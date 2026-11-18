- Atebimetinib in combination with chemotherapies has shown excellent results in Phase 2, including long survival and an outstanding tolerability profile in an all-comers population of first-line pancreatic cancer patients treated with atebimetinib + mGnP, as presented in June at ASCO -

- Atebimetinib in combination with CLDN18.2-targeted agents will be evaluated in two clinical trials in recently announced collaboration with Astellas -

- Atebimetinib in combination with PRMT5 inhibitors, KRAS G12V inhibitors, and KRAS G12D inhibitors demonstrated synergistic activity in preclinical data presented at the 2026 EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium -



- Atebimetinb in combination with chemotherapy is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 MAPKeeper 301 trial in an all-comers population of first-line pancreatic cancer patients -

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a late-stage clinical oncology company focused on keeping cancer patients alive and helping them thrive, today presented new preclinical data demonstrating the potential of atebimetinib to serve as a backbone for combinations with multiple classes of anticancer agents. The findings, generated using both animal models and three-dimensional (3D) tumor models of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), identify multiple synergistic combination strategies and provide further support for atebimetinib’s potential to play a central role as a MAPK pathway backbone for combinations in pancreatic cancer and beyond. The data will be presented in a Poster Spotlight presentation at the 38th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Barcelona, Spain.

“We believe atebimetinib’s long survival, excellent tolerability profile, and broad all-comers activity reported in Phase 2 make it the increasingly likely backbone of choice for combinations with both chemotherapies and emerging agents that target subsets of pancreatic cancer patients,” said Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Immuneering. “Building on our recently announced collaboration targeting CLDN18.2-positive pancreatic cancer, these new findings demonstrate synergistic activity with multiple classes of emerging agents including PRMT5 inhibitors for tumors with MTAP deletions, as well as KRAS G12D and G12V inhibitors for tumors with those particular mutations. The data presented today strengthen the scientific rationale for developing atebimetinib as a backbone therapy in combination with additional agents targeting patient subsets in pancreatic cancer and suggest a broad set of potential opportunities to deploy atebimetinib in multiple combinations across multiple lines of therapy, starting with the exciting chemotherapy combination we are evaluating in our Phase 3 study, MAPKeeper 301.”

The research being presented today includes results from Immuneering’s humanized 3D tumor growth assay (3D-TGA) platform, which previously identified the potential for atebimetinib to enhance the activity of gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel (GnP), a combination subsequently supported by encouraging clinical results in the Company’s Phase 2a study in first-line pancreatic cancer. This combination is now being evaluated in MAPKeeper 301, a phase 3 pivotal trial evaluating atebimetinib plus mGnP versus GnP.

Key findings include:

Broad synergy with targeted therapies : Atebimetinib demonstrated synergistic activity in preclinical PDAC models when combined with multiple mutation-specific KRAS inhibitors targeting KRAS G12C, G12D, and G12V, PRMT5 inhibitors, as well as agents targeting BRAF, EGFR, and other components of the MAPK signaling pathway.

: Atebimetinib demonstrated synergistic activity in preclinical PDAC models when combined with multiple mutation-specific KRAS inhibitors targeting KRAS G12C, G12D, and G12V, PRMT5 inhibitors, as well as agents targeting BRAF, EGFR, and other components of the MAPK signaling pathway. In vivo validation of KRAS inhibitor combinations : Combination activity with a KRAS G12D-targeted agent was confirmed in an in vivo pancreatic cancer xenograft model, providing additional evidence of atebimetinib’s potential to enhance the activity of mutant-selective RAS-targeted therapies.

: Combination activity with a KRAS G12D-targeted agent was confirmed in an in vivo pancreatic cancer xenograft model, providing additional evidence of atebimetinib’s potential to enhance the activity of mutant-selective RAS-targeted therapies. Activity with complementary cancer treatment mechanisms : Atebimetinib demonstrated promising combination activity with agents targeting pathways involved in cancer cell survival, proliferation, and resistance, including GSK-3β, PI3K/mTOR, CDK4/6, and other targets, as well as multiple chemotherapy agents.

