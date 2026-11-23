Late-breaking data from 55 TAVR/TAVI patients presented at London Valves 2026.

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladera Medical today announced full results from the FASTEN clinical trial of the Ladera Large Bore Closure System in patients undergoing transfemoral transcatheter aortic valve replacement/implantation (TAVR/TAVI). Jan van der Heyden, MD, Interventional Cardiologist at St. Jan Hospital in Bruges, Belgium, presented the data in a Late-Breaking Clinical Trials session at London Valves 2026. In 55 patients, the Ladera LBC System achieved a mean time to hemostasis of 0.5 ± 2.0 minutes, with 98.1% freedom from major access-site complications at 30 days.

Suture-based large bore closure can achieve fast, reliable hemostasis with a low rate of access-site complications.

FASTEN is a prospective, multicenter, single-arm clinical study that enrolled 55 patients at six sites in Australia, Belgium, and the Netherlands. The primary safety endpoint was freedom from major complications of the target-limb access site through 30 days, as adjudicated by an independent clinical events committee (CEC). The primary efficacy endpoint was mean time to hemostasis in the common femoral artery. Secondary endpoints included minor access-site complications, technical success, treatment success and time to ambulation.

Key results from the full study cohort include:

Freedom from major access-site complications at 30 days: 98.1% (52/53)

Freedom from minor access-site complications at 30 days: 98.1% (52/53)

Mean time to hemostasis: 0.5 ± 2.0 minutes (median 0 minutes)

Technical success: 94.5% (52/55)

Treatment success, defined as technical success with freedom from major complications: 94.3% (50/53)

Mean time to ambulation: 14.3 ± 14.5 hours

"These results show that a suture-based system built for large bore closure can achieve fast, reliable hemostasis with a low rate of major access-site complications at 30 days," said Dr. van der Heyden. "Operators find this device to be intuitive, and it can be used pre-close or post-close. Just as important, guidewire access is maintained throughout closure, so there is always a way to bail out if something doesn't go as planned."

Large bore transcatheter procedures are among the fastest growing segments of cardiovascular care, driven largely by the continued expansion of transfemoral TAVR/TAVI. Although these procedures have become less invasive and more routine, closure of the femoral access site remains a significant source of complications, including bleeding and vascular injury and can extend both procedure time and length of stay.

"In Australia, as in much of the world, TAVI has become routine, but the move to large bore access has exposed real limits in how we close these sites, and complications at the access site remain a persistent risk," said Associate Professor Robert Gooley, Head of Interventional Cardiac Services at Monash Health in Melbourne, Australia and a leading enroller in FASTEN who presented the study's preliminary results at EuroPCR 2026. "Today we either combine several small-bore suture devices on a very large arteriotomy or use a device that leaves material inside the artery. There has been a real need for a single device that delivers suture closure at this size, and I believe we finally have one."

The Ladera System is an innovative, suture-mediated vascular closure device designed to achieve hemostasis following large-bore percutaneous cardiovascular procedures. The system utilizes a unique closure mechanism that deploys two parallel sutures simultaneously to facilitate secure and effective closure of femoral arterial access sites. Suture-based closure is widely regarded as the gold standard for these cases because it leaves no large implant in the artery and preserves the vessel for future access. However, existing suture devices were designed for small bore punctures and typically require two or more devices per access site. The Ladera Closure System is designed for closure of 10F to 24F arteriotomies with a single device and the sutures can be deployed either before the procedure (pre-close) or after it (post-close) while maintaining guidewire access.

The Ladera LBC System is limited by Federal law to investigational use and not available for sale in any country.

About Ladera Medical



Ladera Medical is a private medtech company based in Menlo Park, California, focused on safe, reliable closure of large bore femoral access sites. The company is developing the Ladera Large Bore Closure System, a suture-mediated vascular closure device designed to close large bore arteriotomies with a single device using either a pre-close or post-close approach. For more information, visit laderamedical.com.

Media Contact

Jen Fitzgerald



jen@sprigconsulting.com

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SOURCE Ladera Medical, Inc / SPRIG CONSULTING, LLC