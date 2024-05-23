SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

South America

LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Pictured: Aerial panorama of Botafogo Bay and Suga
Drug Delivery
Brazil and Caring Cross to Produce Affordable CAR-T, Stem Cell Gene Therapies
Brazil’s Ministry of Health and nonprofit Caring Cross announced a collaboration Tuesday aimed at local manufacturing of CAR-T cell and stem cell gene therapies at a much lower cost than Europe and the U.S.
March 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Drug Development
COVID-19 Brief: Omicron Mutating, Lasting Longer and Killing Faster
As Omicron continues to dominate globally, research is coming in every day on this highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2.
January 25, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Delta Has Been Brutal: How the Deadliest Covid Variant Has Affected the World
The Delta variant is the deadliest variant of the coronavirus, and according to the CDC, this variant has the highest transmission rate yet.
October 19, 2021
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Mishayl Hanan
Yoo-Seok Hong
Business
Culturally Nimble CEO Ready to Lead D&D Pharmatech
With business taking him throughout North and South America, Asia, and Europe, he’s learned to adapt and appreciate the nuances of a multicultural environment.
July 6, 2021
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Drug Development
Are Vindictive Variants Threatening Our COVID-19 Recovery?
According to the CDC, the Delta variant now accounts for more than 6% of infections in the U.S. and may be responsible for 18% of cases in some Western states.
June 10, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Drug Development
2021 COVID-19 News: COVID-19 Possible Spread in Vehicles, US to Share AZ’s COVID-19 Vaccine Globally, and More
Please check out the biopharma industry’s COVID-19 stories that are trending for April 27, 2021.
April 27, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Pharm Country
Pfizer Accused of Holding Some Countries to “Ransom” Over COVID-19 Negotiations
Pfizer has been accused of bullying governments in Latin America over coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine negotiations, a recent investigative article revealed.
February 23, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Brandon May
Drug Development
A Miracle Cure for COVID-19? We’ve Heard That One Before
On the other hand, when dealing with a novel coronavirus, a certain amount of speed and urgency is necessary. Professor Chris Molloy, Chief Executive Officer of the U.K,’s Medicines Discovery Catapult, told BioSpace that real-time data should be considered, with a different lens applied.
February 4, 2021
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Policy
Global Governments Snap Up COVID-19 Vaccines Well Ahead of Approval
Governments across the globe have flexed their financial muscles to secure promises of as many doses of COVID-19 vaccines as possible when they become available.
December 4, 2020
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Policy
Logistics and Efficacy Challenges Force World to Pivot Against COVID-19
When it comes to a novel virus like SARS-CoV2, a certain amount of “rolling with the punches” is required, and governments and global organizations like the World Health Organization are beginning to dismiss certain treatments and devote themselves wholeheartedly to others.
November 5, 2020
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
BioCapital
Pharma Companies Strike Deals to Deliver Millions of COVID-19 Vaccines by 2021
BioSpace provides an up-to-date overview of these deals and the projected COVID-19 vaccine doses each company plans to have within the next couple of years.
October 29, 2020
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Brandon May
BioCapital
The Global Cost of Containing COVID-19
Even when a first vaccine is finally approved, much of the developing world currently stands to be left behind, as it was during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic.
September 25, 2020
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Drug Development
150+ Nations Join WHO Effort to Fairly Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine Across the Globe
More than 150 countries have signed on to a World Health Organization program to ensure global access to a COVID-19 vaccine, however, the United States, Russia and China refrained from signing the agreement.
September 22, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
BioSpace Global Roundup, June 11
Biopharma and life sciences companies from across the globe provide updates on their pipelines and businesses.
June 10, 2020
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Policy
Biopharma Update on the Novel Coronavirus: May 20
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for May 20, 2020.
May 20, 2020
 · 
6 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Load More
PRESS RELEASES
Business
Pharma-Bio Serv Announces Results for the Quarter Ended April 30, 2024
June 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Genomma Lab Internacional Announces Eighth Dividend Payment
June 13, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Aphaia Pharma Completes Enrollment in Arm 2 of Phase 2 Trial in Individuals with Obesity
June 13, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Beyond Cancer Presents First-in-Class Clinical Data Showing an Immunogenic Response in Subjects with r/r Unresectable Solid Tumors Treated with Ultra-High Concentration Nitric Oxide (UNO)
June 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Altamira Therapeutics Provides Business Update - May 28, 2024
May 28, 2024
 · 
8 min read
BioMidwest
Procaps Group Receives Nasdaq Notice Related to Late Filing of its Form 20-F
May 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at Bank of America Securities 2024 Health Care Conference
May 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Agreement Signed for Share Redemption in Marzam
May 6, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Beyond Cancer Selected to Present on the Clinical Development of Ultra-High Concentration Nitric Oxide (UNO) Therapy at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting
May 1, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
Genomma Lab Internacional Announces Results for the First Quarter 2024
April 24, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Masimo Founder and CEO Joe Kiani to Speak on AI at Global Patient Safety Summit in Chile
April 16, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Pre-clinical result of LP-005, a novel bi-functional complement antibody-fusion protein was unveiled by LongBio at WCN2024
April 15, 2024
 · 
3 min read
IdeeLab Joins the Ginkgo Technology Network to Provide Agriculture Companies in Brazil with End-to-End Product Development & Manufacturing Service
April 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Pharma-Bio Serv Announces Results for the Quarter Ended January 31, 2024
March 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Genomma Lab Internacional Announces Seventh Dividend Payment - March 13, 2024
March 13, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Procaps Announces Formation of Strategic Committee to Explore Value Creation Alternatives
March 4, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Policy
Genomma Lab’s ESG Rating Upgraded to A
February 28, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Effects of Argentina Hyperinflationary Accounting on Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results
February 15, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Freudenberg Medical establishes second production facility in Costa Rica
February 14, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Pharma-Bio Serv Announces Full Year Results - Jan 29, 2024
January 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Load More