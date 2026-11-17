– sNDA Based Primarily on Results from the Phase 3 SENTRY Trial –

– Prescription Drug User Fee Act Target Action Date of June 28, 2027 –

– If Approved, Selinexor Plus Ruxolitinib could be the First Approved Combination Therapy for Patients with Myelofibrosis –

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (OTC Pink: KPTIQ) ("Karyopharm" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XPOVIO® (selinexor) in combination with ruxolitinib for patients with myelofibrosis. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is June 28, 2027.

"FDA acceptance of our sNDA is a significant milestone in the development of selinexor for patients with myelofibrosis and marks an important step toward expanding selinexor's impact and reach," said Richard Paulson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Karyopharm. "I want to thank our employees for their persistence, dedication and extraordinary commitment which have brought us to this milestone. Building on our established commercial experience, our teams are actively preparing for a potential launch, with a goal of bringing selinexor plus ruxolitinib to myelofibrosis patients as quickly as possible, if approved."

"Myelofibrosis patients continue to face a significant unmet need, with JAK inhibitors as the only approved class of therapy," said Reshma Rangwala, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research of Karyopharm. "Selinexor offers a differentiated mechanism of action and, if approved, selinexor plus ruxolitinib could become the first approved combination therapy for patients with myelofibrosis. We look forward to working with the FDA throughout the review process to advance a potential selinexor combination to patients with myelofibrosis."

The sNDA is primarily based on results from the Phase 3 SENTRY trial that were presented at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting and were simultaneously published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Clinical Oncology. In addition, the results were presented at the 2026 European Hematology Association Congress, where the presentation was recognized as one of the six best abstracts at the meeting.

About the Phase 3 SENTRY Trial

SENTRY (XPORT-MF-034; NCT04562389) is a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating a once-weekly dose of 60 mg of selinexor in combination with ruxolitinib compared to placebo plus ruxolitinib in JAKi-naïve myelofibrosis patients with platelet counts > 100 x 109/L (N=353). Patients were randomized 2-to-1 to the selinexor arm. The co-primary endpoints for this trial are spleen volume reduction ≥ 35% (SVR35) at week 24 and the average change in absolute total symptom score (Abs-TSS) over 24 weeks relative to baseline.

About Myelofibrosis

Myelofibrosis is a rare blood cancer that affects approximately 20,000 patients in the United States and 19,000 patients in the European Union1. The disease causes bone marrow fibrosis (scarring in the bone marrow), which makes it difficult for the bone marrow to make healthy blood cells, splenomegaly (enlarged spleen), progressive anemia which often leads to symptoms like fatigue and weakness, and other disease associated symptoms including abdominal discomfort, pain under the left ribs, early satiety, night sweats and bone pain. The only approved class of therapies to treat myelofibrosis are JAK inhibitors, including ruxolitinib.

1. Clarivate/DRG (2023)

About XPOVIO® (selinexor)

XPOVIO is a first-in-class, oral exportin 1 (XPO1) inhibitor compound for the treatment of cancer. XPOVIO functions by selectively binding to and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1. XPOVIO is approved and marketed by Karyopharm in the U.S. in multiple oncology indications, including: (i) in combination with VELCADE® (bortezomib) and dexamethasone (XVd) in adult patients with multiple myeloma after at least one prior therapy; and (ii) in combination with dexamethasone in adult patients with heavily pre-treated multiple myeloma. XPOVIO® (also known as NEXPOVIO® in certain countries) has received regulatory approvals in various indications in a growing number of ex-U.S. territories and countries, including but not limited to the European Union, the United Kingdom, Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. XPOVIO®/NEXPOVIO® is marketed in these respective ex-U.S. territories by Karyopharm's partners: Antengene, Menarini, Neopharm, and FORUS. Selinexor is also being investigated in several other mid- and late-stage clinical trials across multiple high-unmet need cancer indications.

For more information about Karyopharm's products or clinical trials, please contact the Medical Information department at: Tel: +1 (888) 209-9326; Email: medicalinformation@karyopharm.com

XPOVIO® (selinexor) is a prescription medicine approved:

In combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior therapy (XVd).

In combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least two proteasome inhibitors, at least two immunomodulatory agents, and an anti‐CD38 monoclonal antibody (Xd).

SELECT IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Warnings and Precautions

Thrombocytopenia: Monitor platelet counts throughout treatment. Manage with dose interruption and/or reduction and supportive care.



Neutropenia: Monitor neutrophil counts throughout treatment. Manage with dose interruption and/or reduction and granulocyte colony‐stimulating factors.



Gastrointestinal Toxicity: Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, anorexia, and weight loss may occur. Provide antiemetic prophylaxis. Manage with dose interruption and/or reduction, antiemetics, and supportive care.



Hyponatremia: Monitor serum sodium levels throughout treatment. Correct for concurrent hyperglycemia and high serum paraprotein levels. Manage with dose interruption, reduction, or discontinuation, and supportive care.



Serious Infection: Monitor for infection and treat promptly.



Neurological Toxicity: Advise patients to refrain from driving and engaging in hazardous occupations or activities until neurological toxicity resolves. Optimize hydration status and concomitant medications to avoid dizziness or mental status changes.



Embryo‐Fetal Toxicity: Can cause fetal harm. Advise females of reproductive potential and males with a female partner of reproductive potential, of the potential risk to a fetus and use of effective contraception.



