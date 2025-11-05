SUBSCRIBE
Series A
MyoKardia Alumni Launch Kardigan with $300M to Tackle Heart Disease
After the successful development of mavacamten and the sale of MyoKardia to BMS in 2020, former executives of the biotech are back together with a mission to make cardiovascular disease curable and preventable.
January 10, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Press Releases
Kardigan Raises $254 Million Series B to Advance Late-Stage Portfolio of Personalized Cardiovascular Medicines
October 15, 2025
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Kardigan Announces Presentation of Positive Phase 2a Data for Danicamtiv in Patients with Dilated Cardiomyopathy at HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting 2025
September 30, 2025
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Kardigan Advances Late-Stage Portfolio of Personalized Cardiovascular Medicines in Dilated Cardiomyopathy, Acute Severe Hypertension and Calcific Aortic Valve Stenosis
September 25, 2025
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Kardigan Launches with Industry-Leading Team to Modernize Cardiovascular Drug Development with Late-Stage Portfolio of Personalized Medicines
January 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read