: Atebimetinib demonstrated promising combination activity with agents targeting pathways involved in cancer cell survival, proliferation, and resistance, including GSK-3β, PI3K/mTOR, CDK4/6, and other targets, as well as multiple chemotherapy agents. Biomarker-driven treatment opportunities : Combination activity was particularly pronounced in models with specific genomic characteristics, including matching KRAS mutations for vertical pathway inhibition and MTAP deletion for combinations involving PRMT5 inhibitors. These findings support the potential for atebimetinib to serve as a broad, all-comers MAPK backbone combined with specific agents targeted at particular patient populations.

: Combination activity was particularly pronounced in models with specific genomic characteristics, including matching KRAS mutations for vertical pathway inhibition and MTAP deletion for combinations involving PRMT5 inhibitors. These findings support the potential for atebimetinib to serve as a broad, all-comers MAPK backbone combined with specific agents targeted at particular patient populations. Potential utility across multiple lines of therapy: The results support a proposed treatment strategy in which atebimetinib could be deployed in combination with chemotherapy in the first-line setting, potentially combined with mutant-selective RAS inhibitors in subsequent treatment, and paired with biomarker-selected therapies following RAS inhibitor exposure.





Presentation Details:

Title: Patient-aligned 3D tumor models identify biomarker-enriched atebimetinib (IMM-1-104) combination strategies in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Abstract Number: 22

Poster Number: PB-003

Presenter: Anna Travesa

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

The poster is available on the publications section of Immuneering’s website.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a late-stage clinical oncology company dedicated to keeping cancer patients alive and helping them thrive, with an initial focus on patients with RAS, RAF, and other MAPK-driven cancers. The Company is developing an entirely new category of cancer medicines, Deep Cyclic Inhibitors, designed to improve overall survival by three mechanisms: shrinking tumors durably with less resistance, preserving body mass by countering cachexia, and minimizing side effects to maximize performance status and combinability. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, atebimetinib, is an oral, once-daily Deep Cyclic Inhibitor of MEK, designed to improve survival across many cancer indications. The Company is conducting a global randomized pivotal trial, MAPKeeper 301, evaluating atebimetinib in combination with chemotherapy in first-line pancreatic cancer patients. The Company’s development pipeline also includes additional combination opportunities and preclinical stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the treatment potential of atebimetinib, alone or in combination with other agents to treat a wide range of cancers, including in combination with chemotherapies, and other emerging vertical & orthogonal agents in PDAC; the ability and likelihood of atebimetinib to serve as the backbone or central therapy of choice in combinations with chemotherapies and other emerging agents that target subsets of pancreatic cancer patients and other solid tumors driven by the MAPK pathway; the potential of atebimetinib to be synergistic or complementary with multiple classes of other anti-cancer agents; the evolving treatment landscape in PDAC and the ability of atebimetinib to be used in multiple lines of therapy, starting with atebimetinib plus chemotherapy being evaluated in MAPKeeper 301.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: we are a late-stage clinical oncology company with a limited operating history and have not completed any registrational clinical trials; we have incurred significant losses, are not currently profitable and may never become profitable; limitations on our cash runway and potential increases in expenditures; our need for additional funding; our unproven approach to therapeutic intervention; our ability to address regulatory questions and changing regulatory standards, and the uncertainties relating to regulatory filings, reviews and approvals; the lengthy, expensive, and uncertain process of clinical drug development, including the uncertainty of whether positive preclinical or early clinical efficacy and safety results are confirmed in later-stage trials, potential delays in activation of trial sites or enrollment of trial participants, or failure to obtain regulatory clearance or approvals; our reliance on third parties and collaborators to conduct our clinical trials, manufacture our product candidates, and develop and commercialize our product candidates, if approved; failure to compete successfully against other drug companies; protection of our proprietary technology and the confidentiality of our trade secrets; potential lawsuits for, or claims of, infringement of third-party intellectual property or challenges to the ownership of our intellectual property; our patents being found invalid or unenforceable; costs and resources of operating as a public company; and unfavorable or no analyst research or reports.

These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2026, and our other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Laurence Watts

New Street Investor Relations

laurence@newstreetir.com