Johnson & Johnson reports Q3 2026 results, raises 2026 guidance

2026 Third-Quarter reported sales growth of 5.9% to $25.4 Billion with operational growth of 6.0%* and adjusted operational growth of 6.1%*

2026 Third-Quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 reflects a one-time special charge for the proposed talc litigation resolution, the acquisition of Firefly Bio, Inc., and the strategic collaboration with Sail Biomedicines; adjusted EPS* of $2.59 also reflects the impact of these M&A deals

Strong operational performance results in the Company increasing 2026 guidance with estimated reported sales of $101.2 Billion or 7.4% at the midpoint and increasing adjusted EPS* guidance by $0.06 to $11.10 or 2.9% at the midpoint

Significant innovation including the market authorization of OTTAVA as the world’s first table-integrated soft tissue robotic system, approval of IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA), and priority review for RYBREVANT FASPRO for advanced head and neck cancer

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for third-quarter 2026.

“Johnson & Johnson’s strong third-quarter performance and increased sequential growth reflect the accelerating momentum of our focused portfolio,” said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In the third quarter, we advanced breakthroughs that will redefine care for patients, from delivering one of our most transformative MedTech innovations with OTTAVA to reporting positive Phase 3 results in multiple myeloma. This progress, together with strategic investments in high-growth areas, gives us clearer line of sight to double-digit growth by the end of the decade.”

Overall financial results

Q3 ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2026 2025 % Change Reported Sales $25,399 $23,993 5.9% Net Earnings $210 $5,152 (95.9)% EPS (diluted) $0.09 $2.12 (95.8)% Q3 Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2026 2025 % Change Operational Sales1,2 6.0% Adjusted Operational Sales1,3 6.1% Adjusted Net Earnings1,4 $6,339 $6,801 (6.8)% Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4 $2.59 $2.80 (7.5)% Free Cash Flow5,6 ~$15,100 $14,226

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency 4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items 5 Non-GAAP financial measure; defined as cash flow from operating activities, less additions to property, plant and equipment. Cash flow from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, will be included in subsequent SEC filings. 6 Third-quarter YTD 2026 is estimated as of October 13, 2026 Note: values may have been rounded

Regional sales results

Q3 % Change ($ in Millions) 2026 2025 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 U.S. $14,959 $13,708 9.1% 9.1 - 9.1 International 10,440 10,285 1.5 1.8 (0.3) 1.9 Worldwide $25,399 $23,993 5.9% 6.0 (0.1) 6.1

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

Segment sales results

Q3 % Change ($ in Millions) 2026 2025 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 Innovative Medicine $16,757 $15,563 7.7% 7.9 (0.2) 8.0 MedTech 8,642 8,430 2.5 2.5 0.0 2.5 Worldwide $25,399 $23,993 5.9% 6.0 (0.1) 6.1

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

Third-Quarter 2026 segment commentary:

Operational sales* reflected below excludes the impact of translational currency.

Innovative Medicine

Innovative Medicine worldwide operational sales grew 7.9%*, with divestitures negatively impacting growth by 10 basis points. Growth was primarily driven by TREMFYA and new products within Other in Immunology, DARZALEX, CARVYKTI, TECVAYLI, RYBREVANT/LAZCLUZE, and ERLEADA in Oncology, and SPRAVATO and CAPLYTA in Neuroscience. Growth was partially offset by STELARA (an approximate 690 basis points impact), SIMPONI/SIMPONI ARIA, and REMICADE in Immunology, as well as OPSUMIT/OPSYNVI in Pulmonary Hypertension, and IMBRUVICA in Oncology.

MedTech

MedTech worldwide operational sales grew 2.5%*. Growth was primarily driven by electrophysiology products and Shockwave in Cardiovascular, contact lenses in Vision, as well as trauma in Orthopaedics.

