Medincell Achieves Major Milestone with U.S. FDA Approval of WELTRUZA™ (olanzapine)

MONTPELLIER, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medincell (Paris:MEDCL)

Medincell will host Investor webcast today to discuss the implications of the approval for the Company and answer questions from analysts. Webcast Details Date: Friday, October 9, 2026

Time: 4:00 p.m. CEST / 10:00 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://www.medincell.com/investor-webcast-oct-9-2026/ A replay of the webcast will be available on Medincell's website following the event.

Medincell (Euronext: MEDCL) achieves major milestone with the announcement by its partner Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of WELTRUZA™ (olanzapine) for extended-release injectable suspension, as the first and only once-monthly subcutaneouslong-acting injectable (LAI) formulation of olanzapine for adults with schizophrenia that can help support stabilization for people living with schizophrenia.

WELTRUZA™ does not require loading doses or oral supplementation at treatment initiation and eliminates the need for post-injection monitoring, addressing a major, long-standing gap in schizophrenia care.

The approval of WELTRUZA™ marks the second FDA-approved medicine utilizing Medincell's long-acting injectable technology, following UZEDY® (risperidone) in 2023.

Teva Pharmaceuticals plans to make WELTRUZA™ available in the United States in the coming weeks.

Medincell is entitled to mid- to high-single digit royalties on worldwide net sales of WELTRUZA™. Medincell is also eligible to receive up to $112 million in development and commercial milestones, including a $4 million payment upon U.S. approval and up to $105 million in sales-based commercial milestones upon achievement of specified sales thresholds.

Christophe Douat, CEO of Medincell, said: “Beyond its clinical significance, the FDA approval of WELTRUZA™ represents a major milestone in the execution of Medincell’s Shift to Growth strategy, with the emergence of a second significant growth engine for the Company. This approval provides further validation of our technology and demonstrates our ability to transform innovation into differentiated medicines that create long-term value for patients, partners and shareholders.”

For additional information regarding WELTRUZA™, please refer to Teva Pharmaceuticals' press release: https://ir.tevapharm.com/news-and-events/press-releases/default.aspx

About Medincell

medincell.com

David Heuzé

Head of Corporate and Financial Communications, and ESG

david.heuze@Medincell.com / +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

Grace Kim

Chief Strategy Officer, U.S. Finance

grace.kim@medincell.com / +1 (646) 991-4023