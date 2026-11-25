Company is evaluating strategic acquisitions, joint ventures and engineering partnerships with U.S.-based firms to support the development of automated carbon fiber composite manufacturing capabilities

TAICHUNG, Taiwan, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: YMAT) (“J-Star” or the “Company”), an innovator in advanced composite manufacturing, today announced that it is actively evaluating U.S.-based companies with industrial automation and system integration (SI) capabilities as potential strategic acquisition targets, joint venture partners, or long-term engineering partners. The initiative is part of J-Star's broader strategy to establish localized U.S. manufacturing capabilities and develop automated production lines for advanced carbon fiber composite products.

As part of its U.S. localization strategy, J-Star is prioritizing domestic engineering and system integration capabilities to support the development of a scalable U.S. manufacturing platform. High-volume production of advanced carbon fiber composites requires sophisticated automation, precision process controls, and consistent manufacturing processes across robotic handling, molding, structural joining, post-processing, and full-line integration. By collaborating with established, U.S.-based system integrators, J-Star aims to leverage domestic engineering design, electrical control systems, and turnkey line-commissioning capabilities to rapidly deploy automated composite production cells for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) airframes, structural components, and next-generation commercial applications.

J-Star is open to a range of potential transaction structures to accommodate the capabilities and objectives of prospective partners, including strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and project-linked equity arrangements. Through a partnership with J-Star, U.S.-based automation and system integration firms could gain access to the Company’s Nasdaq-listed corporate platform, advanced composite manufacturing technologies, and a potential pipeline of U.S. manufacturing opportunities. J-Star believes these partnerships could create opportunities to expand engineering capabilities, accelerate commercial deployment, and build a scalable domestic advanced manufacturing platform.

"Building competitive, high-volume composite manufacturing capabilities in the United States requires sophisticated automation, precision engineering and seamless system integration," said Jonathan Chiang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. "Rather than building every integration capability from scratch or bringing integration in from abroad, we are focusing strictly on proven U.S.-based automation and SI partners whose domestic engineering talent and turnkey execution can combine with our proprietary composite technologies to create a premier American manufacturing platform."

About J-Star Holding Co., Ltd.

J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: YMAT) develops and commercializes cutting-edge technology in carbon reinforcement and resin systems. The company is a global manufacturer of carbon fiber and composite material products, with a legacy in high-performance cycling components and a growing portfolio of applications across healthcare, automotive, and other advanced materials markets. Headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan, J-Star is backed by 50 years of industrial manufacturing experience with IP technology developed to facilitate its expansion into United States. For more information, visit j-starholding.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's capital markets strategy, its U.S. expansion plans, and its evaluation of opportunities in aerospace and defense-adjacent markets. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and its registration statement on Form F-3, as amended. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and J-Star specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

Matt Chesler, CFA

FNK IR

646-809-2183

investor@j-starholding.com