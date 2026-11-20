Ranking reflects significant revenue growth over last three years and continued global expansion of ANKTIVA®, now authorized in 35 countries

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a commercial-stage immunotherapy company, today announced that it ranked No. 2 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing tech companies in North America, now in its 32nd year. ImmunityBio grew over 47,000% during 2022 to 2025.

“Ranking No. 2 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list reflects the Company’s significant growth and the expanding adoption of ANKTIVA® in the U.S. and globally,” said Richard Adcock, President and CEO of ImmunityBio. “Following 700% year-over-year net product revenue growth in 2025, we’ve sustained that momentum with 92% growth through the first nine months of 2026. As ANKTIVA gains broader clinical adoption, we remain focused on expanding patient access, strengthening our global commercial presence, and delivering long-term value to our stockholders.”

The ranking considers companies’ revenue growth over a three-year period, alongside minimum financial and operating requirements. ImmunityBio previously ranked No. 67 as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2025. Overall, the 2026 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 97% to 66,330% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,134%.

About the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year (fiscal year 2022) operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year (fiscal year 2025) operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Deloitte

For more than 180 years, Deloitte has worked with leaders around the world—from the Global 500® to private businesses—to help them build better futures. To support their people. To succeed. All while caring for our communities.

With a workforce made up of the industry’s greatest minds, we continue to shape the future by delivering real, measurable results. We go beyond talk—we act.

About ANKTIVA® (nogapendekin alfa inbakicept-pmln)

The interleukin-15 (IL-15) cytokine plays a crucial role in the immune system by affecting the development, maintenance, and function of key immune cells, NK and CD8+ killer T cells, that are involved in killing cancer cells. By activating NK cells, ANKTIVA overcomes the tumor escape phase of clones resistant to T cells and restores memory T cell activity with resultant prolonged duration of complete response. ANKTIVA is a first-in-class IL-15 receptor agonist IgG1 fusion complex, consisting of an IL-15 mutant (IL-15N72D) fused with an IL-15 receptor alpha, which binds with high affinity to IL-15 receptors on NK, CD4+, and CD8+ T cells. This fusion complex of ANKTIVA mimics the natural biological properties of the membrane-bound IL-15 receptor alpha, delivering IL-15 independent of dendritic cells and driving the activation and proliferation of NK cells with the generation of memory killer T cells that have retained immune memory against these tumor clones.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATION AND USAGE: ANKTIVA® is an interleukin-15 (IL-15) receptor agonist indicated in combination with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) for the treatment of adult patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS: Risk of Metastatic Bladder Cancer with Delayed Cystectomy. Delaying cystectomy can lead to the development of muscle-invasive or metastatic bladder cancer, which can be lethal. If patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC have evidence of high-grade disease after a second induction course of ANKTIVA® with BCG, reconsider cystectomy.

DOSAGE AND ADMINISTRATION: For Intravesical Use Only. Do not administer by subcutaneous or intravenous routes.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS: Pregnancy: May cause fetal harm. Advise females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to a fetus and to use effective contraception.

ADVERSE REACTIONS: The most common (≥15%) adverse reactions, including laboratory test abnormalities, are increased creatinine, dysuria, hematuria, urinary frequency, micturition urgency, urinary tract infection, increased potassium, musculoskeletal pain, chills, and pyrexia. For more information, please see the Prescribing Information for ANKTIVA® at Anktiva.com.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on innovating, developing, and commercializing next-generation immunotherapies designed to activate the patient’s immune system and deliver durable protection against cancer and infectious diseases. Our approach harnesses both the adaptive and innate immune systems with the goal of restoring immune function and generating lasting immunological memory in patients. At the core of our strategy is the Cancer BioShield™ platform, which is designed to stimulate critical lymphocytes, including natural killer (NK) cells, cytotoxic T cells, and memory T cells via our proprietary IL-15 receptor agonist, ANKTIVA® (nogapendekin alfa inbakicept-pmln). Our Cancer BioShield platform is anchored by this antibody-cytokine fusion protein and is complemented by a portfolio that includes adenovirus-vectored vaccines, allogeneic (off-the-shelf) and autologous NK-cell therapies, and additional immunomodulators intended to promote immunogenic cell death and support durable immune responses while potentially reducing reliance on high-dose chemo-radiation therapy. For more information, visit ImmunityBio.com and connect with us on X (Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the potential commercial and reputational implications of ImmunityBio’s inclusion in the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500; the Company’s future operating results and prospects; the continued adoption, utilization, prescribing and acceptance of ANKTIVA by physicians, patients, healthcare providers, payors and other stakeholders; sales momentum and revenue growth; the Company’s commercialization, market-access and global-expansion activities; and the Company’s ability to expand patient access and deliver long-term value for patients and shareholders, are forward-looking statements. Historical revenue growth and inclusion in current or prior industry rankings are not guarantees or predictors of future revenue growth, operating results, commercial success or recognition in future rankings.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. They are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of ImmunityBio’s management and on information currently available to the Company. Such information may be limited or incomplete, and the Company’s statements should not be read to indicate that it has conducted a thorough inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. Forward-looking statements are not forecasts, promises or guarantees, and actual results, developments, performance and achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others: risks and uncertainties regarding commercial launch execution, the timing and extent of physician adoption and patient utilization, and the Company’s ability to sustain revenue growth; the possibility that the number of patients eligible for or receiving treatment, or the rate of market penetration, may be lower than anticipated; pricing, reimbursement, coverage, formulary-access and market-acceptance risks; the Company’s reliance on third parties for commercialization, distribution, supply-chain and market-access support, and the performance of those third parties; risks associated with maintaining regulatory authorizations and satisfying post-authorization requirements, including the submission of long-term follow-up data and renewal requirements applicable to the European conditional marketing authorization; manufacturing, product-quality, inventory, distribution and supply-chain risks, including risks affecting the availability of ANKTIVA and BCG; the possibility that commercial or real-world experience may differ from results observed in clinical trials or that additional safety, efficacy or other product-related information may emerge; foreign currency fluctuations, geopolitical and economic conditions, and other risks related to international commercialization; pricing and healthcare cost-containment initiatives; competition from existing or future therapies; the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing and to retain key personnel; risks associated with third-party collaborations and agreements; and the Company’s ability to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce patent protection and other proprietary rights.

More details about these and other risks that may impact ImmunityBio’s business are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 23, 2026, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and in subsequent filings made by ImmunityBio with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. ImmunityBio cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. ImmunityBio does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement or other information in this press release, except to the extent required by law.

ImmunityBio Contacts:

Investors

Hemanth Ramaprakash, PhD, MBA

ImmunityBio, Inc.

+1 858-746-9289

Hemanth.Ramaprakash@ImmunityBio.com



Media

Sarah Singleton

ImmunityBio, Inc.

+1 415-290-8045

Sarah.Singleton@ImmunityBio.com