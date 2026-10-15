Medicine and Bio Leaders Convene for Future of Oncology Summit

The two-day Summit will bring together 400+ attendees and 70+ speakers across science, technology, and investment

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The inaugural Future of Oncology Summit will take place November 9–10 at 101 College Street in New Haven. The Summit will feature two days of programming, an expected 400 attendees, and more than 70 speakers from academia, biotech, pharma, technology, investment, and the broader oncology ecosystem. By convening leaders across these disciplines, the Summit is designed to foster forward-looking insights and collaboration to help advance cancer innovation.

Co-hosted by Yale Cancer Center (YCC) and BioCT, the Summit reflects the partnership between YCC’s expertise in cancer treatment and care and BioCT’s role in connecting Connecticut’s life sciences ecosystem. It is co-chaired by Eric Winer, MD, director of YCC and president and physician-in-chief of Smilow Cancer Hospital, and David Scheer, BioCT board co-chair and president of Scheer & Company, Inc.

“We created this Summit because oncology is at a genuine turning point, and no single discipline can harness that change alone,” said Scheer. “This event brings together scientists, clinicians, technologists, industry leaders, and investors who don't often share a room, so that discovery, technology, capital, and translation can move together. I hope attendees leave with new partners and a clear sense of how to turn this moment into real progress.”

Programming will explore three interconnected areas shaping the future of oncology: Innovation, focused on science and translation; Intelligence, encompassing technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and data science; and Investment, spanning business development and venture.

Research-focused programming will highlight advances in tumor biology and precision medicine, emphasizing the role of collaboration in transforming scientific discoveries into improved care.

“As Connecticut's NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Yale Cancer Center is proud to partner with BioCT to bring together leaders in oncology, research, business, and the biosciences to improve outcomes for people living with cancer,” said Dr. Winer. “Together, we can change the future of cancer care.”

The Summit will examine the growing role of AI and data platforms across the cancer continuum, from early detection and diagnosis to drug discovery, clinical trials, and treatment decisions. This topic will be examined by keynote speaker Clifford Hudis, MD, CEO of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

“We are in a golden age of science, built on decades of cancer research that today is delivering accelerating and meaningful progress,” said Dr. Hudis. “How we harness AI and data right now will be the key to driving even better outcomes tomorrow, and done right, I believe these tools will expand access to optimal care and empower clinicians to focus on what matters most: their patients.”

Discussions will also address how business development and strategic partnerships can move promising ideas toward scale, with keynote speaker Annie Lamont, co-founder and managing partner of Oak HC/FT, offering an investor’s perspective.

“With the proliferation of AI and a new generation of entrepreneurs tackling some of the biggest challenges in life sciences, this is an incredibly exciting time to invest in the sector,” said Lamont. “At Oak, we have the opportunity to partner with these entrepreneurs and give them the resources and guidance they need to bring ideas to life that will reshape how we discover, develop, and deliver new treatments—ultimately leading to better outcomes for patients.”

Beyond the formal program, the Summit will offer attendees opportunities to exchange ideas and build relationships across the oncology ecosystem. Held at 101 College Street in New Haven, a growing hub for life sciences innovation, the Summit is supported in part by the first grant awarded through the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development’s (DECD) Innovation Clusters Program.

“This first-ever oncology summit in Connecticut convenes top thought leaders from across the country around a critical therapeutic area to witness firsthand how catalyzed our ecosystem is,” said Jodie Gillon, president and CEO of BioCT. “With startups such as Halda Therapeutics changing the landscape for pharmaceutical deals and acquisitions within oncology, it’s clear that New Haven has become a global center for research and development.”

For more information about the Future of Oncology Summit, please visit the event website.

About BioCT

BioCT is the life sciences trade organization for the state of Connecticut. The not-for-profit organization serves as the voice of more than 300 member companies. Its mission is to catalyze and accelerate growth in the life sciences with the goal of improving human health, by fostering a rich, innovative ecosystem and promoting Connecticut as a preferred destination for life sciences exploration and innovation. To learn more, visit https://bioct.org.

Gabrielle Wasco

gwasco@bioct.org

(508) 231-6846