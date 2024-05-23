South America
Brazil’s Ministry of Health and nonprofit Caring Cross announced a collaboration Tuesday aimed at local manufacturing of CAR-T cell and stem cell gene therapies at a much lower cost than Europe and the U.S.
As Omicron continues to dominate globally, research is coming in every day on this highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2.
The Delta variant is the deadliest variant of the coronavirus, and according to the CDC, this variant has the highest transmission rate yet.
With business taking him throughout North and South America, Asia, and Europe, he’s learned to adapt and appreciate the nuances of a multicultural environment.
According to the CDC, the Delta variant now accounts for more than 6% of infections in the U.S. and may be responsible for 18% of cases in some Western states.
2021 COVID-19 News: COVID-19 Possible Spread in Vehicles, US to Share AZ’s COVID-19 Vaccine Globally, and More
Please check out the biopharma industry’s COVID-19 stories that are trending for April 27, 2021.
Pfizer has been accused of bullying governments in Latin America over coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine negotiations, a recent investigative article revealed.
On the other hand, when dealing with a novel coronavirus, a certain amount of speed and urgency is necessary. Professor Chris Molloy, Chief Executive Officer of the U.K,’s Medicines Discovery Catapult, told BioSpace that real-time data should be considered, with a different lens applied.
Governments across the globe have flexed their financial muscles to secure promises of as many doses of COVID-19 vaccines as possible when they become available.
When it comes to a novel virus like SARS-CoV2, a certain amount of “rolling with the punches” is required, and governments and global organizations like the World Health Organization are beginning to dismiss certain treatments and devote themselves wholeheartedly to others.
BioSpace provides an up-to-date overview of these deals and the projected COVID-19 vaccine doses each company plans to have within the next couple of years.
Even when a first vaccine is finally approved, much of the developing world currently stands to be left behind, as it was during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic.
More than 150 countries have signed on to a World Health Organization program to ensure global access to a COVID-19 vaccine, however, the United States, Russia and China refrained from signing the agreement.
Biopharma and life sciences companies from across the globe provide updates on their pipelines and businesses.
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for May 20, 2020.
