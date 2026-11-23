Strong revenue growth of 62% for the quarter and 83% year-to-date

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Nov. 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. (TSXV: LSL) (the "Corporation" or "LSL Pharma"), a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company, today reported its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ("Q3" and "YTD" respectively) ended September 30, 2026. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Q3-2026 Financial Highlights and Recent Events

Third quarter revenues increased 62% to $12.2 million, from $7.6 million last year

million, from $7.6 million last year Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $0.4 million compared to $1.2 million last year

was $0.4 million compared to $1.2 million last year Eye-Care revenues increased 25% to $1.2 million

million New in-licensing agreements adding seven ophthalmic products to the portfolio

Steri-Med production expected to resume by the end of November

Private Label revenues reached $5.2 million

million Agreement with a national customer to supply a new private-label product in the first quarter of 2027

CMO revenues were $5.8 million compared to $6.6 million in Q3-2025

(in thousands, except per share data) Third quarters ended Nine-month periods ended Sept. 30, 2026 Sept. 30, 2025 Sept. 30, 2026 Sept. 30, 2025 Revenues $ $ $ $ Eye-Care 1,247 995 3,929 2,627 Private Label 5,241 0 14,867 0 CMO 5,753 6,581 20,373 18,792 Total Revenues 12,241 7,576 39,169 21,419 Adjusted Gross Profit(1) 2,505 2,795 8,142 7,875 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 375 1,153 1,313 3,118 Net income (loss) (3,370) (1,180) (8,429) (1,724) per share (basic and diluted) (0.03) (0.01) (0.07) (0.02) Weighted Avg. Shares Outst. 126,730 117,573 126,730 116,220

(1) Non-IFRS Measure. Refer to the non-IFRS measures section for definitions and reconciliations

"Our third-quarter revenues grew 62%, reflecting the contribution from the Du-Var acquisition and continued momentum at LSL MedPlus. The quarter also delivered continued growth in our Eye-Care segment, supported by strong demand for our ophthalmic portfolio and the successful launch of new products. However, profitability was impacted by the Steri-Med remediation initiatives and lower manufacturing efficiencies," said François Roberge, President and Chief Executive Officer of LSL Pharma.

"Looking ahead, the resumption of Steri-Med's production and the expected benefits from ongoing operational efficiency initiatives, including the contribution from higher-margin eye-care products, improved capacity utilization, and the new central warehouse, are expected to support improved profitability. In addition, recent announcements of an agreement with a national customer, to which we expect to begin supplying a new private-label product in the first quarter of 2027, and of in-licensing agreements adding seven ophthalmic products to our portfolio, will further drive revenue and profit growth over the coming years," concluded Mr. Roberge.

Q3-2026 Results

Revenues increased from $7.6 million in Q3-2025 to $12.2 million in Q3-2026. The increase is mainly due to the addition of Du-Var (CMO segment) and LSL MedPlus (Private Label segment), acquired on November 17, 2025 and January 1, 2026, respectively. Despite the full-quarter contribution from Du-Var, revenues from the CMO segment decreased from $6.6 million in Q3-2025 to $5.8 million in Q3-2026 primarily due to the deferral of certain customer orders to a subsequent period. Finally, the Private Label segment contributed $5.2 million compared to $0 last year. Q3-2026 was a record quarter for LSL MedPlus, up 5% sequentially over Q2-2026 and 13% over Q1-2026 due to new product launches as well as the expansion of banner sales.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $0.4 million in Q3-2026, down from $1.2 million in Q3-2025. The variation reflects lower adjusted gross profit due to a higher proportion of sales generated by the Private label segment, which carries lower margins than the Corporation's other operating segments, and lower revenues in the CMO segment due to challenges in production performance which affected manufacturing efficiency and cost absorption. In addition, higher SG&A expenses mainly reflected the impact of the addition of Du-Var and LSL MedPlus.

As a result, the net loss was $3.4 million, versus $1.2 million in Q3-2025. In addition to lower Adjusted EBITDA(1), the decrease also reflects Health Canada Compliance shutdown expenses of $1.1 million.

