Completed restructuring of royalty financing agreement, reducing the maximum aggregate payment obligation by $60 million, with only $15 million in future royalty-backed payments remaining





Initiation of the pivotal Phase 3 trial of roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in LR-MDS patients with high transfusion burden (HTB) planned in 1Q 2027, subject to the execution of either a strategic partnership or an external capital raise





Decision to discontinue development of FG-3246 and FG-3180 following insufficient efficacy at the pre-specified Phase 2 interim analysis in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), resulting in a reduction of over $20 million in operating expenses in 2027 and 2028





Cash, cash equivalents, investments, and accounts receivable of $44.1 million as of September 30, 2026, with a cash runway now into 2028





Kyntra Bio to host conference call and webcast presentation today at 5:00 PM ET





SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyntra Bio (Nasdaq: KYNB) today reported financial results for the third quarter 2026 and provided an update on the company’s recent developments.

“Following a pre-planned interim analysis showing insufficient efficacy, we have made the decision to terminate the FG-3246 Phase 2 trial,” said Thane Wettig, Chief Executive Officer of Kyntra Bio. “We continue to work towards the completion of our transformation to a pure-play, rare disease company laser-focused on the initiation and execution of the Phase 3 roxadustat trial. The unmet medical need and corresponding multi-billion-dollar commercial opportunity in LR-MDS is significant. Subject to the execution of either a strategic partnership or an external capital raise, we plan on initiating the pivotal Phase 3 trial in the first quarter of 2027.”

Key Highlights of Third Quarter, Recent Developments, and Upcoming Milestones

Roxadustat

Initiation of the pivotal Phase 3 trial of roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in patients with LR-MDS and HTB planned in the first quarter of 2027, subject to the execution of either a strategic partnership or an external capital raise.





FG-3246 (CD46 Targeting ADC) and FG-3180 (CD46 Targeting PET Imaging Agent)

Following a pre-specified interim analysis of the ongoing Phase 2 study of FG-3246 in mCRPC, the Company decided to close enrollment in the study and discontinue development of the program. Preliminary efficacy results at the interim analysis did not meet the threshold required to support continued development.

The Company plans to complete the close-out of the study over the coming months and will cancel all planned future investment in the program.

The Company expects to save over $20 million in operating expenses in 2027 and 2028 from the termination of the study.

Corporate

In August 2026, the company signed an amendment and restatement of its existing royalty financing agreement with NQ Project Phoebus, L.P., materially reducing its payment obligations under the agreement in exchange for an accelerated upfront payment. The amendment included the following terms: Reduction of the maximum aggregate payments under the agreement from $125 million to $65 million, including the $42.6 million accelerated payment to NQ Project Phoebus, L.P., bringing total payments made to date to $50 million, a full return of NQ Project Phoebus, L.P.’s invested capital. Remaining payments, capped at $15 million, to be paid from 50% of the roxadustat drug product revenue Kyntra Bio recognizes from Astellas in the Astellas territories excluding Japan. Once the $15 million cap is reached, the amended agreement will terminate, with Kyntra Bio retaining all subsequent EVRENZO™ royalties in the Astellas territories.

Appointed Andrew E. Singer, MBA to the Board of Directors.





Financial

Total revenue from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2026 was $1.8 million, as compared to $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Net income from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2026 was $0.2 million, or $0.04 net income per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $13.1 million, or $3.25 net loss per basic and diluted share, one year ago.

As of September 30, 2026, Kyntra Bio reported $44.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, investments, and accounts receivable.

The Company expects its cash, cash equivalents, investments, and accounts receivable to be sufficient to fund operating plans into 2028.

Conference Call and Webcast Presentation

Kyntra Bio management team will host a conference call and webcast presentation to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. A live Q&A session will follow the brief presentation. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call here. To access the call by phone, please register here, and you will be provided with dial in details. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Events & Presentations page on Kyntra Bio’s website.

About Roxadustat

Roxadustat, an oral medication, is the first in a new class of medicines comprising HIF-PH inhibitors that promote erythropoiesis, or red blood cell production, through increased endogenous production of erythropoietin, improved iron absorption and mobilization, and downregulation of hepcidin.

Roxadustat is approved in Europe, Japan, China, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia of CKD in adult patients on dialysis (DD) and not on dialysis (NDD). Kyntra Bio has the sole rights to roxadustat in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and in all markets not held by AstraZeneca or licensed to Astellas. Astellas and Kyntra Bio are collaborating on the commercialization of roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in territories including Japan, Europe, Turkey, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, and South Africa.