Full-year 2026 guidance:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

($ in Billions, except EPS) October 2026 July 29, 2026 Adjusted Operational Sales1,2 Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point 6.4% – 6.8% / 6.6% 6.2% – 6.8% / 6.5% Operational Sales2 / Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $100.5B – $100.9B /$100.7B 6.7% – 7.1% / 6.9% $100.3B – $100.9B / $100.6B 6.5% – 7.1% / 6.8% Estimated Reported Sales3/ Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $101.0B – $101.4B / $101.2B 7.2% – 7.6% / 7.4% $100.8B – $101.4B / $101.1B 7.0% – 7.6% / 7.3% Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4 / Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $10.95 – $11.05 / $11.00 1.5% – 2.4% / 2.0% $10.86 – $11.01 / $10.94 0.7% – 2.1% / 1.4% Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 / Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $11.05 – $11.15 / $11.10 2.4% – 3.3% / 2.9% $10.96 – $11.11 / $11.04 1.6% – 3.0% / 2.3%

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures 2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: October 2026 = $1.15 and July 2026 = $1.15 (Illustrative purposes only) 4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items Note: percentages may have been rounded

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.

Notable announcements in the quarter:

The information contained in this section should be read together with Johnson & Johnson’s other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases and information available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at Investor News, as well as Innovative Medicine Newsroom, MedTech News & Events, and www.factsabouttalc.com.

Webcast information:

Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at events-and-presentations.

About Johnson & Johnson:

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at www.jnj.com.

Non-GAAP financial measures:

* “Operational sales growth” excluding the impact of translational currency, “adjusted operational sales growth” excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as “adjusted net earnings”, “adjusted diluted earnings per share” and “adjusted operational diluted earnings per share” excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results.

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company’s website at quarterly results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, an Innovative Medicine pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today’s earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results.

