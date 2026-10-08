IQVIA Launches IQVIA Life Science Models to Help Life Sciences Companies Predict Clinical Trial Outcomes

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries, today at TechIQ 2026 introduced IQVIA Life Science ModelsTM to help predict clinical trial outcomes.

IQVIA Life Science Models are a suite of purpose-built models for life sciences, combining IQVIA’s proprietary expert content, deep domain knowledge and established regulatory, compliance and privacy frameworks. Built using technologies including NVIDIA NemotronTM and supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure, the models connect molecular and treatment information with patient journeys and clinical outcomes to enable predictive applications across clinical development.

Clinical study simulation and protocol optimization, including endpoint selection, patient eligibility criteria, dose selection and sample size planning, helping teams identify risks before trials begin. In initial evaluation across 50 trials and 270 endpoints, 85% of predictions were on target or clinically close.

including endpoint selection, patient eligibility criteria, dose selection and sample size planning, helping teams identify risks before trials begin. In initial evaluation across 50 trials and 270 endpoints, 85% of predictions were on target or clinically close. Digital twins and synthetic controls that support more efficient study designs.

that support more efficient study designs. Leverage clinical study predictions to inform better real-world planning and access.

In clinical development, Life Science Models extend IQVIA’s Predictive Clinical Development approach, enabling sponsors to simulate studies and test key assumptions before execution, helping optimize study design and identify potential risks earlier.

To learn more, visit IQVIA Life Science Models.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries. IQVIA’s portfolio of solutions are powered by IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ to deliver actionable insights and services built on high-quality health data, Healthcare-grade AI®, advanced analytics, the latest technologies and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA is committed to using AI responsibly, with AI-powered capabilities built on best-in-class approaches to privacy, regulatory compliance and patient safety, and delivering AI to the high standards of trust, scalability and precision demanded by the industry. With approximately 94,000 employees in over 100 countries, including experts in healthcare, life sciences, data science, technology and operational excellence, IQVIA is dedicated to accelerating the development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments to help improve patient outcomes and population health worldwide.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

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Kerri Joseph, IQVIA Investor Relations (kerri.joseph@iqvia.com)

+1.973.541.3558

Alissa Maupin, IQVIA Media Relations (alissa.maupin1@iqvia.com)

+1.919.923.6785