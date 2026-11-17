Jesse Doty, M.D., performs the first commercial procedure with motion-preserving implant for Hallux Rigidus.

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyalex® Orthopaedics today announced the successful completion of the first procedure utilizing the HYALEX Slalom™ MTP Hemiarthroplasty Implant, performed by foot and ankle surgeon Jesse Doty, M.D., of Integrity Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Chattanooga, TN. This milestone marks an important advancement in the treatment of Hallux Rigidus, offering a motion-preserving alternative for patients suffering from painful arthritis of the first metatarsophalangeal (MTP) joint.

Hallux Rigidus is the most common arthritic condition affecting the great toe joint and can result in pain, stiffness, decreased range of motion, and limitations in daily activities. While first MTP joint fusion has long been considered a reliable surgical option for advanced disease, patients and surgeons continue to seek alternatives that address pain while preserving joint motion.

"One of the ongoing challenges in treating Hallux Rigidus is helping patients maintain function and mobility while addressing pain in the first MTP joint," said Dr. Doty. "The HYALEX Slalom MTP implant provides a surgical option for appropriately selected patients who desire motion and joint preservation. I'm excited to complete the first case and look forward to evaluating patient outcomes as we continue to expand the treatment options available for Hallux Rigidus."

"The first HYALEX Slalom MTP procedure represents an important milestone for Hyalex Orthopaedics and for surgeons treating first MTP arthritis," said Carl Vause, Chief Executive Officer of Hyalex Orthopaedics. "Leveraging our propriety Hydrosurf™ material, this implant is intended to expand the treatment options available to surgeons and patients seeking to maintain motion in the first MTP joint. "We are proud to partner with innovative surgeons like Dr. Doty as we advance new treatment options for patients utilizing our transformative materials technology and joint preserving implant design."

About Hyalex Orthopaedics

Hyalex is a privately held medical device company headquartered in Lexington, MA, developing transformational joint preservation technologies for diseased and damaged joints. The HYALEX Hydrosurf™ materials platform is protected by more than twenty-five patents and trademarks worldwide. The HYALEX Freestyle™ Knee Resurfacing System has received Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) Approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for a clinical trial in the United States.

For more information: www.hyalex.com

Contact Information:



Deborah Leahy

Hyalex Orthopaedics

deb.leahy@hyalex.com

978-376-0093