Dr. Ingelsson brings deep expertise in cardiovascular research and drug discovery to advance Kardigan’s next generation of cardiovascular medicines

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KARD #Kardigan--Kardigan®, Inc. (Nasdaq: KARD), a precision cardiovascular company, today announced the appointment of Erik Ingelsson, M.D., Ph.D., as chief scientific officer. Bringing more than 25 years of experience across academic medicine and drug development, Dr. Ingelsson will lead the Company’s research organization and guide strategy for the future pipeline. He joins from Wave Life Sciences, where he served as chief scientific officer from May 2024.

“At Kardigan, our strategy starts with a deep understanding of human biology and its connection to cardiovascular disease. Erik brings extensive cardiovascular and human genetics expertise, together with significant drug discovery and leadership experience, that is highly relevant to what we are building at Kardigan,” said Tassos Gianakakos, co-founder, chief executive officer and board chair of Kardigan. “As a physician-scientist, he knows how to translate human biology into new targets and medicines that can meaningfully change the course of cardiovascular disease. Erik is joining a strong research organization, and I look forward to building on that foundation as we continue to expand our pipeline of precision cardiovascular medicines.”

“Cardiovascular disease remains one of the largest areas of unmet need in medicine, with many patients still lacking treatments that address the root cause of their disease,” said Dr. Ingelsson. “I’m excited to lead a research organization committed to building a portfolio of precision cardiovascular medicines grounded in human biology and tailored to the patients they aim to treat. I look forward to learning from this team and building on the strong science already underway as we expand that portfolio for the future.”

Dr. Ingelsson is a physician-scientist who has spent more than 20 years turning human genetics into drug targets, first in academia, including as a tenured professor of cardiovascular medicine at Stanford, then leading target discovery for more than 300 scientists at GSK, and most recently as chief scientific officer at Wave Life Sciences. He has published more than 400 peer-reviewed articles and received numerous awards and prizes. He brings the rare combination of deep cardiovascular biology expertise and industrial-scale discovery leadership that the precision strategy is built on at Kardigan.

Dr. Ingelsson earned his M.D. and a Ph.D. in epidemiology from Uppsala University and completed his postdoctoral research at the Framingham Heart Study. He practiced clinical medicine for more than a decade.

About Kardigan

Kardigan is a clinical-stage precision cardiovascular company developing medicines that target the root cause of specific cardiovascular diseases where no approved treatments exist. Led by a proven and experienced management team, Kardigan is reimagining cardiovascular drug discovery and development through an integrated approach that unites deep cardiovascular biology, real-world patient data, and advanced analytics to enable more precise, efficient, and informed development of novel therapies. Learn more about Kardigan and its mission at Kardigan.bio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express and implied statements relating to Kardigan’s expectations of successful leadership integration and execution of its business strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Kardigan’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 12, 2026. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Kardigan undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media:

Michael Bachner

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

+1 (609) 664-7308

mbachner@kardigan.bio

Investors:

Clayton Robertson

Head of Investor Relations

investors@kardigan.bio