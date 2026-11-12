Kodiak Sciences to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 11, 2026

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a precommercial retina-focused biotechnology company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics, today announced that Victor Perlroth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following investor conferences in November and December 2026:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference



Monday, November 16, 2026



12:30 – 12:55 PM GMT



London, UK









Monday, November 16, 2026 12:30 – 12:55 PM GMT London, UK UBS Global Biopharma Conference



Tuesday, November 17, 2026



9:20 – 9:50 AM GMT



London, UK









Tuesday, November 17, 2026 9:20 – 9:50 AM GMT London, UK 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference



Tuesday, December 1, 2026



7:55 – 8:15 AM ET



Miami, FL

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available in the "Events and Presentations" section of Kodiak's investor relations website at http://ir.kodiak.com/. Replays will be available for a limited time following each presentation.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences (Nasdaq: KOD) is a pre-commercial retina-focused biotechnology company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics. We are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next-generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. We are developing a portfolio of three late-stage clinical programs. Zenkuda™ (tarcocimab tedromer) has a BLA-ready profile in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion. KSI-501 is being evaluated in wet AMD and diabetic macular edema. Zenkuda and KSI-501 target the $15 billion anti-VEGF market across retinal vascular diseases. KSI-101 is a bispecific protein being explored in two BLA-facing Phase 3 studies in Macular Edema Secondary to Inflammation (MESI). Topline data for Pivotal Analysis 1 (PEAK) are expected in December 2026 and for Pivotal Analysis 2 (PEAK+PINNACLE) in 2Q 2027.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding the timing of topline data readouts from the PEAK and PINNACLE Phase 3 studies. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors which are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Kodiak's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Kodiak's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date presented, and Kodiak undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.

Kodiak®, Kodiak Sciences® and the Kodiak logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kodiak Sciences Inc. in various global jurisdictions.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kodiak-sciences-to-present-at-three-upcoming-investor-conferences-302937051.html

SOURCE Kodiak Sciences Inc.