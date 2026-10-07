Kedrion to be Honored at Premier, Inc.'s Annual Supplier Innovation Celebration at the 2026 Breakthroughs Conference and Exhibition

QIVIGY® will be recognized as an innovative healthcare solution advancing care for patients in need of IVIG therapy

FORT LEE, N.J., Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kedrion Biopharma today announced that it will be honored during Premier's annual Supplier Innovation Celebration at its 2026 Breakthroughs Conference and Exhibition. The Innovation Celebration recognizes groundbreaking healthcare technologies launched throughout the year and highlights how these products help improve the health of communities.

"This recognition reflects the work of teams across Kedrion to translate more than a decade of scientific and manufacturing investment into a therapy for people living with primary humoral immunodeficiency," said Bob Rossilli, Chief Commercial Officer at Kedrion. "QIVIGY is an important milestone for patients who are in need of IVIG treatment and reflects our commitment to pairing scientific innovation with patient-based quality outcomes."

Developed, manufactured and released through the company's integrated global network, QIVIGY® reflects Kedrion's continued investment in generating clinical evidence and advancing immunoglobulin therapy around the needs of patients. Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2025 for the treatment of adults with primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI), QIVIGY® is also being studied across additional patient populations and indications. This continued clinical research reflects Kedrion's commitment to further evaluating QIVIGY® and exploring how immunoglobulin therapy may address important unmet needs across a broader range of patients.

Premier's Innovation Celebration is entering its 15th year of recognizing and honoring healthcare supplier innovation. More than 600 suppliers exhibit at the Breakthroughs Conference each year. Winners are selected by a national committee of clinicians, physicians and supply chain experts who evaluate each technology and its impact on patient care.

"Premier recognizes Kedrion for its commitment to moving healthcare forward," said Bruce Radcliff, President of Supply Chain Services at Premier. "Kedrion's newest product reflects our shared mission to transform healthcare through improving efficiency, quality, and patient outcomes. We are proud to work with Kedrion and commend them for their continued innovation."

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, uniting providers, suppliers, and payers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence, and faster with novel technologies. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier offers integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory services, and other solutions in service of their mission to improve the health of communities.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes from a partner that shares our focus on advancing patient care and meaningful healthcare innovation," said Lynda Bowe, Vice President, Corporate Accounts and Health Systems, Kedrion Biopharma. "We value the relationship we have built with Premier and look forward to continuing our collaboration as we work to serve patients who reply on IVIG therapy."

About Kedrion

Kedrion Biopharma collects and fractionates blood plasma to produce and distribute plasma-derived therapies for rare, ultra-rare, and debilitating conditions, including coagulation and neurological disorders, immunodeficiencies, and Rh sensitization. We employ approximately 5,400 people worldwide and operate plasma collection centers in the United States and the Czech Republic. With a portfolio of 39 products distributed in over 100 countries, Kedrion is the world's fifth-largest player in plasma-derived products.

We are committed to creating a world where science and care know no bounds, working in partnership with the medical-scientific community, institutions, patient organizations, and research bodies to foster innovation and improve care. Every connection we make impacts someone, somewhere.

www.kedrion.com

About QIVIGY

QIVIGY® (immune globulin intravenous, human-kthm) 10% solution is indicated for the treatment of adults with primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI). QIVIGY carries a Boxed Warning regarding thrombosis, renal dysfunction and acute renal failure. Please see the full Prescribing Information.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

QIVIGY (immune globulin intravenous, human-kthm) is a 10% immune globulin (Ig) liquid indicated for the treatment of adults with primary humoral immunodeficiency. QIVIGY may cause:

Blood clots (thrombosis) may occur in people taking Ig intravenous (IGIV) products, including QIVIGY.

Renal dysfunction, acute renal failure, osmotic nephrosis may occur with immune globulin intravenous (IGIV) products in predisposed patients. Such events require immediate medical intervention, if not recognized or managed appropriately, may result in persistent or significant disability or incapacity or lead to fatal outcome.

For patients at risk of thrombosis, renal dysfunction or failure, administer QIVIGY at the minimum dose available and the minimum infusion rate practicable. Ensure adequate hydration in patients before administration. Monitor for signs and symptoms of thrombosis and assess blood viscosity in patients at risk for hyperviscosity.

Do NOT use QIVIGY if:

You have had an anaphylactic or severe systemic reaction to the administration of human immune globulin and in IgA deficient patients with antibodies against IgA and history of hypersensitivity.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Severe hypersensitive reactions, including anaphylaxis, may occur. In case of hypersensitive, discontinue QIVIGY infusion and manage as appropriate.

Hyperproteinemia, hyperviscosity, and hyponatremia may occur in patients receiving IGIV treatment, including QIVIGY.

Aseptic meningitis syndrome may occur in patients receiving IGIV treatment, especially with high doses or rapid infusion.

Hemolysis can develop subsequent to IGIV treatment. Monitor patients for hemolysis.

Transfusion-related acute lung injury: Monitor patients for pulmonary adverse reactions.

Transmissible infectious agents: QIVIGY is made from human plasma and may carry a risk of transmitting infectious agents, e.g., viruses, the variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD) agent, and, theoretically, the Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) agent.

Interference with laboratory tests: After infusion of Ig, transitory rise of passively transferred antibodies may yield positive serological results, with potential for misleading interpretation.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions occurring in > 5% of patients treated were headache, fatigue, infusion-related reaction, Coombs direct test positive, nausea, sinusitis, dizziness, and diarrhea.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Kedrion Biopharma Inc. at 1-855-3KDRION

(1-855-353-7466) or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see full Prescribing Information for complete prescribing details, including Boxed Warning.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release includes "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the securities laws and certain other jurisdictions, based on current expectations and projections about future events. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future financial position, risks and uncertainties related to our business, strategy, capital expenditures and our plans and objectives for future operations, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "may," "assume," "plan," "intend," "will," "should," "estimate," "risk," "target," "objectives," "outlook," "probably," "project," "seek" and similar expressions or the negatives of these expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

Jay Williams

U.S. Communications Jay.Williams@kedrion.com

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