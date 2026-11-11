KORU Medical Systems Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results Including Second Consecutive Quarter of Positive Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA

MAHWAH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) (“KORU Medical” or the “Company”), a leading medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative and patient-centric large volume subcutaneous infusion solutions, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 and Recent Highlights

Net revenues grew 11% over the prior year period to $11.6 million; year to date net revenues grew 17% to $35.4 million

Gross profit grew 20% over the prior year period to $7.5 million, driven by gross margin improvement from 60.2% to 65.2%

Net income improved by $1.0 million to $0.2 million compared to a net loss of $0.8 million in prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.3 million from $0.1 million in the prior year period

Signed two new sales and distribution agreements with partners in Europe and Africa, expanding our geographic footprint internationally

Revising full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $48.0 - $48.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of 17% - 18%, compared to the previous guidance range of $47.5 - $48.5 million.

“Total Revenue of $11.6 million represents another quarter of consistent above-market growth for KORU, driven by our recurring patient base,” said Adam Kalbermatten, President and CEO of KORU Medical. “We also delivered positive net income and adjusted EBITDA for the second consecutive quarter, demonstrating the scalability of our business model. As anticipated, our year-over-year revenue growth moderated in the third quarter compared to the first half of 2026, reflecting in part the timing of our entry into a competitive non-tender market in Europe. With that market launch now behind us, we anticipate revenue growth to reaccelerate in the fourth quarter for a strong finish to the year. We are encouraged by our geographic expansion, specialty pharmacy partnerships, and pipeline advancements and plan to continue investing resources in our long-term growth strategy as we move forward.”

2026 Third Quarter Financial Results

Three Months Ended September 30, Change from Prior Year % of Net Revenues 2026 2025 $ % 2026 2025 Net Revenues Domestic Core $ 8,058,131 $ 6,122,365 $ 1,935,766 31.6 % 69.6 % 58.9 % International Core 3,084,050 3,695,524 (611,474 ) (16.5 %) 26.7 % 35.5 % Total Core 11,142,181 9,817,889 1,324,292 13.5 % 96.3 % 94.4 % Pharma Services and Clinical Trials 424,374 584,274 (159,900 ) (27.4 %) 3.7 % 5.6 % Total $ 11,566,555 $ 10,402,163 $ 1,164,392 11.2 % 100 % 100 %

Total net revenues increased $1.2 million, or 11.2%, to $11.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to $10.4 million in the prior year period.

Domestic core revenues were $8.1 million, an increase of $1.9 million, or 31.6%, compared to the prior-year period. Approximately $1.2 million of the increase reflected lower orders from a U.S. distributor in the third quarter of 2025, when the distributor purchased a portion of its KORU products through one of our international distributors and reduced its inventory levels. The remaining increase was primarily driven by higher pump and consumable volumes, new patient starts, and market share gains within existing accounts.

International core revenues were $3.1 million, a decrease of 16.5% compared to the prior-year period. The decrease primarily reflected a higher prior-year comparison base, which included shipments to a distributor in a strategic market in anticipation of demand associated with conversions from vials to prefilled products, as well as purchases by an international distributor for subsequent resale in the U.S. The decrease was partially offset by growth in new patient starts within existing international markets.

As discussed above, purchases through the international distributor for resale in the U.S. affected the geographic mix of Core revenues in the prior-year period and, consequently, the year-over-year comparisons of Domestic and International Core revenues.

Pharma services and clinical trials net revenues were $0.4 million, a decrease of 27.4% compared to the prior-year period, primarily reflecting lower purchases of products for use in a customer's clinical trial program.

Gross profit increased $1.3 million, or 20.5%, to $7.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to $6.3 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by gross margin and volume growth. Gross margin increased to 65.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to 60.2% in the prior year period, primarily driven by lower manufacturing costs, higher than average selling prices from our geographical customer mix and lower tariff costs driven by tariff related rebates.

Total operating expenses increased $0.2 million, or 3.2%, to $7.4 million for the third quarter of 2026 primarily driven by an increase of $0.3 million in research and development. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily due to higher salary and stock compensation related to headcount additions, including employees added in connection with our technology asset acquisition.

Net income increased $1.0 million to $0.2 million or $0.00 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of ($0.8) million, or ($0.02) per diluted share, for the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $1.3 million, or $0.02 per adjusted diluted share versus $0.1 million or $0.00 per adjusted diluted share in the prior year period. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided at the end of this press release.

Cash and cash equivalents were $7.4 million as of September 30, 2026, reflecting cash usage of $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2026.

Updated 2026 Guidance

Revising full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $48.0 - $48.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of 17% - 18%, compared to the previous guidance range of $47.5 - $48.5 million.

