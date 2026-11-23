RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinvard Bio Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering a next-generation class of broad-spectrum antibiotics, today announced it has been awarded £1 million non-dilutive funding from PACE (Pathways to Antimicrobial Clinical Efficacy), to continue the pre-clinical development of Kinvard's lead asset targeting gram-negative bacteria. The funding will support advanced lead optimization efforts aimed at delivering a preclinical development candidate.

This collaboration with PACE will accelerate the advancement of Kinvard's OPP program targeting high-priority pathogens responsible for Hospital Acquired and Ventilator Associated Bacterial Pneumonia (HABP/VABP) and Complicated Urinary Tract Infections (cUTI). By focusing on these urgent clinical needs, Kinvard aims to bring forward novel solutions to address the growing threat of antibiotic resistance in both hospital and community settings.

PACE is a £30 million initiative supporting early-stage innovation in medicines and diagnostics to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and save lives. It is a collaboration between Innovate UK, LifeArc, and Medicines Discovery Catapult – three leaders in the UK's health innovation and research community who have combined their expertise and resources to accelerate innovation and mitigate the growing threat of AMR. As one of the UK's largest public-private initiatives targeting early-stage antimicrobial drug and diagnostic discovery, PACE is building one of the most diverse portfolios of therapeutic and diagnostic projects to address the world's most threatening pathogens. It funds, nurtures and delivers critical AMR innovations for onward development and investment, moving them closer to clinical trials and ultimately to patients, where they have the potential to save lives from drug-resistant infections.

Dr Beverley Isherwood, PACE Programme Director, said: "The PACE portfolio is made up of scientifically diverse and truly innovative approaches aimed at addressing areas of high unmet need in antimicrobial resistance. Kinvard Bio's program is an excellent example of that ambition, and we look forward to working with the team as they advance their lead asset towards clinical development."

Kinvard is also excited to announce the appointment of Matthias Schroff, Ph.D, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dr. Schroff brings extensive leadership in life sciences and biotechnology with a track record of leading companies from preclinical development into the clinic.

Dr. Schroff stated: "Antimicrobial resistance remains one of the most significant challenges in global healthcare, creating an urgent need for new treatment options. Kinvard Bio's OPP platform was developed in the Myers Lab in the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Harvard Universityand has the potential to deliver a new generation of antibiotics for patients with serious bacterial infections. We are grateful to PACE for its support and confidence in our science, which will accelerate our work toward a development candidate. I am honored and excited to lead the company as we advance our programs toward the clinic."

Dr. Schroff is joined by Douglas Thomson, Venture Partner at the Kineticos AMR Accelerator Fund I ("KAMRA"), as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors at Kinvard Bio. Mr. Thomson has led executive teams generating rapid value creation in infectious diseases, most recently at Pneumagen, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing broad-spectrum protection against respiratory viruses.

"I am honoured to join Kinvard and work alongside a talented team of executives dedicated to advancing the OPP platform with the potential to transform antibiotic therapies" said Mr. Thomson. "KAMRA's continued support is pivotal for the advancement of the OPP class to the clinic and I am excited to contribute to the company's next stage of growth and progress"

About Kinvard Bio

Kinvard Bio is a venture-backed biotechnology company advancing a differentiated, next generation class of antibiotics known as the oxepanoprolinamides (OPPs) out of the Myers Lab in the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Harvard University. OPPs exhibit broad-spectrum activity against multidrug-resistant Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, as well as nontuberculous mycobacteria, and are designed to overcome resistance mechanisms that compromise standard-of-care antibiotics. Dr. Schroff will lead the company in building a robust pipeline of oral and intravenous small molecule antibiotics targeting serious acute and chronic bacterial infections with high unmet medical need, including bacterial pneumonia, complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), and nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease (NTM-LD).

Website: www.kinvardbio.com | LinkedIn: @KinvardBio

Kinvard Bio Contact: Nathan Finger, nate.finger@kinvardbio.com

About PACE

PACE (Pathways to Antimicrobial Clinical Efficacy) is a £30 million initiative supporting early-stage innovation in medicines and diagnostics to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and save lives. It is a collaboration between Innovate UK, LifeArc, and Medicines Discovery Catapult – three leaders in the UK's health innovation and research community who have combined their expertise and resources to accelerate innovation and mitigate the growing threat of AMR. As one of the UK's largest public-private initiatives targeting early-stage antimicrobial drug and diagnostic discovery, PACE is building one of the most diverse portfolios of therapeutic and diagnostic projects to address the world's most threatening pathogens. It funds, nurtures and delivers critical AMR innovations for onward development and investment, moving them closer to clinical trials and ultimately to patients, where they have the potential to save lives from drug-resistant infections. PACE is more than just a source of funding; it is a catalyst for innovation. Acting as a true partner, PACE provides tailored support, strategic guidance, and technical expertise throughout the funding journey, while opening doors to vital connections across the AMR community. In this way, PACE helps innovators progress their early-stage antimicrobial drug and diagnostic projects with greater speed, support and confidence – giving the best AMR innovations the greatest chance of success. PACE means progress. By working together and providing vital connections and solutions to challenges, the AMR research community is supported to deliver the innovations needed to help save lives.

Website: https://paceamr.org.uk/ | LinkedIn: @PACE-AMR

About Kineticos Life Sciences

Kineticos Life Sciences (Kineticos) envisions a world without antimicrobial resistance, cancer, and rare and neurodegenerative diseases. They are entrepreneurs helping entrepreneurs build companies to improve patient outcomes. Kineticos leverages our expertise, network, ecosystem, and capital to provide the most relevant insights and recommendations for our portfolio companies, building value every step of the way. Kineticos began investing in 2019 and through its investment vehicles has invested more than $75M across 13 companies, as of September 30, 2024.

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SOURCE Kinvard Bio Inc