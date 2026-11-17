NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: IMDX) (“iMDx,” “we,” “us,” “our,” or the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock, or, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock. In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the total number of shares of common stock offered in the public offering (including shares issuable upon exercise of the pre-funded warrants). The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including but not limited to research and development in the transplantation category.

Lake Street Capital Markets is acting as the sole managing underwriter for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-281159) relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and has been declared effective. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus related to the offering may also be obtained, when available, by visiting the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting: Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, 121 South 8th Street, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (612) 326-1305 or e-mail at syndicate@lakestreetcm.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Insight Molecular Diagnostics is a pioneering diagnostics technology company whose mission is to democratize access to novel molecular diagnostic testing to improve patient outcomes.

GraftAssureCore™, GraftAssureIQ™, GraftAssureDx™, GraftAssure™, DetermaIO™, and DetermaCNI™ are trademarks of Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “estimates,” “projects,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those pertaining to the consummation of the offering and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and the use of proceeds therefrom. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of diagnostic tests or products, the risk that the FDA may not accept our response to its request for additional information, may request further information, or may not grant marketing authorization for GraftAssureDx on the expected timeline or at all, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, the capacity of Insight Molecular Diagnostics’ third-party supplied blood sample analytic system to provide consistent and precise analytic results on a commercial scale, potential interruptions to supply chains, the need and ability to obtain future capital, maintenance of intellectual property rights in all applicable jurisdictions, obligations to third parties with respect to licensed or acquired technology and products, the need to obtain third-party reimbursement for patients’ use of any diagnostic tests Insight Molecular Diagnostics or its subsidiaries commercialize in applicable jurisdictions, and risks inherent in strategic transactions such as the potential failure to realize anticipated benefits, legal, regulatory or political changes in the applicable jurisdictions, accounting and quality controls, potential greater than estimated allocations of resources to develop and commercialize technologies, or potential failure to maintain any laboratory accreditation or certification. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and accordingly such statements should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of Insight Molecular Diagnostics, particularly those mentioned in the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and other cautionary statements found in Insight Molecular Diagnostics’ SEC filings, which are available from the SEC’s website. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Insight Molecular Diagnostics undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:



Alexandra Grossman

LifeSci Advisors LLC

imdx@lifesciadvisors.com