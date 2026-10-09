SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Medincell Achieves Major Milestone with U.S. FDA Approval of WELTRUZA™ (olanzapine)

October 9, 2026 | 
2 min read

MONTPELLIER, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medincell (Paris:MEDCL)



Medincell will host Investor webcast today to discuss the implications of the approval for the Company and answer questions from analysts.

 

Webcast Details

A replay of the webcast will be available on Medincell's website following the event.

Medincell (Euronext: MEDCL) achieves major milestone with the announcement by its partner Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of WELTRUZA™ (olanzapine) for extended-release injectable suspension, as the first and only once-monthly subcutaneouslong-acting injectable (LAI) formulation of olanzapine for adults with schizophrenia that can help support stabilization for people living with schizophrenia.

WELTRUZA™ does not require loading doses or oral supplementation at treatment initiation and eliminates the need for post-injection monitoring, addressing a major, long-standing gap in schizophrenia care.

The approval of WELTRUZA marks the second FDA-approved medicine utilizing Medincell's long-acting injectable technology, following UZEDY® (risperidone) in 2023.

Teva Pharmaceuticals plans to make WELTRUZA™ available in the United States in the coming weeks.

Medincell is entitled to mid- to high-single digit royalties on worldwide net sales of WELTRUZA™. Medincell is also eligible to receive up to $112 million in development and commercial milestones, including a $4 million payment upon U.S. approval and up to $105 million in sales-based commercial milestones upon achievement of specified sales thresholds.

Christophe Douat, CEO of Medincell, said: “Beyond its clinical significance, the FDA approval of WELTRUZA represents a major milestone in the execution of Medincell’s Shift to Growth strategy, with the emergence of a second significant growth engine for the Company. This approval provides further validation of our technology and demonstrates our ability to transform innovation into differentiated medicines that create long-term value for patients, partners and shareholders.”

For additional information regarding WELTRUZA™, please refer to Teva Pharmaceuticals' press release: https://ir.tevapharm.com/news-and-events/press-releases/default.aspx

About Medincell

medincell.com


Contacts

David Heuzé
Head of Corporate and Financial Communications, and ESG
david.heuze@Medincell.com / +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

Grace Kim
Chief Strategy Officer, U.S. Finance
grace.kim@medincell.com / +1 (646) 991-4023

Europe Regulatory FDA Approvals Schizophrenia
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
3D Yellow triangle warning sign symbol on yellow background. Emergency alert, and caution. Illustration with copy space
Drug Development
Newron reveals 5 deaths in late-stage schizophrenia program as FDA maintains hold
October 8, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Insights
Beyond equity: Why venture debt is reshaping European biotech
October 8, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Vintage white spiral clock dial with roman numerals. Concept of Infinite time, deadline, scheduling, time and space, past, present and future.
Manufacturing
FDA extends review of Novo’s hemophilia A drug, citing manufacturing issues
October 6, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Vector, flat illustration
Opinion
Opinion: FDA must ensure American patients can access new and experimental drugs
October 5, 2026
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Houman David Hemmati