Note to investors concerning forward-looking statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, and market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations or changes to applicable laws and regulations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies; and the Company's ability to successfully separate the Company's Orthopaedics business and realize the anticipated benefits from the planned separation. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in Johnson & Johnson’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com, investor.jnj.com, or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2026 2025 Total Operations Currency 2026 2025 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by segment of business Innovative Medicine U.S. $ 10,447 9,402 11.1 % 11.1 - $ 29,297 26,655 9.9 % 9.9 - International 6,310 6,161 2.4 3.0 (0.6 ) 19,270 17,983 7.2 3.6 3.6 16,757 15,563 7.7 7.9 (0.2 ) 48,567 44,638 8.8 7.4 1.4 MedTech U.S. 4,512 4,306 4.8 4.8 - 13,525 12,902 4.8 4.8 - International 4,130 4,124 0.1 0.1 0.0 12,679 12,089 4.9 2.2 2.7 8,642 8,430 2.5 2.5 0.0 26,204 24,991 4.9 3.5 1.4 U.S. 14,959 13,708 9.1 9.1 - 42,822 39,557 8.3 8.3 - International 10,440 10,285 1.5 1.8 (0.3 ) 31,949 30,072 6.2 3.0 3.2 Worldwide $ 25,399 23,993 5.9 % 6.0 (0.1 ) $ 74,771 69,629 7.4 % 6.0 1.4 Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2026 2025 Total Operational Currency 2026 2025 Total Operational Currency Sales to customers by geographic area U.S. $ 14,959 13,708 9.1 % 9.1 - $ 42,822 39,557 8.3 % 8.3 - Europe 5,405 5,440 (0.6 ) 1.0 (1.6 ) 16,979 15,937 6.5 2.3 4.2 Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,385 1,231 12.5 8.0 4.5 3,987 3,604 10.6 4.5 6.1 Asia-Pacific, Africa 3,650 3,614 1.0 1.0 0.0 10,983 10,531 4.3 3.6 0.7 International 10,440 10,285 1.5 1.8 (0.3 ) 31,949 30,072 6.2 3.0 3.2 Worldwide $ 25,399 23,993 5.9 % 6.0 (0.1 ) $ 74,771 69,629 7.4 % 6.0 1.4 Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) THIRD QUARTER 2026 2025 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 25,399 100.0 $ 23,993 100.0 5.9 Cost of products sold 8,097 31.9 7,303 30.4 10.9 Gross Profit 17,302 68.1 16,690 69.6 3.7 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 6,285 24.7 5,922 24.7 6.1 Research and development expense 4,652 18.3 3,672 15.3 26.7 In-process research and development impairments 339 1.4 - - Interest (income) expense, net 31 0.1 18 0.1 Other (income) expense, net 5,780 22.8 (478 ) (2.0 ) Restructuring 181 0.7 63 0.3 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 34 0.1 7,493 31.2 (99.5 ) (Benefit from)/Provision for taxes on income (176 ) (0.7 ) 2,341 9.7 (107.5 ) Net earnings $ 210 0.8 $ 5,152 21.5 (95.9 ) Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 0.09 $ 2.12 (95.8 ) Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,448.6 2,428.6 Effective tax rate (517.6 ) % 31.2 % Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 7,672 30.2 $ 8,436 35.2 (9.1 ) Net earnings $ 6,339 25.0 $ 6,801 28.3 (6.8 ) Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 2.59 $ 2.80 (7.5 ) Effective tax rate 17.4 % 19.4 % (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) NINE MONTHS 2026 2025 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 74,771 100.0 $ 69,629 100.0 7.4 Cost of products sold 24,254 32.4 22,288 32.0 8.8 Gross Profit 50,517 67.6 47,341 68.0 6.7 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 18,751 25.1 16,923 24.3 10.8 Research and development expense 11,832 15.8 10,413 15.0 13.6 In-process research and development impairments 375 0.5 - - Interest (income) expense, net 136 0.2 (62 ) (0.1 ) Other (income) expense, net 6,405 8.6 (7,692 ) (11.1 ) Restructuring 247 0.3 144 0.2 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 12,771 17.1 27,615 39.7 (53.8 ) Provision for taxes on income 1,792 2.4 5,927 8.6 (69.8 ) Net earnings $ 10,979 14.7 $ 21,688 31.1 (49.4 ) Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 4.49 $ 8.94 (49.8 ) Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,445.8 2,424.8 Effective tax rate 14.0 % 21.5 % Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 24,153 32.3 $ 24,635 35.4 (2.0 ) Net earnings $ 20,034 26.8 $ 20,206 29.0 (0.9 ) Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 8.19 $ 8.33 (1.7 ) Effective tax rate 17.1 % 18.0 % (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Third Quarter Nine Months Ended (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net Earnings, after tax- as reported $210 $5,152 $10,979 $21,688 Pre-tax Adjustments Litigation related 5,519 15 6,116 (6,894 ) Intangible Asset Amortization expense 1,240 1,048 3,732 3,435 Restructuring related 1 195 168 533 302 Orthopaedics separation related 369 - 746 - Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (34 ) 97 142 475 (Gains)/losses on securities 10 (387 ) (262 ) (327 ) IPR&D impairments 339 - 375 - Other - 2 - 29 Tax Adjustments Tax impact on special item adjustments 2 (1,677 ) (168 ) (2,469 ) 826 Tax legislation and other tax related 168 874 142 672 Adjusted Net Earnings , after tax $6,339 $6,801 $20,034 $20,206 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,448.6 2,428.6 2,445.8 2,424.8 Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $2.59 $2.80 $8.19 $8.33 Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $2.61 $8.04 Notes: 1 In the fiscal second quarter of 2026, the Company initiated a supply chain restructuring program primarily in the Innovative Medicine segment to exit certain manufacturing locations as part of its optimization efforts to streamline operations. The program is expected to be substantially completed by the end of fiscal year 2029 with estimated costs between $650 - $750 million, and include site and supplier exit costs, decommissioning and asset impairment costs. Restructuring expenses of $74 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2026 ($274 million Q3 2026 YTD), were primarily related to asset impairments and exit costs. In fiscal 2025, the Company initiated a restructuring program of its Surgery franchise within the MedTech segment to simplify and focus operations by exiting certain non-strategic product lines and optimize select sites across the network. Restructuring expenses of $80 million were recorded in the fiscal third quarter of 2026 ($194 million Q3 2026 YTD) and $128 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2025 ($157 million Q3 2025 YTD) primarily includes costs related to product exits. This program is expected to be substantially completed by the end of fiscal year 2026. In fiscal 2023, the Company initiated a restructuring program of its Orthopaedics franchise within the MedTech segment to streamline operations by exiting certain markets, product lines and distribution network arrangements. The restructuring expenses of $41 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2026 ($65 million Q3 2026 YTD) and $40 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2025 ($145 million Q3 2025 YTD) includes costs related to market and product exits. This program will be completed as of Q4 2026 at a total cost of approximately $1 billion. 2 The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.

Media contact:

media-relations@its.jnj.com



Investor contact:

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