Revising full year 2026 gross margin to be between 63 - 64%, from prior range of 62 – 64%

Reiterating positive adjusted EBITDA for the full year

Raising year-end cash balance to be greater than $8.0 million, from prior guidance of greater than $7.5 million

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss these results and provide a corporate update on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 4:30 PM ET.

To participate in the call, please dial (877) 407-0784 (domestic) or (201) 689-8560 (international). The live webcast will be available on the IR Calendar on the News/Events page of the Investors section of KORU Medical’s website.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures “adjusted diluted EPS” and “adjusted EBITDA” that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on KORU Medical’s reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company’s financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with GAAP financial results. Reconciliations of the Company’s non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this press release.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and patient-centric large volume subcutaneous infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The Freedom Syringe Infusion System (the “Freedom System”) currently includes the Freedom60® and FreedomEDGE® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and HigH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. The Freedom System, which received its first FDA clearance in 1994, is used for self-administration in the home by the patient and/or delivery in an ambulatory infusion center by a healthcare professional. Through its Pharma Service and Clinical Trials business, KORU Medical provides products for use by biopharmaceutical companies in feasibility/clinical trials during the drug development process and, as needed, is capable of customizing the Freedom System for clinical and commercial use across multiple drug categories. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, anticipated revenue growth in the fourth quarter and financial guidance and expected operating performance for fiscal 2026. Forward-looking statements discuss the Company’s current expectations and projections relating to its financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate”, “potential”, “guidance”, and “expect”. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, ability to adapt new technology, uncertainties associated with inflation, tariffs, war and other geopolitical conflicts, customer ordering patterns, availability and costs of raw materials and labor and our ability to recover such costs, future operating results, growth of new patient starts and the Ig market, our compliance with Food and Drug Administration and foreign authority regulations and the outcome of regulatory audits, introduction and adoption of competitive products, acceptance of and demand for new and existing products, ability to penetrate new markets, success in enforcing and obtaining patents, reimbursement related risks, government regulation of the home health care industry, success of our research and development effort, expanding the market of the Freedom System, demand in the SCIg market, availability of sufficient capital if or when needed, dependence on key personnel, the impact of recent accounting pronouncements, and those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which is on file with the SEC and available on our website at www.korumedical.com/investors and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of November 10, 2026. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

KORU MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. BALANCE SHEETS September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 (UNAUDITED) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,364,200 $ 8,872,212 Accounts receivable, net 6,382,020 5,972,252 Inventory, net 4,691,949 3,678,131 Other receivables 601,294 557,653 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,097,918 908,542 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 20,137,381 19,988,790 Property and equipment, net 4,004,237 4,471,386 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $572,949 and $527,949 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 1,683,726 684,841 Capitalized software development costs, net 206,863 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,653,308 2,956,192 Other assets 98,970 98,970 TOTAL ASSETS $ 28,784,485 $ 28,200,179 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 1,875,343 $ 2,267,473 Accrued expenses 3,418,114 4,828,830 Note payable 332,479 - Other liabilities 18,468 27,722 Accrued payroll and related taxes 578,261 531,972 Finance lease liability 130,257 124,913 Operating lease liability 438,712 413,448 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 6,791,634 8,194,358 Finance lease liability, net of current portion 51,572 78,675 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 2,546,190 2,879,224 TOTAL LIABILITIES 9,389,396 11,152,257 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized, 50,375,678 and 49,790,934 shares issued 46,375,176 and 46,370,432 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively 503,757 497,909 Additional paid-in capital 57,650,483 52,449,339 Treasury stock, 4,018,526 and 3,438,526 shares as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, at cost (6,405,793 ) (3,882,494 ) Accumulated deficit (32,353,358 ) (32,016,832 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 19,395,089 17,047,922 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 28,784,485 $ 28,200,179

