Innovent to Present Preclinical Data of Multiple Novel Molecules at the 2025 AACR Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. (“Innovent”) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune, ophthalmology and other major diseases, announces that preclinical data on multiple novel bispecific antibodies as well as antibody-drug-conjugates (ADCs) from its oncology pipeline will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025. The AACR Annual Meeting will take place from April 25 to April 30, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.

Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 2

Topic: Preclinical Data of IAR037, A Novel CD40/PD-L1 Bispecific Antibody for the Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors Resistant to Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Abstract Number: LB139

Presentation Time：Monday Apr 28, 2025 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 52

Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Research 1

Topic: Preclinical characterization of IBI3010, a FRα targeting biparatopic antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), for the treatment of FRα expressing tumors

Abstract Number: LB222

Presentation Time：Monday Apr 28, 2025 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 53

Poster Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics - New and Emerging Cancer Drug Targets

Topic: IBI3019, a first-in-class EGFR/CDH17/CD16A tri-specific antibody, demonstrated potent efficacy against CRC and an excellent safety profile in preclinical studies

Abstract Number: 4249

Presentation Time: Tuesday Apr 29, 2025 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 17

Poster Board Number: 6

Poster Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics - Therapeutic Approaches to Attack the Tumor Microenvironment

Topic: IBI3026, a first-in-class anti-PD-1/IL-12 fusion protein, demonstrates the potential to be a new immuno-oncology therapy by releasing the break in immune response and strongly activating T and NK cells in the tumor microenvironment

Abstract Number: 3118

Presentation Time: Monday Apr 28, 2025 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 24

Poster Board Number: 2

Poster Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics - Biochemical Modulators of Cancer / Differentiation Therapeutic Strategies

Topic: IBI3014, a TROP2xPD-L1 bi-specific ADC integrating ADC killing with checkpoint blockade within one molecule, exhibits promising efficacy and safety in preclinical models

Abstract Number: 344

Presentation Time: Sunday Apr 27, 2025 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 16

Poster Board Number: 11

Poster Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics - Biochemical Modulators of Cancer / Differentiation Therapeutic Strategies

Topic: Trop2 and B7H4 bi-specific ADC with improved efficacy and safety for gynecologic cancers

Abstract Number: 345

Presentation Time: Sunday Apr 27, 2025 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 16

Poster Board Number: 12

Poster Session: Immunology - T Cell Engagers

Topic: A 2+1 format MUC16 targeting T cell engager induces MUC16-dependent T cell activity and superior anti-tumor efficacy

Abstract Number: 3510

Presentation Time: Monday Apr 28, 2025 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 38

Poster Board Number: 18

Poster Session: Immunology - Modulation of Tumor Microenvironment: Modulation of Lymphocyte Influx

Topic: A PD1-IFNα fusion protein, composed of an attenuated IFNα fused to a clinically validated PD1 mAb, induced PD1-dependent IFNα signaling and demonstrated superior anti-tumor efficacy

Abstract Number: 4881

Presentation Time: Tuesday Apr 29, 2025 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 40

Poster Board Number: 9

Poster Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics - Novel Antitumor Agents 3

Topic: Olverembatinib* (HQP1351) in combination with lisaftoclax (APG-2575) overcomes venetoclax resistance in preclinical models of acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

Abstract Number: 5652

Presentation Time: Tuesday Apr 29, 2025 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Poster Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics - Novel Antitumor Agents 3

Topic: Effects of olverembatinib* (HQP1351) in combination with BCL-2 inhibitor lisaftoclax (APG-2575) in T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T ALL)

Abstract Number: 5648

Presentation Time: Tuesday Apr 29, 2025 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

* In July 2021, Innovent and Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK) reached the agreement regarding the joint development and commercialization of olverembatinib in China.

Dr. Kaijie He, Vice President of Innovent, stated: “With the expansion and enhancement of Innovent Academy’s technology platforms, our global R&D efforts are taking shape and accelerating global competitiveness, enabling the efficient generation of novel molecules with global potential. We are proud to showcase a batch of preclinical research findings at this year’s AACR Annual Meeting, including multiple globally first-in-class bispecific antibodies, multi-specific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). These breakthroughs not only demonstrate our growing scientific capabilities but also reaffirm our commitment to delivering transformative therapeutic options for patients worldwide. Moving forward, we remain focused on innovation—optimizing precision targets and exploring novel mechanisms—to provide revolutionary solutions for some of the world’s most challenging diseases and enable more patients to benefit from the rapid advancements in cutting-edge science.”