YTD-2026 Results

Revenues increased from $21.4 million in YTD-2025 to $39.2 million in YTD-2026 mainly due to the addition of Du-Var and LSL MedPlus. Also, YTD revenues for the Eye-care segment increased 50% over the prior year due to a strong increase in domestic sales led by market share gains for Erythromycin products for hospitals and retail markets as well as increased retail demand for Sterisporin and new eye-drops launches.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $1.3 million in YTD-2026, compared to $3.1 million in YTD-2025. The variation reflects stable adjusted gross profit and higher SG&A expenses of $2,1 mainly due to the impact of the addition of Du-Var and LSL MedPlus, as well as higher professional fees.

As a result, the net loss was $8.4 million in YTD-2026, versus $1.7 million in YTD-2025. In addition to lower Adjusted EBITDA(1), the decrease also reflects Health Canada Compliance shutdown expenses of $2.9 million.

____________________________ (1) Non-IFRS Measure. Refer to the non-IFRS measures section for definitions and reconciliations

Health Canada Remediation Plan

Following the implementation of the key elements of a comprehensive remediation plan approved by Health Canada, Steri-Med's production is expected to resume by the end of November 2026. The temporary reduction in production during the first nine-month period of 2026 had no material impact on Eye-Care revenues, which were supported by inventory levels built in anticipation of the remediation work and the Health Canada inspection. A significant ramp-up in commercial production is planned in December 2026 and to continue in 2027, with the objective of rebuilding inventory levels and supporting growing demand for ophthalmic products.

Operational Update

Management remains focused on advancing strategic initiatives that are expected to strengthen the Corporation's long-term growth and profitability profile.

Within the Eye-Care segment, commercial momentum continued with strong demand for Erythromycin and Sterisporin, while recently launched ophthalmic eye-drops continued to gain traction in the Canadian market. The Corporation also remains focused on advancing its pipeline of first-to-market ophthalmic ointment products for both the Canadian and U.S. markets.

The Corporation recently signed in-licensing agreements adding seven sterile ophthalmic eye-drop products to its portfolio. Commercialization remains subject to obtaining necessary Health Canada approvals, and regulatory filings are expected in the first quarter of 2027.

The integration of Laboratoires Du-Var Inc. and LSL MedPlus remains on track, and management continues to pursue operational efficiencies and commercial synergies. The new central warehouse will be operational gradually starting in Q2-2027 and is expected to generate meaningful savings through the consolidation of warehousing, inventory management and logistics activities.

LSL MedPlus entered into an agreement with a national customer and expects to begin supplying a new private-label product in the first quarter of 2027. Based on the framework of the agreement, this product could make a significant contribution to the Private Label division.

Outlook

Management will focus on improving profitability through the resumption of Steri-Med production, the implementation of operational efficiency initiatives, and the anticipated contribution from higher-margin ophthalmic products.

Following strategic investment and operational work performed in 2026, the Corporation and its management is now having a primary focus on improving profitability through the resumption of Steri-Med production, the implementation of operational efficiency initiatives, and the anticipated contribution from higher-margin ophthalmic products.

Revenue growth is expected to continue to be supported by:

Continued growth of the Eye-Care commercial portfolio, driven by recent and upcoming ophthalmic product launches;

Increased production capacity from the second Steri-Med manufacturing line, expected to become operational in H2-2027, providing additional capacity to pursue contract manufacturing (CMO) opportunities in Canada and the U.S.

Organic growth from LSL MedPlus through new product launches and broader retail penetration;

While the Corporation continues to operate with a leveraged balance sheet following recent acquisitions and growth investments, management remains confident in its ability to manage working capital needs and further reduce leverage over time.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release was prepared using results and financial information determined under IFRS. However, the Corporation considers certain non-IFRS financial measures as useful additional information in measuring the financial performance and condition of the Corporation. These measures, which the Corporation believes are widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the Corporation's performance, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures include "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted gross profit".

