New council will help shape clinical adoption, strategic partnerships and patient access as Mammogen advances its genTRU-breast™ diagnostic through prospective clinical validation

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammogen , a molecular diagnostics company validating blood-based RNA technology for breast cancer detection, today announced the formation of its Leadership Council and the appointment of Yuri Fesko, M.D., former Chief Medical Officer of Quest Diagnostics and current Chief Medical Officer of Quanterix, as its founding member.

Established as Mammogen advances its genTRU-breast™ diagnostic technology through prospective clinical validation, the Leadership Council is designed to accelerate scientific innovation into real-world patient impact. Moving beyond the traditional scientific advisory board model, the Council will unite leaders across clinical medicine, diagnostics, healthcare delivery and commercial strategy with breast cancer survivors to help shape the company’s approach to clinical adoption, strategic partnerships and patient access.

“We are bringing together the people who understand what it actually takes to change how breast cancer is detected,” said Elizabeth Cormier-May, CEO of Mammogen. “Breakthrough science alone does not change healthcare. It takes clinical conviction, commercial execution, healthcare system adoption and the voices of the women whose lives depend on getting it right. Our Leadership Council is designed to connect those forces from the outset. This is how we intend to move from innovation to meaningful impact.”

Founding member Dr. Fesko brings extensive experience spanning clinical oncology, precision medicine, laboratory diagnostics and healthcare leadership. He currently serves as Chief Medical Officer of Quanterix, a company advancing ultra-sensitive biomarker detection technologies, and previously served as Chief Medical Officer of Quest Diagnostics, one of the nation’s largest diagnostic testing organizations.

During his tenure at Quest, Dr. Fesko helped advance molecular oncology and precision medicine initiatives, including the development of a comprehensive tumor sequencing panel and the integration of advanced diagnostic technologies into clinical practice. His experience as both a practicing oncologist and senior executive within major diagnostic organizations brings valuable insight into the clinical, operational and commercial requirements for bringing new technologies to market.

His appointment reflects Mammogen’s commitment to engaging leaders who understand the potential of emerging diagnostics alongside the evidence, infrastructure, partnerships and clinical workflows required to make them accessible at scale.

“Commercializing and adopting a novel diagnostic extends past scientific merit. It demands clinical validation, physician confidence, thoughtful integration into care pathways and an understanding of the patients it is intended to serve,” said Dr. Yuri Fesko. “Mammogen’s approach to combining molecular insights with existing breast imaging pathways is compelling, and I welcome the opportunity to contribute to a Leadership Council that brings together the diverse expertise and experiences needed to advance that vision.”

Mammogen’s Leadership Council is anchored in a conviction that the people who experience healthcare must have a meaningful role in shaping its future. Alongside clinicians, scientists and commercial leaders, breast cancer survivors and patient representatives will also contribute firsthand perspectives on diagnostic uncertainty, clinical decision-making, communication and access to care. The Council will integrate patient experience directly into the strategic conversations that help determine how innovation reaches the women it is intended to serve.

The Council’s guiding philosophy, “Every Perspective. One Mission. Earlier Answers.”, is a direct extension of Mammogen’s founding commitment to “Care From End to Never-End.” Together, these principles reflect the company’s belief that progress in breast health must account for the entire patient journey, not simply the performance of an individual diagnostic test.

“Some of the most important insights in healthcare come from the people who have lived through the experiences we are working to improve,” said DeeDee DeMan, Chairwoman of Mammogen’s Board of Directors and Founder, Chair and CEO of Bench International. “Bringing survivors and advocates to the same table as clinicians, scientists and industry leaders allows for a collective recognition that the people closest to the problem must have a voice in shaping the solution. This is how we build innovation that is both scientifically meaningful and genuinely responsive to the needs of patients.”

Mammogen is validating genTRU-breast™, a blood-based RNA diagnostic designed to complement breast imaging with biological insights that can help inform clinical decisions. With its KATELYN-ERIN prospective clinical study underway, Mammogen is building the clinical evidence and strategic foundation to bring a new dimension to breast cancer detection. The Leadership Council will help bridge innovation and real-world adoption, advancing the company’s mission to make earlier answers accessible to more women.

About Mammogen

Mammogen is a predictive health company developing RNA-powered molecular diagnostics designed to detect real-time biological signals of disease earlier and with greater accessibility across the landscape of women’s health, starting with breast cancer. The company’s lead product, genTRU-breast™, is a blood-based assay being developed to provide a real-time biologic signal that could complement imaging and support breast cancer detection, particularly in women with dense breast tissue. Mammogen’s platform is built on scalable RNA biomarker discovery and computational interpretation, with a pipeline designed to expand into additional women’s health applications over time.