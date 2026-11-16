Geneos Therapeutics Presents Personalized Neoantigen-Based DNA Therapy That Sustains Anti-tumor Immunity in Brain Cancer Patients and Offers a Path to Dynamic Therapy

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneos Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on the development of neoantigen-targeted personalized DNA immunotherapy for cancer (PIC), presented follow-up data from extended treatment of two patients with high grade glioma which demonstrates the feasibility of sustained immune surveillance and dynamic therapy in clinical practice. These data were presented (Abstract #CTIM-23) at the 31st Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting in Philadelphia, PA by Tanner Johanns, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of Medical Oncology, Washington University School of Medicine.

The first of the two patients was a newly diagnosed MGMT-unmethylated glioblastoma patient on Geneos' GT-20 trial [NCT04015700] who received 19 doses of PIC (encoding 38 neoantigens) over five years. The PIC immunotherapy followed her standard of care surgery and radiation, and she is progression-free five years after diagnosis. While the patient's brain images showed signs consistent with disease progression at 1.7, 2.2, and 3 years, the lesions largely resolved, while receiving PIC treatment alone. Immunological and histological characterization of the patient's on-treatment brain tissue and blood samples showed newly emergent CD8+ T cell clones found in both the blood and the brain, indicating that the extended PIC treatment may have been associated with active immune surveillance, thereby preventing the patient's cancer from recurring.

The second case, a patient with anaplastic astrocytoma treated under a compassionate use protocol, received neoantigen-based "dynamic" therapy in which personalized treatments were iteratively redesigned as more information became available to target tumor-derived neoantigens. The patient was treated with three successive PIC generations encoding increasing neoantigen repertoires (30, 36, 43 neoantigens). She received standard of care surgery, radiation and temozolomide in year one, followed by 20 doses of PIC over seven years, and remains progression-free over eight years since initial surgery. Similar to the first patient, brain scans also showed signs consistent with disease progression at 1.5 and 2 years that resolved on their own while remaining on PIC treatment. This patient also developed robust, polyfunctional T cell responses to the PIC neoantigens for each of the three generations, supporting dynamic neoantigen targeting as a strategy to address tumor evolution while sustaining anti-tumor immunity.

"The two patients represent the first cases of extended treatment with a personalized cancer vaccine in patients with brain cancer," said Dr. Johanns. "The potential to tailor the patient's treatment as new information becomes available, as in the second case, is tremendously exciting. Current approaches are typically static and do not account for spatial heterogeneity or the emergence of newly dominant tumor clones during treatment. Geneos' ability to dynamically customize the vaccine to the evolving tumor is a crucial step forward for the field of cancer vaccination."

"It is gratifying to see these data showing that iterative tumor profiling and sequential vaccine design may extend the principle of personalized immunotherapy from a static, one-time intervention to a dynamic treatment strategy. A key advantage to our PIC platform is our straightforward manufacturing process and fast turnaround time which allows real-time incorporation of newly identified neoantigens into subsequent DNA vaccine design and treatment," said Niranjan Sardesai, PhD, Founder, President and CEO of Geneos Therapeutics. "We are not far from a future where personalized DNA dynamic therapy could be used to treat tumors that escape, ultimately providing patients with durable clinical benefit."

About Personalized DNA Immunotherapy for Cancer (PIC)

PICs are patient-specific treatments based on DNA plasmids that encode up to 40 tumor neoantigens on a single DNA plasmid. A patient's tumor is sequenced to identify the neoantigens used to develop a personalized DNA cancer vaccine. Treatment with PICs trains the patient's immune cells to produce cancer targeting CD4 and CD8 T cells that destroy the cancer cells. PICs mechanism of action is cancer agnostic, and the platform supports seamless expansion into other cancers beyond glioblastoma.

About Glioblastoma and High-Grade Gliomas



Glioma is a broad term for any brain or spinal cord tumor that starts in glial cells. High-grade gliomas are any grade 3 or grade 4 gliomas. Glioblastoma, a specific and very aggressive type of grade 4 glioma, is the most aggressive primary malignant brain tumor in adults. Despite extensive research and advances in molecular diagnostics and supportive care, median survival ranges from 12 to 18 months. Therapeutic failures reflect biological and anatomical barriers, an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, intratumoral heterogeneity, infiltrative growth, and restricted drug delivery across the blood-brain barrier.

About Geneos Therapeutics



Geneos Therapeutics is a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotherapeutics company developing personalized immunotherapies for cancer (PICs). The company's approach uses its proprietary DNA-based GT-EPIC™ platform to target neoantigens (abnormal mutations produced by cancer cells) from individual patient tumors to develop novel and uniquely personalized DNA immunotherapies for cancer. For more information, please visit www.geneostx.com, and follow on LinkedIn.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to our business, including our plans regarding the development of neoantigen-based personalized immunotherapies for cancer, our expectations regarding our research and development programs, including the planned expansion and conduct of clinical trials. Actual events or results may differ from the expectations set forth herein. There can be no assurance that any product candidate in Geneos' pipeline will be successfully developed, manufactured or commercialized, that final results of clinical trials will be supportive of regulatory approvals required to market licensed products, or that any of the forward-looking information provided herein will be proven accurate. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Geneos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as may be required by law.

Media Contact:

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Cook Williams Communications, Inc.



jennifer@cwcomm.org

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SOURCE Geneos Therapeutics, Inc.