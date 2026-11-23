Research involving Baylor College of Medicine and other leading medical institutions underscores Immunocine’s commitment to sharing clinical findings, advancing scientific understanding, and collaborating across the cancer immunotherapy community.

CANCÚN, Mexico, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunocine Cancer Center, a pioneer in personalized dendritic cell immunotherapy, is reinforcing its commitment to scientific research, transparency, and collaboration following the publication of a multi-institutional case series in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Immunology.

The study, titled “Case Report: Primed Dendritic Cell Immunotherapy for Multiple Solid Tumors,” was published August 11, 2026, and examines five patients with advanced metastatic cancers who experienced complete or near-complete remission following treatment with Immunocine’s personalized, double-loaded dendritic cell therapy. The patients represented four distinct cancer types: melanoma, triple-negative breast cancer, prostate adenocarcinoma, and urothelial carcinoma.

The reported responses were sustained for periods ranging from six to 28 months during the study’s available follow-up, with no grade 3 or higher adverse events observed. Although these preliminary findings are encouraging, the authors emphasize that larger, controlled clinical trials are necessary to determine treatment efficacy.

Advancing Science Through Collaboration

Beyond the individual patient outcomes, the publication reflects a broader philosophy at Immunocine: meaningful advances in cancer treatment require scientific curiosity, rigorous evaluation, and a willingness to collaborate with researchers and clinicians across institutional and geographic boundaries.

The report brings together contributors affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine, the Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center, the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, the University of Maryland Medical Center, and several oncology and clinical organizations in Mexico.

Among the co-authors are Dr. Matthew Halpert, PhD, founder and CEO of Immunocine; Dr. Stephen Noga, MD, PhD, Immunocine’s Chief Medical Officer; Jeffrey Jones, MD a professor of urology at Baylor College of Medicine and Dr. William Decker, PhD a professor of Pathology and Immunology at Baylor College of Medicine.

For Immunocine, sharing carefully documented patient experiences is an essential part of advancing the science of personalized immunotherapy.



Dr. Matthew Halpert, PhD, CEO & Founder of Immunocine



“Every patient presents a different biological challenge, and every well-documented clinical experience offers an opportunity to learn,” said Dr. Matthew Halpert. “Our responsibility is not simply to develop innovative therapies, but to contribute meaningful observations to the scientific community. We believe collaboration, transparency, and continued investigation are essential to moving cancer immunotherapy forward.”

Learning From Different Cancers, Different Patients, and Different Outcomes

Immunocine’s treatment approach uses a patient’s own dendritic cells, which are prepared using tumor-derived messenger RNA and tumor lysate. This double-loading technique is designed to help the immune system physiologically activate, recognize a broader range of tumor-associated antigens, and potentially generate a more targeted anti-tumor response.

The newly published case series is particularly noteworthy because it documents observations across multiple solid tumor types, including cancers that had progressed despite prior conventional treatments.

Rather than viewing these individual cases as definitive proof of efficacy, Immunocine considers them valuable contributions to a growing body of scientific knowledge. Studying different tumor types, treatment histories, immune environments, and patient responses may help researchers identify important questions for future investigation.

“This is how science advances,” said Dr. Stephen Noga. “We examine the evidence, learn from clinical observations, collaborate with colleagues, and continue asking the difficult questions. Individual case reports cannot replace controlled clinical trials, but they can help identify promising areas worthy of further study.”

A Commitment to Open Scientific Exchange

The publication also demonstrates Immunocine’s interest in participating in the larger conversation surrounding next-generation cancer immunotherapies.

As personalized cell-based treatments continue to evolve, Immunocine believes progress will depend on the exchange of clinical observations, laboratory discoveries, and scientific expertise among academic researchers, oncologists, biotechnology innovators, and treatment centers worldwide.

By contributing patient-derived observations to peer-reviewed scientific literature, Immunocine seeks to support the responsible evaluation of emerging approaches while encouraging further investigation of how dendritic cell immunotherapy may fit into the future of precision oncology.

The company remains committed to studying its clinical experiences, engaging with outside scientific experts, and exploring opportunities for meaningful research collaboration.

For Immunocine, the objective is larger than any single publication or individual patient outcome: it is to contribute to a better scientific understanding of how the immune system can be educated to recognize and respond to cancer.

About Immunocine

Immunocine Cancer Center is a biotechnology-driven cancer treatment organization specializing in personalized dendritic cell immunotherapy. With treatment facilities in Cancún and Los Cabos, Mexico, Immunocine uses a proprietary double-loading approach designed to educate a patient’s immune system to recognize tumor-specific antigens.

The company’s scientific philosophy emphasizes personalized treatment, continued research, collaboration, and the responsible advancement of emerging cancer immunotherapies.

Published Research

Title: Case Report: Primed Dendritic Cell Immunotherapy for Multiple Solid Tumors

Journal: Frontiers in Immunology

Publication Date: August 11, 2026 (corrected November 4, 2026)

DOI: 10.3389/fimmu.2026.1886898

Read the full publication: https://doi.org/10.3389/fimmu.2026.1886898

The published findings are from a small, retrospective, uncontrolled case series. They do not establish that the therapy caused the observed responses or predict outcomes for other patients. The treatment described is not approved by the FDA.

Media Contact

Amy McFarlane

Director of Communications and Outreach

Immunocine Cancer Center

Email: Amcfarlane@immunocine.com

www.immunocine.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18a08048-e7d5-4bd0-8640-ab3868335955