The definition and reconciliation of Adjusted gross profit, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA used and presented by the Corporation to the most directly comparable IFRS measures are detailed below:

NonIFRS Measures Definition Adjusted Gross Profit is defined as gross profit from product sales, less amortization charges relating to intangible assets and depreciation charges relating to property, plant and equipment, as well as special provisions or non-recurrent items outside of the normal course of business. Management believes that adjusted gross profit better reflects the impact of gross profit contribution on cash flow. EBITDA is defined as net income or loss adjusted for income taxes, depreciation of property, plant and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, interest on short-term and long-term debt, and other financing costs such as foreign exchange gains or losses, interest income and other. Management uses EBITDA to assess the Corporation's operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA less non-recurring gains or expenses such as gains on business acquisitions, special provisions and expenses outside of the normal course of business, special recruitment and severance costs, stock-based compensation, costs of issuing warrants or options, moving/relocation expenses. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a key indicator to assess the performance of our business when comparing results to budgets, forecasts and prior years. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a more accurate measure of cash flow generation than, for example, cash flow from operations, as it eliminates cash flow fluctuations caused by unusual changes in working capital.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of IFRS "Loss" to Non-IFRS "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA" and of IFRS "gross profit" to Non-IFRS "Adjusted gross profit" for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025.

1) IFRS "Loss" to Non-IFRS "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA"

(in thousands) Q3-2026 Q3-2025 Variation YTD-2026 YTD-2025 Variation



$ $ $ % $ $ $ % Net Loss (3,370) (1,180) (2,190) 186 (8,429) (1,724) (6,705) 389 Depreciation and Amortization 1,034 606 428 71 2,925 1,784 1,141 64 Finance Expenses, net 1,110 817 293 36 3,232 2,098 1,134 54 EBITDA (1,126) 243 (1,469) -605 (2,272) 2,158 (4,430) 205 Health Canada Compliance shutdown 1,099 - 1,099 100 2,853 - 2,853 100 Acquisition Costs/M&A Restructuring 10 65 (55) -85 177 65 112 172 Loss on debt settlement - 757 (757) -100 - 757 (757) -100 Management Restructuring Expenses 359 - 359 100 359 - 359 100 Stock-based Compensation 133 88 45 51 196 138 58 42 Adjusted EBITDA 375 1,153 (778) -67 1,313 3,118 (1,805) -58

2) IFRS "Gross Profit" to Non-IFRS "Adjusted Gross Profit"

(in thousands) Q3-2026 Q3-2025 Variation YTD-2026 YTD-2025 Variation



$ $ $ % $ $ $ % Revenues 12,241 7,576 4,665 62 39,169 21,419 17,750 83 Cost of Goods sold (11,474) (5,245) (6,229) 119 (35,885) (14,921) (20,964) 140 Gross Profit 767 2,331 (1,564) -67 3,284 6,498 (3,214) -49 Depreciation and Amortization 639 464 175 38 2,005 1,377 628 46 Health Canada Compliance shutdown 1,099 - 1,099 100 2,853 - 2,853 100 Adjusted Gross Profit 2,505 2,795 (290) -10 8,142 7,875 267 3 As a % of Revenues 20 % 37 %







21 % 37 %









Financial Statements and MD&A

LSL Pharma's financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter of 2026 are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Corporation's website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition, belief, estimate or opinion, or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "aim", "plan" "continue" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, potential changes in market conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events referred to in the forward-looking statements will transpire, and if any of them do, the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Corporation does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About LSL Pharma Group Inc.

LSL Pharma Group Inc. is a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of high-quality sterile ophthalmic pharmaceutical products, as well as pharmaceutical, cosmetic and natural health products in solid, semi-solid and liquid dosage forms. Leveraging its technical expertise, certified facilities, and experienced team, LSL Pharma delivers high-quality solutions that meet the highest industry standards. The wholly owned subsidiaries of LSL Pharma include Steri-Med Pharma Inc., LSL Laboratory Inc., Virage Santé Inc., Dermolab Pharma Ltd., Laboratoire Du-Var Inc. and LSL MedPlus Inc. (formerly Juno OTC Inc.). For more information, please visit our website at www.groupelslpharma.com.

SOURCE Groupe LSL PHARMA INC.