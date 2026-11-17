CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (the "Company"; HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology, oncology and other areas, today announced the appointment of Dr. Sanjay Keswani as Scientific Advisor in Neuroscience.

Dr. Keswani brings over 25 years of experience in neuroscience research, pharmaceutical R&D and clinical development, spanning global pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies. His expertise encompasses neuroscience, neurodegenerative diseases, neuroimmunology, rare diseases and pain, with extensive experience in advancing innovative therapies from discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

Dr. Keswani most recently served as Chief Medical Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences, where he led clinical development across multiple therapeutic areas, including neurology, psychiatry, immunology, obesity and rare endocrine diseases. Prior to that, he served as President and CEO of ImmunoBrain, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapies that leverage neuro-immune communication to promote brain repair in patients with neurodegenerative diseases. He also served as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Annexon Biosciences, where he led clinical development and oversaw multiple clinical programs, including a positive Phase 2/3 study in Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and four Phase 2 studies in Hemolytic Anemia, Huntington's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Geographic Atrophy. Previously, Dr. Keswani served as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Neuroscience, Ophthalmology and Rare Diseases at Roche. During his tenure, he led a global organization of approximately 250 professionals and advanced five molecules into Phase 3 clinical development, including risdiplam (Evrysdi®) for spinal muscular atrophy, faricimab (Vabysmo®) for diabetic macular edema and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and an antisense oligonucleotide program for Huntington's disease.

Dr. Keswani began his academic and clinical career at Johns Hopkins University, where he served as Assistant Professor of Neurology and conducted research in molecular neuroscience and neuroimmunology. Earlier in his career, he held senior R&D and clinical development positions at Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Amgen, contributing to the development of innovative therapies across neuroscience and other disease areas.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Keswani as our Scientific Advisor in Neuroscience," said Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Harbour BioMed. "His extensive expertise in neuroscience research and drug development, together with his proven track record of advancing innovative therapies through clinical development, will bring valuable insights to our scientific endeavors. We look forward to working closely with him as we continue to advance innovative therapies and address significant unmet medical needs in the neuroscience area."

"I am honored to join Harbour BioMed as a Scientific Advisor in Neuroscience," said Dr. Keswani. "Leveraging its industry-leading antibody technology platforms, Harbour BioMed has established a strong foundation in antibody discovery and engineering and built a differentiated product pipeline. I look forward to contributing my experience in neuroscience and drug development to support the Company's scientific endeavors and the advancement of innovative therapeutic approaches for patients."

Dr. Keswani received his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from St. Bartholomew's Hospital and an Honors Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree from St. Mary's Hospital, London in Pathology & Basic Medical Sciences. He is an elected Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians (UK).

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology, oncology and other areas. The Company is building a robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, strategic global collaborations in co-discovery and co-development, and selective acquisitions.

Our proprietary antibody technology platform, Harbour Mice®, generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in both the conventional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format and the heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. Building upon HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology enables tumor-killing effects that traditional combination therapies cannot achieve. The HCAb-based Antibody Plus technology (HCAb PLUSTM) provides comprehensive modality solutions for the development of innovative multi-specific medicines in different disease areas. Additionally, building upon the Harbour Mice® platform, Harbour BioMed launched its first fully human Generative AI HCAb Model powered by its Hu-mAtrIxTM AI platform, accelerating the development of innovative therapies.

By integrating Harbour Mice®, HBICE®, HCAb PLUSTM, a single B-cell cloning platform and AI technologies, Harbour BioMed has built a highly efficient and distinctive antibody discovery engine for developing next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com.

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SOURCE Harbour BioMed