Cataract: Cataracts may develop or progress. Treatment of cataracts usually requires surgical removal of the cataract.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) in patients with multiple myeloma who receive XVd are fatigue, nausea, decreased appetite, diarrhea, peripheral neuropathy, upper respiratory tract infection, decreased weight, cataract and vomiting. Grade 3‐4 laboratory abnormalities (≥10%) are thrombocytopenia, lymphopenia, hypophosphatemia, anemia, hyponatremia, and neutropenia. In the BOSTON trial, fatal adverse reactions occurred in 6% of patients within 30 days of last treatment. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 52% of patients. Treatment discontinuation rate due to adverse reactions was 19%.

The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) in patients with multiple myeloma who receive Xd are thrombocytopenia, fatigue, nausea, anemia, decreased appetite, decreased weight, diarrhea, vomiting, hyponatremia, neutropenia, leukopenia, constipation, dyspnea, and upper respiratory tract infection. In the STORM trial, fatal adverse reactions occurred in 9% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 58% of patients. Treatment discontinuation rate due to adverse reactions was 27%.

Use In Specific Populations



Lactation: Advise not to breastfeed.

For additional product information, including full prescribing information, please visit www.XPOVIO.com.



To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. at 1‐888‐209‐9326 or FDA at 1‐800‐FDA‐1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering the science of nuclear export inhibition to develop differentiated therapies for patients with cancer. The Company's lead therapy, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is a first-in-class inhibitor of exportin 1 (XPO1). XPOVIO is marketed by the Company in the U.S. for adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and is approved as XPOVIO or NEXPOVIO® in more than 50 ex-U.S. countries and territories. Building on its leadership in XPO1 biology, Karyopharm is advancing selinexor's potential in hematologic cancers, including in myelofibrosis. The Company is also exploring opportunities to evaluate XPO1 inhibition across myeloproliferative neoplasms using next-generation compounds, including eltanexor. Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, Karyopharm has an established, efficient and scalable commercialization infrastructure to bring novel therapeutic options to patients with cancer. For more information, visit www.karyopharm.com and follow Karyopharm on LinkedIn and on X at @Karyopharm.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Trading in the Company's Securities

On November 2, 2026, Karyopharm announced it entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement with its existing lenders and noteholders, other key stakeholders and Ayrmid Ltd., which provides for a merger between Ayrmid Ltd. and a reorganized Karyopharm (the "Transaction"). To implement the Transaction, Karyopharm filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (the "Cases"). The Company anticipates completing the Transaction through a Chapter 11 plan, and the Company will seek Court approval of bidding procedures, which will allow other parties to submit competing proposals and bids for a merger or an acquisition of the Company's assets. The Transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to the conditions described in the Restructuring Support Agreement and the Chapter 11 plan. Parties interested in participating in Karyopharm's sale process should contact Centerview Partners at centerview@karyopharm.com.

The Company's securityholders are cautioned that trading in the Company's securities during the pendency of the Cases is highly speculative and poses substantial risks. Trading prices for the Company's securities may bear little or no relationship to the actual recovery, if any, by the Company's securityholders in the Cases. The Chapter 11 plan provides that holders of the Company's common stock and preferred stock will not receive any payment or other distribution on account of such securities. Accordingly, the Company urges extreme caution with respect to existing and future investments in its securities. In particular, the Company expects that its existing equity securities will have no value and that holders of such securities will experience a complete loss on their investment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding Karyopharm's expectations with respect to whether long-term overall survival data from the SENTRY trial will verify clinical benefit; expectations with respect to commercialization efforts; and the ability of selinexor and eltanexor to treat patients with multiple myeloma, myelofibrosis, and other diseases. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Karyopharm's control, that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from Karyopharm's current expectations. For example, there can be no guarantee that Karyopharm will successfully commercialize XPOVIO or that any of Karyopharm's drug candidates, including selinexor, will successfully complete necessary clinical development phases or that development of any of Karyopharm's drug candidates will continue. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this press release could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other factors, including the following: the effects of the Cases on the Company and on the interests of various constituents, including holders of the Company's common stock; risks related to the consummation of the Transaction; the Company's ability to maintain relationships with suppliers, vendors, collaboration and license partners, employees and other third parties and regulatory authorities as a result of the Cases; the length of time that the Company will operate under Chapter 11 protection and the continued availability of operating capital during the pendency of the Cases; the outcome of the Cases generally; whether selinexor plus ruxolitinib will receive approval from the FDA for myelofibrosis when expected or at all; the adoption of XPOVIO in the commercial marketplace, the timing and costs involved in commercializing XPOVIO or any of Karyopharm's drug candidates that receive regulatory approval; the ability to obtain and retain regulatory approval of XPOVIO or any of Karyopharm's drug candidates that receive regulatory approval; Karyopharm's results of clinical trials, including subsequent analysis of existing data and new data received from ongoing and future trials; the content and timing of decisions made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities, investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and publication review bodies, including with respect to the need for additional clinical trials; the ability of Karyopharm or its third party collaborators or successors in interest to fully perform their respective obligations under the applicable agreement and the potential future financial implications of such agreement; Karyopharm's ability to enroll patients in its clinical trials; unplanned cash requirements and expenditures; development or regulatory approval of drug candidates by Karyopharm's competitors for products or product candidates in which Karyopharm is currently commercializing or developing; Karyopharm's ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for any of its products or product candidates; and any other risks or uncertainties, including those described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and in other filings the Company makes with the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Karyopharm expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

Brendan Strong



Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



617.762.2661



Brendan.Strong@karyopharm.com

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