Regenerative medicine needs more than stem cells

Stem cell and regenerative medicine clinics are buzzy topics for both physicians and patients, but caution should be heeded considering stem cell therapy is never just one treatment. Rather, they vary by tissue source, passage, viability and delivery.

That complexity is the reason regenerative medicine cannot be evaluated—or delivered—through the lens of a single intervention. Before clinicians can talk about outcomes, they must understand what biological product is being administered, how it was manufactured and whether the patient’s underlying biology is compatible with the proposed mechanism of action.

The onus is on centers to build clinical models that address these nuances, and incorporate diagnostics and conventional medicine to offer patients a holistic view to health.

Stem cell variability

Mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) do not fit neatly into the traditional pharmaceutical framework, which consists of a defined molecule, dose, pharmacology and indication. Rather, MSC research is considerably more heterogeneous, said Dr. Kirk Sanford, founder of Longevity Medical Institute in Los Cabos, Mexico.

MSCs vary by factors such as donor characteristics, culture conditions, passage number, potency, dose and route of administration.

However, clinics often lump MSCs together as clinical options, Sanford said. But there is no single standardized MSC therapy. And patient heterogeneity, as reflected in published studies, also introduces another variable.

“Age, disease stage, inflammatory state, comorbidities, previous treatment and baseline functional status may all influence outcomes,” Sanford added.

The confusion stems from clinical studies that use wildly different doses (10 million–100 million cells), frequencies and routes, Sanford noted. For example, IV administration exerts systemic effects, but targeted injections are often more appropriate. The evidence for MSCs ranges from preclinical work to randomized, controlled trials.

Extracellular vesicles (EVs) and exosomes, both derived from MSCs, present another layer of complexity. EVs act as the primary messengers responsible for the therapeutic and tissue-repair effects of their parent stem cells. Exosomes deliver healing signals to damaged tissues without using live cells.

For both source cells, culture conditions, isolation methods, characterization and molecular cargo can also vary considerably, Sanford added.

Dr. Kirk Sanford, founder, Longevity Medical Institute, Los Cabos, Mexico

Lack of clinician understanding

Although this is an exciting area for both physicians and patients, the former are engaging in the field without understanding the nuances of MSCs, as well as the treatment protocols and mechanism of action involved, he said.

MSCs have been investigated across orthopedic disease, inflammatory and autoimmune disorders, cardiovascular disease, neurological conditions, pulmonary disease, metabolic disorders, wound healing and frailty.

While traditional medicines lean toward targeting specific conditions, MSCs can address multiple therapeutic areas concurrently, which is a hard concept for many physicians to grapple with, Sanford said. Much of the MSC biological rationale centers on paracrine activity and cell-to-cell signaling, including modulation of inflammatory and immune responses, angiogenic signaling, extracellular vesicle release and pathways associated with tissue protection and repair.

Manufacturing and characterization matter

How MSCs are developed and verified is as important as therapy.

Many clinics don’t manufacture their own cells but rather have a third party produce them. They are generally shipped frozen to a clinic. But logistics (shipping, thawing and timing) can destroy cell viability.

Flow cytometry is essential for confirming identity, viability and safety. It may be performed before shipping but not in the clinic prior to patient treatment.

“A lot can happen between manufacturing, and the time cells are actually administered,” Sanford said, noting a matter of hours can affect cell viability and vigor. This concern is what led Longevity Medical Institute to invest in its own biotech lab to control the development and administration process.

Patient selection crucial

Regenerative medicine fails when used in the wrong patients. Disease stage, comorbidities, inflammation and metabolic dysfunction all influence outcomes, Sanford said. A stem cell therapy can appear ineffective simply because it is used in patients whose disease has progressed beyond the point where MSC mechanisms can help, he added.

As one example, in terms of osteoarthritis, different grades of severity may respond better than others, he said. In some cases, conventional treatments or surgery should be used when they are the proven answer. The onus is on physicians to be honest with patients to the extent MSCs may or may not be able to assist, Sanford said.

Often patients struggle to interpret sensationalized headlines or preclinical findings, assuming a cure based on early research.

An integrated model ahead

Ideally, patients should be counseled that regenerative medicine must be embedded within a broader medical ecosystem, Sanford said.

“We wanted regenerative medicine, advanced diagnostics and conventional medical expertise in the same environment,” he said in describing Longevity Medical Institute. The center offers diagnostic capabilities for 140 biomarkers, as well as MRIs, CT scans and cardiac evaluations. The staff also consists of conventional specialists (cardiology, urology, orthopedics and hematology) involved in decision-making.

Consequently, regenerative therapies are not the default but one option within a larger system. The field should move beyond stem cell clinics offering menu-based interventions but rather consider which patients should receive which biological products, how outcomes should be measured, and when regenerative medicine should not be used, Sanford concluded.

Interested in listening to the full interview? Watch below.