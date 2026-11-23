This acquisition adds differentiated Translational Pharmaceutics® capabilities via integrated Phase I clinical units, bioanalytical laboratory and small-batch contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) capabilities designed to help customers accelerate drug development

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA Holdings Inc. (“IQVIA”) (NYSE: IQV), a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries, today announced it has acquired Quotient Sciences from funds advised by Permira. The acquisition strengthens IQVIA’s early clinical development capabilities, positioning the company to capture growing demand for these services as scientific innovation and AI-enabled drug discovery expand the pipeline of promising new medicines.

Quotient Sciences is a pioneer in Translational Pharmaceutics®, an innovative approach that integrates formulation development, specialized small-batch drug manufacturing with early phase clinical development and bioanalytical analysis simultaneously. Designed in consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, this model enables drug formulations to be manufactured, released, clinically evaluated and rapidly refined based on real-time clinical data. This integrated approach helps customers make better-informed development decisions and can reduce development timelines by as much as 12 months.

With this acquisition, IQVIA can now offer its customers a compelling and uniquely differentiated solution to early phase development that combines Quotient Sciences' Translational Pharmaceutics with IQVIA's global clinical development capabilities. This acquisition will enable IQVIA to engage customers earlier and provide a more integrated pathway from discovery to initial formulation and first-in-human studies through later-stage clinical development. With facilities in Miami, FL, Philadelphia, PA, Nottingham, UK and Alnwick, UK, Quotient Sciences adds specialized small-batch CDMO capabilities to IQVIA’s breadth of clinical development services, expands the company’s bioanalytical expertise and strengthens its Phase I clinical footprint.

“The pace of scientific innovation and AI-enabled drug discovery is creating a significant opportunity in early drug development,” said Richard Staub, president of IQVIA Research & Development Solutions. “With Quotient Sciences, we are bringing a uniquely differentiated capability to IQVIA. By combining Translational Pharmaceutics with our global clinical development expertise, we can help customers bridge the gap between discovery and clinical development, by helping them make critical decisions sooner and accelerate the advancement of promising new medicines.”

“Joining IQVIA represents an exciting new chapter for Quotient Sciences,” said Thierry Van Nieuwenhove, CEO of Quotient Sciences. “More than half of Quotient’s clients will be new to IQVIA and can benefit from the combined companies’ breadth of knowledge and capabilities. Our suite of services is highly complementary to the IQVIA offerings and will allow us to remain partners with our customers further into their development lifecycle.”

Quotient Sciences is expected to generate approximately $200M in annual revenue in 2026 and is not expected to have a material impact on results for the remainder of the year. IQVIA reaffirms its full-year 2026 financial guidance which already contemplated this transaction. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction will be financed through cash on hand and existing credit facilities.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries. IQVIA’s portfolio of solutions are powered by IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ to deliver actionable insights and services built on high-quality health data, Healthcare-grade AI®, advanced analytics, the latest technologies and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA is committed to using AI responsibly, with AI-powered capabilities built on best-in-class approaches to privacy, regulatory compliance and patient safety, and delivering AI to the high standards of trust, scalability and precision demanded by the industry. With approximately 95,000 employees in over 100 countries, including experts in healthcare, life sciences, data science, technology and operational excellence, IQVIA is dedicated to accelerating the development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments to help improve patient outcomes and population health worldwide.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

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Kerri Joseph, IQVIA Investor Relations (kerri.joseph@iqvia.com)

+1.973.541.3558

Alissa Maupin, IQVIA Media Relations (alissa.maupin1@iqvia.com)

+1.919.923.6785