Mentari Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mentari Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTRI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for migraine prevention, today announced that members of management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in November:

Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Date: Monday, November 9

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET





Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, November 12

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET





2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

Date: Tuesday, November 17

Time: 11:00 a.m. GMT





Live webcasts of these events, as well as archived recordings, will be available on Mentari’s website for 90 days following each conference.

About Mentari Therapeutics

Mentari Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapies for the prevention of migraine, a condition affecting more than 1 billion people globally. Mentari's lead programs are MT-001, an anti-PACAP monoclonal antibody, and MT-002, an anti-PACAP and anti-CGRP bispecific antibody with the potential to deliver greater efficacy for people with incomplete response to existing therapies. Mentari is advancing a robust portfolio of potentially best-in-class therapies that target validated pathways in migraine biology. The company’s programs were discovered by Paragon. Mentari Therapeutics is based in Waltham, MA. For more information, visit mentaritx.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

investors@mentaritx.com

Media Contact:

media@mentaritx.com