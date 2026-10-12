Invenra Launches “52 Views of Cancer” Art Deck at World ADC Conference

Patient-inspired playing cards connect cancer experiences with drug discovery as Invenra introduces its multispecific ADC program

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invenra Inc., a biotechnology company developing multispecific antibody therapeutics, announced the launch of its first 52 Views of Cancer, a playing card deck showcasing original artwork by people affected by cancer. Invenra is debuting the deck at the World ADC Conference in San Diego.

The project links cancer journeys directly to researchers, clinicians, and drug developers. The launch also marks the company’s expansion into antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) asset discovery, using its powerful B-Body® bispecific and T-Body™ trispecific antibody discovery platforms to create next-generation multispecific ADC assets for development with biopharma partners.

Art connects patients and researchers

Each of the deck’s 52 cards, along with the jokers and box cover, features original artwork contributed by a different cancer patient, survivor, or family member. Together, the works celebrate the creativity, resilience, and spirit of people whose lives have been touched by cancer.

“Through this project, we want to bring the experiences of people affected by cancer into the conversations shaping new cancer therapies,” said Roland Green, Invenra CEO and founder. “The deck also introduces our work in antibody-drug conjugates. Invenra is developing ADCs for a wide variety of cancers, including ovarian, breast, lung, colon, neuroblastoma, osteosarcoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, Ewing’s sarcoma, diffuse midline glioma, and glioblastoma.”

Invenra licensed the artwork and offered an honorarium to each featured artist. The artwork and accompanying stories are available on the 52 Views project website.

Invenra is sharing the decks at the conference and other major scientific and medical conferences, placing patients’ voices and perspectives directly in the hands of researchers, clinicians, and scientists working to cure the cancers these artists have experienced.

Advancing multispecific ADC discovery

The Invenra ADC discovery program combines its collection of antibody binders with proprietary multispecific platforms to develop candidates that enable access to broader patient populations with wider coverage by targeting multiple tumor targets.

Additionally, the company’s T-Body platform supports development of trispecific constructs incorporating HYPER-Internalization™ mechanisms, which can increase internalization, delivering more payload to cells while simultaneously targeting multiple pathways to reduce tumor escape routes.

On October 13, 2026, at the World ADC Conference, Bonnie Hammer, PhD, Invenra Executive Vice President of R&D, will present new preclinical data on the company’s ADC programs. In her talk, entitled From Bispecific to Trispecific Antibodies: Reimagining the Next Generation of ADCs, Hammer outlines a novel HER2 × HER2 × HER3 T-Body trispecific antibody, which combines three binders to target breast cancer.

“The preclinical data demonstrate the amazing potential of trispecific ADCs,” said Hammer. “Invenra is exploring how trispecific targeting can improve payload delivery and address signaling pathways that may contribute to treatment resistance.”

About Invenra

Invenra is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of multispecific antibody therapeutics. Invenra employs its extensive technology toolbox and efficient discovery engine to design and create potential first- and best-in-class drug candidates. The Invenra T-Body platform expands these capabilities for efficient expression, correct chain pairing, and robust assembly of trispecific constructs. Invenra partners globally with pharmaceutical and biotech companies to accelerate therapeutic antibody programs from discovery through preclinical development and is developing therapeutic assets, including ADCs, for licensing. For more information, visit www.invenra.com.

Media Contact: media@invenra.com