The Institute for Follicular Lymphoma Innovation (IFLI) provides funding to support development of KR‑402 in Follicular Lymphoma

Investment complements up to $48 million in non-dilutive funding secured from ARPA-H and is expected to accelerate preclinical development

Company appoints Kirsten Kester as Chief Business Officer and Sieun K. Barnes, Ph.D., as Director of Process Development (CMC), and expands its Board of Directors, and Advisory Board

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Kernal Bio, a TechBio company pioneering in vivo cell programming using AI-designed mRNA and targeted lipid nanoparticles, today announced a strategic partnership with the Institute for Follicular Lymphoma Innovation (IFLI), including an investment to accelerate the development of KR-402. KR‑402 is Kernal Bio’s next-generation, mRNA-encoded CAR‑T candidate under development for B-cell malignancies, including follicular lymphoma (FL), and autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis. The company also announced appointments to its leadership team, Board of Directors and Advisory Board.

“We’re honored to partner with IFLI to advance KR‑402 toward the clinic,” said Yusuf Erkul, M.D., M.B.A., Co‑Founder and CEO of Kernal Bio. “This partnership brings together organizations with a shared commitment to developing new treatment options for people living with follicular lymphoma, and to ultimately finding a cure.”

The IFLI investment builds on Kernal Bio’s recent award of up to $48 million from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) for KR-402, as well as ongoing support from NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Eli Lilly through the Lilly Gateway Labs accelerator.

KR‑402 is built on Kernal Bio’s proprietary mRNA 2.0 platform, which combines cell-selective mRNAs designed from multi-omics data with targeted delivery by antibody-coated lipid nanoparticle vehicles. This approach is designed to generate CAR-T cells directly in the body, potentially eliminating the need for complex and costly ex vivo manufacturing.

“With support from IFLI, ARPA-H, and our ecosystem of partners, we are accelerating the transformation of CAR‑T therapy to an in vivo approach that could improve the patient journey and expand patient access for serious diseases,” said Manfred Kraus, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of R&D Therapeutics at Kernal Bio.

“IFLI is proud to support the development of KR-402 as part of our commitment to catalyzing next-generation treatments for follicular lymphoma,” said David McCullagh, Managing Director of IFLI. “Based on compelling preclinical data, Kernal Bio's in vivo CAR-T platform has the potential to address important limitations of current approaches, including lengthy manufacturing timelines and treatment complexity, and ultimately broaden access to transformative immunotherapies for the follicular lymphoma.”

Leadership Team Appointments

Kernal Bio also appointed Kirsten Kester, M.B.A., as Chief Business Officer, and Sieun K. Barnes, Ph.D., as Director of Process Development (CMC).

Ms. Kester joins Kernal Bio from Obsidian Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OBX), where she most recently served as Senior Vice President and helped lead corporate strategy, financings, and strategic partnerships. Her experience includes a $350 million private placement completed in connection with Obsidian’s public listing through a reverse merger with Galera Therapeutics, as well as the company’s Series B and Series C financings. She also led alliance management for Obsidian’s collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb, including a program opt-in and multi-year collaboration extension, and subsequently led the negotiation and execution of the company’s strategic collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Earlier in her career, Ms. Kester worked in life sciences strategy consulting at the Frankel Group and Huron (now part of Oliver Wyman). She earned a B.A. from Harvard College and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Dr. Barnes comes to Kernal Bio from Moderna, where she most recently held a dual role as Associate Director of Process Development and Analytical Program Lead. She led the development of new LNP formulations and oversaw integrated analytical strategies for mRNA programs from early development to late-stage manufacturing. She focused on phase-appropriate analytical control strategies that met regulatory expectations and worked across MS&T, QC, Manufacturing, and Regulatory CMC to produce submission-ready data packages for global filings. In earlier roles at Moderna, she headed early-stage LNP development and supported late-stage programs. She also established QbD-based control systems that prepared processes for GMP and brought in AI-enabled analytics that improved process yield and robustness. She is widely recognized for her expertise in RNA and lipid nanoparticle characterization. Before joining Moderna, Dr. Barnes worked in process engineering at Vertex Pharmaceuticals. She received her Ph.D. from Case Western Reserve University, where she studied site-specific protein-polymer bioconjugation, and continued that research as a postdoctoral fellow at MIT.

