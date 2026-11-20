New ZeroHelium MRI with advanced imaging, automation and flexibility helps healthcare providers speed exams with enhanced image quality and efficiency.

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions, announces the latest evolution of its ECHELON Synergy 1.5T magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) platform. The new release expands customer choice with the availability of ECHELON Synergy ZeroHelium system, designed to operate without liquid helium while delivering high-quality imaging, intelligent workflow and patient-focused design. Fujifilm will showcase the new system for the first time in the U.S. at booth #4100 in South Hall at the 2026 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Conference & Annual Meeting held November 29 to December 2.

With the latest version 11 upgrades, healthcare organizations can configure ECHELON Synergy according to their clinical, operational and facility needs, including the option to select a ZeroHelium or conventional magnet, as well as options with or without the SynergyGlide dockable patient table. SynergyGlide is a power-assisted dockable table to enable patient preparation and transport outside of the exam room, to streamline workflow, patient handling and comfort.

“Healthcare providers are looking for MRI technology that can address not only clinical performance, but the operational realities of running a modern imaging department,” said Henry (Hidetoshi) Izawa, President and Chief Executive Officer, Global Head of Medical Informatics, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “With ECHELON Synergy version 11, we’re giving customers greater flexibility to configure an MRI solution to meet their clinical and operational needs. ZeroHelium adds an important new option by helping reduce infrastructure requirements, while the platform’s advanced imaging and automation technologies are designed to help technologists work efficiently and deliver a positive patient experience.”

MRI Without Liquid Helium

Superconducting MRI systems have historically relied on liquid helium to cool their magnet coils and maintain superconductivity. Fujifilm’s ZeroHelium technology uses a dedicated cooling system to maintain superconductivity at approximately -269°C without requiring liquid helium, eliminating dependence on liquid helium while maintaining MRI operation. It can also help reduce risks associated with helium loss during unexpected events or power interruptions and provide more predictable operating costs.

Designed with thermal and mechanical factors in mind, the ZeroHelium magnet uses advanced engineering to control thermal effects and suppress vibration within the magnet, helping maintain consistent image quality. When an emergency ramp-down is not required, in-house staff can ramp down and restart the magnet in just a couple of hours instead of days without requiring a liquid helium refill, helping simplify recovery and reduce potential downtime.

Designed to Advance Imaging Quality and Productivity

Beyond its magnet technology, ECHELON Synergy version 11 incorporates advanced imaging and workflow capabilities designed to improve MRI efficiency. The system’s Deep Learning Reconstruction (DLR) technology helps reduce noise and enhance image clarity and can be applied to all body regions and a wide range of sequences. IP-RAPID is designed to help shorten scan times, and DLR Plus is designed to further refine image quality.

Workflow capabilities, including AutoExam, AutoPose and Auto Series, are designed to help reduce repetitive manual steps throughout exam setup and scanning by automatically performing exam and positioning steps. In the U.S., AutoExam is available for knee exams only, and AutoPose is available for anatomical regions other than the brain. AutoPose provides automated positioning across multiple anatomical regions, while Auto Series helps streamline scan sequencing and exam workflow, allowing technologists to spend more time focused on the patient.

ECHELON Synergy Version 11, including the ZeroHelium configuration, also features Synergy Vision, with monitoring cameras positioned at the front and rear of the bore to help operators monitor patient movement. The technology can identify movements that may contribute to artifacts, such as coughing or sneezing. Separate post-processing capabilities are designed to help reduce motion artifacts and potential repeat scans.

Flexible Design Built Around Patients and Imaging Teams

ECHELON Synergy features a 70 cm wide bore and patient table designed for flexibility in positioning for a variety of patient sizes and examinations. Its adaptive coil portfolio includes FlexFit Neuro and flexible blanket coils designed to provide versatile anatomical coverage while enhancing patient comfort and high-quality imaging.

The ZeroHelium configuration can also improve operational efficiency beyond helium management. The system’s Smart Eco Plus functionality is designed to reduce energy consumption during idle periods, while Fujifilm’s remote monitoring and predictive diagnostics capabilities help identify potential issues early and enable proactive maintenance planning.

The ECHELON Synergy ZeroHelium MRI system with the SynergyGlide table was recognized with a 2026 Red Dot Product Design Award.

ECHELON Synergy ZeroHelium and ECHELON Synergy version 11 are available for sale in the United States. For more information about the system, visit here.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative portfolio includes solutions spanning diagnostic imaging, enterprise imaging, endoscopic imaging, surgical imaging, and in-vitro diagnostics. The Non-Destructive Testing group delivers radiography solutions to ensure high accuracy inspection of transportation infrastructure, and assets within aerospace, and oil and gas industries.

The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information on healthcare offerings, please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com, and for NDT portfolio, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/business/industrial-materials/non-destructive-testing.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen. For more information, please visit: https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en.

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Marissa Confredo

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

914-343-4761

Marissa.confredo@fujifilm.com