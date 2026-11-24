First-in-human study evaluates [⁶⁴Cu]IS1051 for PET imaging of immune cell trafficking in patients with suspected infection

NEWBURYPORT, Massachusetts — November 23, 2026 — iSeek Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing immune-targeted radiopharmaceuticals, today announced that the first patient was dosed on November 18, 2026, in LEUKOPET™-PUREVIEW, the company's Phase 1 clinical study of [⁶⁴Cu]IS1051 at St Vincent's Hospital Melbourne, Australia.

Advancing a New Approach to Molecular Imaging

Developed through iSeek Biopharma's proprietary immune cell targeting platform, [⁶⁴Cu]IS1051 is an investigational PET imaging drug designed to target LFA-1, an integrin expressed on leukocytes that plays a central role in immune cell adhesion and trafficking.

Unlike conventional [¹⁸F]FDG-PET imaging, which reflects glucose metabolism across multiple cell types and tissues, [⁶⁴Cu]IS1051 is designed to target a leukocyte-associated molecular marker. By combining leukocyte-targeted molecular imaging with the sensitivity of PET, this approach may provide more selective visualization of immune cell distribution and trafficking, with the potential to improve the detection, localization, and monitoring of infection and inflammation.

“Dosing our first patient marks an important milestone for iSeek Biopharma after years of scientific development,” said Jeff Norenberg, PharmD, PhD, Founder, Chairman and CEO. “Our approach is designed to radiolabel leukocytes in vivo by targeting LFA-1, with the goal of visualizing immune cell trafficking without the need to collect, radiolabel, and reinject a patient’s white blood cells. LEUKOPET™-PUREVIEW is our first opportunity to evaluate the clinical potential of this approach in patients.”

LEUKOPET™-PUREVIEW Phase 1 Clinical Study

LEUKOPET™-PUREVIEW is a first-in-human clinical study that plans to enroll 15 adults with suspected bacterial infection. The study will evaluate the safety, biodistribution, radiation dosimetry, and imaging characteristics of [⁶⁴Cu]IS1051. Results will guide further clinical development of the investigational drug and the broader LEUKOPET™ infection imaging program.

Clinical Development and Manufacturing Partners

The study is being conducted through iSeek Biopharma AU Pty Ltd, the company's wholly owned Australian subsidiary, at St Vincent's Hospital Melbourne. Cyclotek Pty Ltd provides GMP radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and clinical supply, while Avion CRO provides clinical trial management and operational support.

iSeek Biopharma thanks the first study participant, the clinical investigators and research staff at St Vincent's Hospital Melbourne, and the Cyclotek and Avion CRO teams for their contributions to this milestone.

About iSeek Biopharma

iSeek Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing immune-targeted radiopharmaceuticals for molecular imaging and targeted radionuclide therapy. Its proprietary LFA-1 Targeting Platform supports the development of novel imaging agents for infection, inflammation, and oncology, as well as targeted radionuclide therapeutics for cancer. Its development programs include LEUKOPET™ for infection imaging and ORION for immuno-oncology. The company is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts, with a wholly owned Australian subsidiary in Melbourne, Australia.

For more information: www.iseekbiopharma.com

Investigational Product Statement

[⁶⁴Cu]IS1051 is an investigational radiopharmaceutical and has not been approved for clinical use. Its safety, diagnostic performance, and clinical utility remain under evaluation.

Media Contact

iSeek Biopharma, Inc.

Jeffrey P. Norenberg, PharmD, PhD

Founder, Chairman and CEO

jnorenberg@iseekbiopharma.com

www.iseekbiopharma.com