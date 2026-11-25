SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartflow, Inc. (Heartflow) (Nasdaq: HTFL), the leader in AI technology for diagnosing and managing coronary artery disease (CAD), today announced that members of management will participate in a presentation and Q&A session at the upcoming Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference. The presentation and Q&A will take place in New York on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT.

A live and archived version of the presentation and Q&A will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Heartflow website at https://ir.heartflow.com .

About Heartflow’s Technology and Research

Heartflow’s technology is redefining precision diagnostic testing and management for coronary artery disease (CAD) through clinically proven AI and the world’s largest coronary imaging dataset. Heartflow has been adopted by more than 1,800 institutions globally and continues to strengthen its commercial presence to make this cutting-edge solution more widely available to an increasingly diverse patient population. Backed by American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association (ACC/AHA) guidelines and supported by more than 625 peer-reviewed publications, Heartflow has redefined how clinicians manage care for over 800,000 patients worldwide.1 Key benefits include:

Unmatched proprietary data pipeline: Built from the world’s largest database of more than 250 million annotated CTA images, Heartflow’s data foundation powers advanced AI models that deliver highly accurate, reproducible diagnostic insights across diverse patient populations.

Built from the world’s largest database of more than 250 million annotated CTA images, Heartflow’s data foundation powers advanced AI models that deliver highly accurate, reproducible diagnostic insights across diverse patient populations. Extensive clinical and real-world validation: Heartflow’s AI-driven solutions have been validated through clinical evidence in over 200 studies assessing over 365,000 patients. Heartflow is the only AI platform prospectively validated against invasive gold standards and demonstrated through real-world evidence to improve patient outcomes. 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 Proven in real-world practice with reproducibility and accuracy, Heartflow’s coronary CTA image acceptance rates exceed 97%.

Heartflow’s AI-driven solutions have been validated through clinical evidence in over 200 studies assessing over 365,000 patients. Heartflow is the only AI platform prospectively validated against invasive gold standards and demonstrated through real-world evidence to improve patient outcomes. Proven in real-world practice with reproducibility and accuracy, Heartflow’s coronary CTA image acceptance rates exceed 97%. Seamless clinical integration via upgraded workflow: Heartflow delivers final quality-reviewed analyses instantly upon order, enabling clinicians to move from diagnosis to decision without delay.

Heartflow delivers final quality-reviewed analyses instantly upon order, enabling clinicians to move from diagnosis to decision without delay. Quality system, global security and patient-data integrity compliance: Heartflow meets or exceeds leading international standards, including HITRUST r2, SOC 2 Type 2, MDSAP, ISO 13485, and ISO 27001.

About Heartflow, Inc.

Heartflow is transforming coronary artery disease from the world’s leading cause of death into a condition that can be detected early, diagnosed accurately, and managed for life. The Heartflow One platform uses AI to turn coronary CTA images into personalized 3D models of the heart, providing clinically meaningful, actionable insights into plaque location, volume, and composition and its effect on blood flow — all without invasive procedures. Discover how we’re shaping the future of cardiovascular care at heartflow.com .

Investor Contact

Nick Laudico

nlaudico@heartflow.com

Media Contact

Elliot Levy

elevy@heartflow.com

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1 Gulati M, et al. 2021 AHA/ACC/ASE/CHEST/SAEM/SCCT/SCAI Guideline for the Evaluation and Diagnosis of Chest Pain. Circulation 2021; 144:e368–e454.

2 Rinehart, et al. JACC Imaging. 2025.

3 Narula, et al. EHJ CVI 2024.

4 Danad, et al. JAMA Cardiol 2017.

5 Madsen KT, et al. ADVANCE-DK 7-year. Presented at TCT 2024. (n=900 patients determined a 2.5x increase in cardiovascular events or deaths at 7 years).