KORU MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 NET REVENUES $ 11,566,555 $ 10,402,163 $ 35,376,599 $ 30,232,038 Cost of goods sold 4,020,471 4,137,592 12,752,917 11,445,362 Gross Profit 7,546,084 6,264,571 22,623,682 18,786,676 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 5,867,903 5,994,661 18,235,907 17,338,183 Research and development 1,281,040 933,107 3,821,004 3,242,505 Depreciation and amortization 210,023 204,482 617,585 631,326 Total Operating Expenses 7,358,966 7,132,250 22,674,496 21,212,014 Net Operating Income /(Loss) 187,118 (867,679 ) (50,814 ) (2,425,338 ) Non-Operating Income/(Expense) Gain/(Loss) on currency exchange (11,752 ) 11,790 (57,246 ) 61,571 Gain/(Loss) on disposal of fixed assets, net (1 ) 3,206 (406,269 ) 3,205 Interest income, net 60,738 74,567 201,603 226,698 TOTAL OTHER (EXPENSE)/INCOME 48,985 89,563 (261,912 ) 291,474 INCOME / (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 236,103 (778,116 ) (312,726 ) (2,133,864 ) Income Tax Benefit (Expense) (18,000 ) 150 (23,800 ) (17,206 ) NET INCOME/(LOSS) 218,103 (777,966 ) (336,526 ) (2,151,070 ) NET INCOME / (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic $ 0.00 (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.05 ) Diluted $ 0.00 (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.05 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 46,239,985 46,238,819 46,229,137 46,140,347 Diluted 46,731,836 46,238,819 46,229,137 46,140,347

KORU MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Loss $ (336,526 ) $ (2,151,070 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense and warrant expense 2,067,152 1,740,727 Depreciation and amortization 617,585 631,326 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 406,269 - Loss on write-off of intangible assets 21,890 - Non-cash leasing charges (6,007 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease/(Increase) in accounts receivable (409,768 ) 390,139 Decrease/(Increase) in other receivables (43,641 ) 38,151 Decrease/(Increase) in inventory (1,013,818 ) (1,608,041 ) Decrease/(Increase) in prepaid expenses and other assets (189,376 ) (224,063 ) Increase/(Decrease) in accounts payable (392,131 ) 222,193 Increase/(Decrease) in accrued payroll and related taxes 46,289 (355,335 ) Increase/(Decrease) in other liabilities (9,255 ) (26,377 ) Increase/(Decrease) in accrued expenses (1,410,717 ) 709,999 NET CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (652,054 ) (632,351 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (422,289 ) (524,735 ) Purchases of intangible assets (571,804 ) (3,400 ) Capitalized software development costs (206,863 ) - NET CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (1,200,956 ) (528,135 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 197,600 89,025 Borrowings from insurance finance indebtedness 403,869 406,751 Payments on insurance finance indebtedness (71,390 ) (342,972 ) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (81,059 ) (27,536 ) Payments on finance lease liability, net of asset (104,022 ) (81,710 ) NET CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 344,998 43,558 NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1,508,012 ) (1,116,928 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 8,872,212 9,580,947 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 7,364,200 $ 8,464,019 Supplemental Information Cash paid during the nine months ended September 30 for: Interest $ 11,714 $ 36,690 Income Taxes $ 23,800 $ 17,206 Non-cash Financing Activity During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company acquired an intangible asset for $961,035, of which $500,000 was settled through the issuance of 125,628 shares of common stock See accompanying Notes to Financial Statements.

KORU MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income /(Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 218,103 $ (777,966 ) $ (336,526 ) $ (2,151,070 ) Depreciation and Amortization 210,023 204,482 617,585 631,326 Interest (Income), Net (60,738 ) (74,567 ) (201,603 ) (226,698 ) Tax Expense (Refund) 18,000 (150 ) 23,800 17,206 Stock-based Compensation Expense 927,869 737,398 2,067,152 1,850,732 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,313,257 $ 89,197 $ 2,170,408 $ 121,496 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 46,239,985 46,238,819 46,229,137 46,140,347 Diluted 46,731,836 46,238,819 46,229,137 46,140,347 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Reconciliation of Reported Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS: September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.00 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) Stock-based Compensation Expense 0.02 0.02 0.04 0.04 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.02 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.01 )

Reconciliation of Reported Revenue to Normalized Revenue — Q3 2025 ($ in millions, rounded) Revenue Category Q3 2025 Reported Normalization Adjustment Q3 2025 Normalized Q3 2026 Reported Reported Y/Y Growth Normalized Y/Y Growth Domestic Core $ 6.1 $ 1.2 $ 7.3 $ 8.1 31.6 % 10.1 % International Core $ 3.7 $ (1.2 ) $ 2.5 $ 3.1 (16.5 %) 23.2 % Total Core $ 9.8 $ 0.0 $ 9.8 $ 11.2 13.5 % 13.5 % Pharma Services & Clinical Trials $ 0.6 — $ 0.6 $ 0.4 (27.4 %) (27.4 %) Total Revenue $ 10.4 $ 0.0 $ 10.4 $ 11.6 11.2 % 11.2 %

*Normalization adjustments reflect certain distributor purchasing patterns in Q3 2025 and net to zero at both the Total Core and Total Revenue levels. Revenue amounts are rounded to the nearest $0.1 million, and year-over-year growth rates are calculated using unrounded amounts.

Investor Contact:

Louisa Smith

investor@korumedical.com