Mediar Therapeutics Completes Enrollment in Phase 2 WISPer Trial of MTX-463 in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)

First-in-class antibody MTX-463 targets WISP-1, a secreted matricellular protein implicated in fibrosis progression

Global study rapidly enrolled 168 patients across 70+ sites spanning North and South America, Europe and Australia

BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediar Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering first-in-class therapies to halt and reverse fibrosis, today announced completion of enrollment in its Phase 2 WISPer clinical study evaluating MTX-463 in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

"Completing enrollment in the WISPer trial ahead of schedule brings us meaningful steps closer to understanding the potential of MTX-463 for people living with IPF," said Jeff Bornstein, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Mediar Therapeutics. "IPF remains a devastating disease with significant unmet need, and we believe our myofibroblast-directed approach has the potential to address fibrosis at its source. We are grateful to the patients, investigators, study coordinators, and clinical site teams whose commitment has made this progress possible."

The WISPer trial is an ongoing randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of MTX-463 in participants with IPF. The global study enrolled 168 adults who were randomized to receive either MTX-463 or a matching placebo by intravenous infusion every four weeks for 24 weeks. The primary endpoint of the study is change in forced vital capacity (FVC), a measure of lung function, from baseline to Week 24. Exploratory endpoints include assessment of treatment effects in participants taking background IPF medications and analysis of treatment effects on blood-based biomarkers.

MTX-463 is a first-in-class human IgG1 antibody developed against WNT1-inducible signaling pathway protein-1 (WISP1), a secreted matricellular protein shown to play an important role in fibrosis progression and correlates with disease severity. The Phase 2 WISPer study builds on Phase 1 healthy volunteer results in which MTX-463 was well tolerated and demonstrated target engagement.

Mediar is conducting the Phase 2 WISPer study under a global licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company. Following completion of the Phase 2 study, Lilly will have the right to lead all further clinical development and commercialization of the program.

In addition to MTX-463, Mediar is advancing a pipeline of first-in-class programs for fibrotic diseases, including MTX-474, an EphrinB2-targeting antibody in Phase 2 development for systemic sclerosis, and MTX-439, an anti-SMOC2 antibody in Phase 1 clinical development for fibrosis associated with chronic kidney disease. Mediar is also progressing novel fibro-inflammatory targets as part of a recently announced collaboration with Ono Pharmaceutical.

About MTX-463



MTX-463 is a first-in-class human IgG1 antibody developed against WNT1-inducible signaling pathway protein-1 (WISP1). WISP1 is a secreted matricellular protein shown to have a relevant role in fibrosis progression, is measurable in human blood, and correlates with disease severity. Data indicates that MTX-463 neutralizes WISP1-mediated fibrotic signaling and significantly reduces fibrosis in vitro and in various preclinical models. A Phase 2 study in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is fully enrolled and ongoing (NCT06967805). More information can be found at www.wispertrial.com.

About MTX-474



MTX-474 is a first-in-class human IgG1 antibody designed to neutralize the EphrinB2 signaling that causes the onset and progression of fibrosis. Ephrin ligands and Eph receptors mediate biological processes involved in tissue fibrosis including cell migration, myofibroblast activation, and tissue remodeling. A growing body of evidence has implicated EphrinB2 in the fibrosis of the skin, lungs, and heart. Expression of EphrinB2 and its receptors is measurable in human blood and correlates with disease severity. A Phase 1 study was recently completed and a Phase 2 clinical study in patients with systemic sclerosis is now open (NCT07287670). More information can be found at www.encompassctrial.com.

About MTX-439



MTX-439 is a first-in-class human IgG1 antibody developed to neutralize the activity of SMOC2, a secreted matricellular protein implicated in the pathogenesis and progression of kidney fibrosis. SMOC2's expression correlates with disease severity in CKD and is measurable in patient samples, supporting its utility as both a therapeutic target and a precision biomarker. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that MTX-439 can disrupt profibrotic SMOC2-mediated signaling and significantly reduce fibrosis in human disease models. The current Phase 1 trial (NCT07473323) encompasses both healthy participants and adults with diabetic kidney disease, with plans to progress to a randomized Phase 2 program with clinical endpoints.

About Mediar Therapeutics



Mediar Therapeutics is pioneering a new approach to fibrosis treatment that halts the disease at a different source – the myofibroblast, the key pathogenic cell in fibrosis that drives scarring, disease progression, and ultimately organ failure. Mediar was founded based on a deep understanding of the complex science underlying fibrosis onset and progression. By combining novel targets with reliable, easily detectable blood biomarkers and familiar modalities, Mediar is derisking the path forward for fibrosis therapies in clinical development. For more information, contact info@mediartx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Mediar Therapeutics



Email: media@mediartx.com

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