Board of Directors Expansion

In connection with the financing, Kernal Bio strengthened its Board of Directors with a group of accomplished biotech leaders.

Stuart Chaffee, Ph.D., was appointed to the Board of Directors. A serial biotech entrepreneur, Dr. Chaffee is the Chief Executive Officer of Forward Therapeutics and has held founder and senior leadership roles at companies including Affinivax (acquired by GSK); Praxis Precision Medicines (Nasdaq: PRAX); Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KYMR); and QuantX.

Carol O’Hear, M.D., Ph.D., joined as Board Observer. Dr. O’Hear is Chief Medical Officer of Exelixis (Nasdaq: EXEL) and previously served as Vice President of Oncology Clinical Development at Gilead (Nasdaq: GILD). She began her industry career at Genentech (now part of Roche), where she rose to Global Development Leader and Group Medical Director, Oncology/Hematology, overseeing the expansion of the clinical development programs for both mosunetuzumab (Lunsumio) and glofitamab (Columvi).

Patrick Lundgren, Ph.D., also joined as Board Observer. Dr. Lundgren focuses on biotechnology investments and new-company incubation at Hummingbird Ventures. He previously served as an Associate at Flagship Pioneering.

Advisory Board Appointments

Kernal Bio also appointed industry and academic leaders to its Advisory Board, adding expertise across immunology, rheumatology, neurology, finance, and business development.

William H. Robinson, M.D., Ph.D., James Raitt Professor and Chief of the Division of Immunology and Rheumatology at Stanford University

Thomas Dörner, M.D., Professor of Rheumatology at Charité University Hospitals in Berlin, Germany

Lawrence Steinman, M.D., Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, Pediatrics, and Genetics at Stanford University, and a member of the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Medicine

Bruce Peacock, former Chief Business Officer of Ophthotech/Iveric Bio (acquired by Astellas) and Eye Bio (acquired by Merck); founder of Interius BioTherapeutics (acquired by Kite/Gilead); former CFO of Centocor (acquired by Johnson & Johnson) and COO of Cephalon (acquired by Teva); Operating Partner at Agent Capital and Venture Partner at SV Life Sciences

Dr. Craig Gibbs, Chief Executive Officer of Vivace Therapeutics and former Chief Executive Officer of Asher Bio and Chief Business Officer of Forty Seven, Inc. (acquired by Gilead)

About Kernal Bio

Kernal Bio is a venture-backed therapeutics company engineering cells inside the body using AI-designed, selective mRNA and targeted LNP technology. The company is developing in vivo CAR-T therapies for autoimmune diseases and blood cancers. Founded by experts from MIT, Harvard, Merck, and BMS, the company has built a team behind three FDA-approved therapies and holds over 120 patents. The company is backed by leading investors – including Amgen Ventures, Hummingbird Ventures, IFLI, Y Combinator, HBM, Gaingels, Civilization Ventures, Ferocity Capital, and Laplace Partners – with support from ARPA‑H, NVIDIA, Microsoft, NASA (ISS U.S. National Lab), Boeing, and Eli Lilly. For more information, visit our website at www.kernalbio.com. You can also connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

About IFLI

The Institute for Follicular Lymphoma Innovation (IFLI) is a global, non-profit, private foundation dedicated to accelerating the development of innovative treatment options for patients with follicular lymphoma (FL). IFLI supports cutting-edge research and technology to lead to the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and/or biomarkers for the treatment of FL, and to understand the biology of FL. The foundation deploys capital to support research, project-based partnerships, and venture philanthropic investments to achieve its innovation goals. IFLI promotes collaboration and works to enable data sharing and the exchange of knowledge and expertise among researchers and institutions advancing FL research. Learn more at www.i-fli.org.

Kernal Bio’s research was funded, in part, by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) as part of the EMBODY program. The views and conclusions contained in this document are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as representing the official policies, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

Media Contacts

Kernal Bio

Yusuf Erkul, MD, MBA

Email: hello@kernalbio.com

Phone: +1(857) 370-0794

Boston, MA

IFLI

Laura DiCaprio

McDougall Communications

Email: laura@mcdougallpr.com