unmet needs and ultimately help people live healthier lives," said Dr. Morris Laster, founder and CEO of Metabolize.

The compounds targeted by Metabolize's research have defined biological functions supported by published scientific research. Metabolize translates these discoveries into consumer products with consistent composition and clearly defined mechanisms of action, creating a new category of metabolic health solutions built on Precision Metabolite™ Technology.

Metabolize's first consumer product, NATLEAN, expected to launch in January 2027, is designed to support individuals transitioning off GLP-1 therapies by helping reduce food noise, support healthy appetite regulation and promote long-term weight management. NATLEAN represents the company's first commercial application of Precision Metabolite™ Technology, with additional products in development across its broader metabolic health portfolio.

"Metabolic health is one of the most significant and underserved challenges facing consumers today. At Astanor, we believe there is a growing need for science-backed solutions that complement existing approaches and help people achieve better long-term health. What stood out to us about Metabolize was the strength of the original research, the team's thoughtful approach to translating that science into consumer products, and their vision for building a new category in metabolic health. We're excited to support Dr. Laster and team as they bring that vision to life," said Christina Ulardic, Partner at Astanor.

About Metabolize

Metabolize is a science-first consumer health company commercializing Precision Metabolite™ Technology developed from Stanford Medicine-originated research. The company develops metabolic health products based on naturally occurring compounds with defined biological roles, translating academic discoveries into consumer solutions designed to support metabolic health through consistent, research-based formulations. Since its founding, Metabolize has secured an exclusive license to Stanford Medicine-originated research, advanced its manufacturing and analytical capabilities and established the scientific foundation and IP portfolio for its Precision Metabolite™ Technology. Metabolize is Silicon Valley-backed with research and operations led from San Francisco, California. For more information, visit metabolize.life

About Astanor

Astanor is a global impact investment firm focused on seed through growth stage businesses across the entire agriculture and food value chain. Founded in 2017, Astanor counts circa 50 investments to date in Europe, North America and beyond. Astanor's mission is to invest in and support visionary entrepreneurs and management teams building scalable solutions for the transition to regenerative agriculture, sustainable food production, and resilient supply chains.

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SOURCE Metabolize