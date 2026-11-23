OmniTAC™ is General Proximity's proprietary induced proximity platform, which enables unbiased identification of effector proteins capable of modulating disease-relevant targets, including cancer targets long considered undruggable.

The award will fund the advancement of the lead oncology program generated by the OmniTAC™ platform into the clinic and the clinical validation of the platform.

SAN FRANCISCO and AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- General Proximity, a biotechnology company discovering and developing the next generation of induced proximity medicines, today announced it has been awarded a $9 million Product Development Research Program award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in the new technology category, recognizing General Proximity's OmniTAC™ induced proximity platform. General Proximity was the only company awarded in this category.

Induced proximity medicines offer a differentiated approach: small molecules that bring two proteins into close physical proximity to induce a desired therapeutic effect, creating opportunities for traditionally undruggable targets.

The CPRIT award recognizes General Proximity's proprietary OmniTAC™ platform, which enables unbiased screening for effector proteins capable of modulating disease-relevant targets. Many cancer drivers, including tumor suppressors that are lost or inactivated in tumors, have been considered undruggable because they cannot be addressed with conventional inhibitors. By systematically identifying effector proteins that can be brought into proximity with a target to modulate its function, OmniTAC™ opens a path to these targets. The award will fund General Proximity's efforts to advance the OmniTAC™-generated lead program into the clinic and to support the clinical validation of the platform.

"We are honored to receive this support from CPRIT, which underscores the potential of our OmniTAC™ platform and of induced proximity as a powerful new class of medicines," said Armand B. Cognetta III, PhD, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of General Proximity. "This award will help us move our lead program generated by OmniTAC™ into the clinic. We are also excited to expand our footprint in Texas and build relationships with Texas clinical sites and the state's life sciences ecosystem."

CPRIT's Product Development Research Program funds projects at Texas-based or relocating companies developing novel products or services intended to benefit cancer patients. CPRIT received 207 applications this year, 42 of them in the new technology category. CPRIT funded 12 applications in total, only one of which was in the new technology category.

About General Proximity

General Proximity is a biotechnology company advancing next-generation induced proximity medicines. Its proprietary OmniTAC™ platform enables unbiased identification of effector proteins capable of modulating disease-relevant targets, unlocking new opportunities across oncology and other therapeutic areas. The company is advancing multiple preclinical programs generated by the OmniTAC™ platform. This work is supported by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) grant ID DP270297: "PHASERs: A Novel Modality for Systemic Reprogrammability of Undruggable Tumor Drivers." For more information, visit www.generalproximity.bio.

About the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT)

Created by the Texas Legislature and approved by Texas voters in 2007, the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) is the state's premier agency for advancing cancer research, prevention, and innovation. In 2019, Texans overwhelmingly reaffirmed their commitment to CPRIT by approving an additional $3 billion in funding, bringing the state's total investment to $6 billion.

Since its inception, CPRIT has awarded more than $4 billion in grants to Texas research institutions and organizations through its academic research, prevention, and product development programs. CPRIT-funded investments have helped recruit 370 distinguished researchers to Texas, supported the establishment, expansion, or relocation of 90 companies, and delivered 13 million cancer prevention services across all 254 Texas counties.

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SOURCE General Proximity