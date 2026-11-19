SYDNEY, Nov. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) ("Kazia" or the "Company"), an oncology-focused biotechnology company developing therapies that selectively reprogram cancer biology, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Annual Report, which includes the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2026, is available on the Company’s website and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Annual Report, including the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge upon request.

Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of approximately A$61.2 million as of 30 June 2026.

The Company believes that its working capital, together with the net proceeds of the August 2026 public offering and the Sovargen milestone payment received in September 2026, is sufficient to fund its planned operations for at least the next 12 months from the date of the Annual Report.

Recent Highlights

Encouraging initial Stage IV TNBC data: 100% clinical benefit rate and 83% objective response rate (one complete response, four partial responses) in six evaluable patients treated with paxalisib-based regimens, with no paxalisib-related serious adverse events. Median reductions of 83% in metastasis-associated CTC clusters and 51% in terminally exhausted CD8+ T cells.

100% clinical benefit rate and 83% objective response rate (one complete response, four partial responses) in six evaluable patients treated with paxalisib-based regimens, with no paxalisib-related serious adverse events. Median reductions of 83% in metastasis-associated CTC clusters and 51% in terminally exhausted CD8+ T cells. Oversubscribed public offering of up to US$120 million: Approximately US$40 million in upfront gross proceeds, with up to approximately US$80 million in additional gross proceeds from milestone-linked warrants tied to the Stage IV TNBC data readout (expected 2H 2027) and the HR+/HER2- data readout (expected 1H 2028).

Approximately US$40 million in upfront gross proceeds, with up to approximately US$80 million in additional gross proceeds from milestone-linked warrants tied to the Stage IV TNBC data readout (expected 2H 2027) and the HR+/HER2- data readout (expected 1H 2028). Pipeline expanded into additional indications: Advancing a three-arm HR+/HER2- breast cancer expansion of the ongoing trial and a planned five-arm Phase 2 study in MSS/pMMR colorectal cancer, with CRC enrollment expected to commence in Q1 2027.

Advancing a three-arm HR+/HER2- breast cancer expansion of the ongoing trial and a planned five-arm Phase 2 study in MSS/pMMR colorectal cancer, with CRC enrollment expected to commence in Q1 2027. Clinical advancement across additional paxalisib programs: First patients dosed in two additional paxalisib trials – PNOC035 Arm A (paxalisib plus gemcitabine in recurrent or progressive pediatric AT/RT) and partner Sovargen's Phase 1b/2a trial in rare mTORopathy-related epilepsies, the latter triggering a US$2 million milestone payment to Kazia.

First patients dosed in two additional paxalisib trials – PNOC035 Arm A (paxalisib plus gemcitabine in recurrent or progressive pediatric AT/RT) and partner Sovargen's Phase 1b/2a trial in rare mTORopathy-related epilepsies, the latter triggering a US$2 million milestone payment to Kazia. Expanded intellectual property portfolio supporting paxalisib's clinical development: Filed three provisional patent applications covering a perioperative treatment strategy in high-risk TNBC, resensitization of CDK4/6 inhibitor-resistant HR+/HER2− breast cancer, and therapeutic applications in MSS/pMMR colorectal cancer. The perioperative TNBC filing was supported by preclinical findings demonstrating a 95% reduction in residual disease and local recurrence (p<0.0001) following neoadjuvant chemo-immunotherapy and surgery.

About Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) is an oncology-focused biotechnology company developing therapies that selectively reprogram cancer biology, restore anti-tumor immunity and overcome treatment resistance. Kazia's lead asset, paxalisib, is an investigational oral, brain-penetrant dual PI3K/mTOR inhibitor being developed across multiple forms of cancer, including cancers of the central nervous system, advanced breast cancer and colorectal cancer. Paxalisib has received U.S. FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for glioblastoma, Fast Track designation for PI3K-altered brain metastases with radiation and Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug designations for select pediatric brain tumors, including diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma and atypical teratoid/rhabdoid tumor.

Kazia is also advancing two potentially first-in-class preclinical programs: NDL2, a nuclear PD-L1 protein degrader designed to address mechanisms of immunotherapy resistance and metastatic progression, and MSETC, a SETDB1 inhibitor intended to restore immune signaling in tumors that have become resistant to immunotherapy, including checkpoint inhibitors. Additionally, Kazia's portfolio includes EVT801, a small molecule VEGFR-3 inhibitor that the Company is exploring for potential partnering opportunities. For more information, visit www.kaziatx.com, as well as follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "could," "should," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "suggests," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the sufficiency of the Company's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments to fund its planned operations; the timing, design, initiation, enrollment, completion and data readouts of the Company's ongoing and planned clinical trials, including in Stage IV TNBC, HR+/HER2- breast cancer and MSS/pMMR colorectal cancer; the potential exercise of the Series A and Series B warrants issued in the August 2026 public offering and any related proceeds; the potential therapeutic benefits and development of paxalisib, NDL2, MSETC and EVT801; the Company's intellectual property strategy and provisional patent applications; and the activities of the Company's collaborators, including Sovargen.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the preliminary nature of early-stage clinical data, which may change as more patient data become available; the risk that results of preclinical and translational studies may not be predictive of results in clinical trials in humans; risks associated with the research and development of therapeutic programs; the timing, conduct and enrollment of the Company's clinical trials; whether any Series A or Series B warrants will be exercised; regulatory review and approval processes; the Company's need to raise substantial additional capital and its ability to obtain sufficient funding to advance its programs; reliance on third-party collaborators, contract research organizations and trial sites; the Company's ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; competition; general economic and market conditions; and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.

For a more complete discussion of risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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SOURCE Kazia Therapeutics Limited