Following promising results from the Phase 2/3 MATTERHORN study, the Company is planning to study roxadustat in a pivotal Phase 3 trial in patients with anemia associated with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) and high transfusion burden (HTB).

About Kyntra Bio

Kyntra Bio is a pure play, rare disease biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of roxadustat for anemia associated with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS). Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZO™) is currently approved in Europe, Japan, China, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. The Company is planning to study roxadustat in a pivotal Phase 3 trial in patients with anemia associated with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS). For more information, please visit www.kyntrabio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Kyntra Bio’s strategy, future plans and prospects, including statements regarding its commercial products and clinical programs and those of its partners Fortis and UCSF. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the efficacy, safety, and potential clinical or commercial success of Kyntra Bio products and product candidates, statements under the caption “Recent Highlights and Upcoming Milestones”, statements about regulatory interactions, statements regarding cash, such as the expectation that cash, cash equivalents and accounts receivable will be sufficient to fund Kyntra Bio’s operating plans into 2028, and statements about Kyntra Bio’s plans and objectives. These forward-looking statements are typically identified by use of terms such as “may,” “will”, “should,” “on track,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Kyntra Bio’s actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the continued progress and timing of its various programs, including the enrollment and results from ongoing and potential future clinical trials, and other matters that are described in Kyntra Bio’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors set forth therein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and Kyntra Bio undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 (Unaudited) (1)

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,905 $ 47,872 Short-term investments 30,385 41,106 Accounts receivable, net 3,848 216 Inventory 3,255 3,743 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,227 6,136 Total current assets 48,620 99,073 Long-term investments — 20,160 Other assets 231 361 Total assets $ 48,851 $ 119,594 Liabilities, stockholders’ equity and non-controlling interests Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,581 $ 3,745 Accrued and other liabilities 31,005 20,183 Deferred revenue 6,170 5,314 Total current liabilities 41,756 29,242 Product development obligations — 19,560 Deferred revenue, net of current 2,957 255 Liability related to sale of future revenues, non-current 11,268 65,980 Other long-term liabilities 60 82 Total liabilities 56,041 115,119 Redeemable non-controlling interests 21,480 21,480 Total stockholders’ deficit attributable to Kyntra Bio (29,190 ) (30,038 ) Nonredeemable non-controlling interests 520 13,033 Total deficit (28,670 ) (17,005 ) Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and deficit $ 48,851 $ 119,594



(1) The condensed consolidated balance sheet amounts at December 31, 2025 are derived from audited financial statements.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (Unaudited) Revenue: Development and other revenue $ 99 $ 119 449 396 Drug product revenue, net 1,663 957 3,577 4,767 Total revenue 1,762 1,076 4,026 5,163 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 619 (58 ) 4,727 278 Research and development 8,266 1,209 22,654 16,249 Selling, general and administrative 5,757 5,295 20,951 20,459 Restructuring charge (15 ) 41 (48 ) 560 Total operating costs and expenses 14,627 6,487 48,284 37,546 Loss from operations (12,865 ) (5,411 ) (44,258 ) (32,383 ) Interest and other, net: Interest expense (1,632 ) (2,083 ) (6,426 ) (6,346 ) Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary — — 30,940 — Loss on debt extinguishments — (6,583 ) — (6,583 ) Gain on debt restructuring 14,011 — 14,011 — Interest income and other income (expenses), net 643 931 2,731 1,628 Total interest and other, net 13,022 (7,735 ) 41,256 (11,301 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 157 (13,146 ) (3,002 ) (43,684 ) Benefit from income taxes — — (1 ) (90 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 157 (13,146 ) (3,001 ) (43,594 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax — 213,782 (66 ) 241,266 Net income (loss) $ 157 $ 200,636 $ (3,067 ) $ 197,672 Income (loss) from continuing operations per share - basic

and diluted $ 0.04 $ (3.25 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (10.79 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations per share - basic

and diluted — 52.86 (0.02 ) 59.69 Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted $ 0.04 $ 49.61 $ (0.76 ) $ 48.90 Weighted average number of common shares used to

calculate net income (loss) per share: Basic 4,049 4,044 4,048 4,042 Diluted 4,050 4,044 4,048 4,042



For Investor Inquiries:

David DeLucia, CFA

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

ir@kyntrabio.com