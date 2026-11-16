Fresenius Kabi Launches Denosumab Biosimilars in Canada, with the First and Only Ready-to-Use Pre-Filled Syringe Biosimilar for Oncology

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Fresenius Kabi Canada, part of the global healthcare company Fresenius, announced the Canadian launch of Conexxence®1 (denosumab 60mg/mL) and Bomyntra®2 (denosumab 120 mg/1.7 mL), expanding its growing biosimilars portfolio and strengthening its leadership in bone health, rheumatology, and oncology supportive care.

Conexxence (denosumab) received Health Canada approval in April 2026 for all indications of the reference product Prolia®.3 Approved indications include the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men at increased risk of fracture, treatment-induced bone loss, and increasing bone mass in patients at high risk of fracture.

Bomyntra (denosumab) received Health Canada approval in April 2026 for all indications of the reference product Xgeva.4 Approved indications include the prevention of skeletal-related complications in patients with bone metastases from solid tumors, the prevention of skeletal-related events in patients with multiple myeloma, and the treatment of adults and skeletally mature adolescents with giant cell tumour of bone that is unresectable or where surgical resection is likely to result in severe morbidity.

The launch is part of Fresenius Kabi Canada's continued expansion of its biosimilars portfolio across a range of therapeutic areas, supporting the company's broader commitment to improving access to biologic therapies for patients in Canada.

"The launch of our denosumab biosimilars is another important step in our mission to expand access to high-quality biologic therapies while helping healthcare systems improve efficiency and affordability," said Niamh Furey, Senior Vice President, Biopharma Europe and ROW, Fresenius Kabi. " As the first and only biosimilar company to offer a ready-to-use pre-filled syringe presentation for oncology indications of denosumab in Canada, we are introducing a new treatment option designed to support convenient administration for patients and healthcare professionals."

About Fresenius Kabi Biopharma Canada

Fresenius Kabi is a global healthcare company specializing in lifesaving medicines and technologies. Through its growing biosimilars portfolio, Fresenius Kabi is committed to increasing access to biologic therapies across immunology, rheumatology, bone health, oncology, and specialty care. In Canada, Fresenius Kabi markets biosimilars including Idacio (adalimumab), Tyenne (tocilizumab), Otulfi (ustekinumab), Conexxence (denosumab), and Bomyntra (denosumab), with additional biosimilars in development to further expand patient access to affordable biologic treatments.

About Conexxence

The active ingredient in Conexxence is denosumab. Denosumab is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits RANKL, reducing bone resorption and increasing bone mass. Conexxence is administered by subcutaneous injection.

The biosimilar development program for Conexxence included analytical, non-clinical, and clinical studies confirming equivalent efficacy and comparable safety to Prolia3, including a Phase 1 pharmacokinetic/ pharmacodynamic trial in healthy volunteers and a Phase 3 trial (LUMIADE-3)5.

Conexxence is approved in Canada6 and other key markets such as the US7 and EU8 for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men at increased risk of fracture, and for bone loss associated with hormone ablation in cancer patients.

About Bomyntra

The active ingredient in Bomyntra is denosumab. Denosumab inhibits RANKL, reducing bone destruction associated with malignancy. Bomyntra is administered by subcutaneous injection.

The biosimilar development program for Bomyntra included analytical, non-clinical, and clinical studies confirming equivalent efficacy and comparable safety to Prolia3, including a Phase 1 pharmacokinetic/ pharmacodynamic trial in healthy volunteers and a Phase 3 trial (LUMIADE-3)5.

Bomyntra is approved in Canada9 and other key markets such as US10 and EU11 for the prevention of skeletal-related events in adults with advanced malignancies involving bone and for the treatment of giant cell tumor of bone.

About Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi, an operating company of the Fresenius Group, is a global healthcare company providing integrated medicines, technologies, and services for critically and chronically ill patients. With more than 41,000 employees and present in over 100 countries, the company's broad portfolio enables access to high-quality care across emergency medicine, surgery, oncology, intensive care, and at home – reaching 450 million patients each year.

Through complementary business areas, Fresenius Kabi offers highly complex biopharmaceuticals for cancer, autoimmune and endocrine diseases; leading enteral, parenteral and homecare solutions within clinical nutrition; cutting-edge medical technology including infusion pumps, cell and gene therapy devices, disposables, and world-leading blood collection systems; and intravenous generic drugs and fluids that advance essential patient care worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.fresenius-kabi.com.

About Fresenius

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Frankfurt/Xetra: FRE) is a global healthcare company headquartered in Bad Homburg v. d. Höhe, Germany. In the 2025 fiscal year, Fresenius generated €22.6 billion in annual revenue. Fresenius currently counts over 178,000 employees. The Fresenius Group comprises the operating companies Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios as well as an investment in Fresenius Medical Care. With around 140 hospitals and countless outpatient facilities, Fresenius Helios is the leading private hospital operator in Germany and Spain, treating around 27 million patients every year. Fresenius Kabi's product portfolio touches the lives of 450 million patients annually and includes a range of highly complex biopharmaceuticals, clinical nutrition, medical technology, and intravenous generic drugs and fluids. Fresenius was established in 1912 by the Frankfurt pharmacist Dr. Eduard Fresenius. After his death, Else Kröner took over management of the company in 1952. She laid the foundations for a global enterprise that today pursues the goal of improving people's health. The largest shareholder is the non-profit Else Kröner Fresenius Foundation, which is dedicated to advancing medical research and supporting humanitarian projects.

For more information visit the Company's website at www.fresenius.com.

Visit our media center: www.fresenius.com/media-center.

For more information, please contact:

Priya Singh



Product Manager, Biopharmaceuticals Canada



Fresenius Kabi Canada



416-206-6919



Priya.singh04@fresenius-kabi.com

References

Conexxence® is a registered trademark of Fresenius Kabi Deutschland GmbH in selected countries. Bomyntra® is a registered trademark of Fresenius Kabi Deutschland GmbH in selected countries. Prolia® is a registered trademarks of Amgen Inc. Xgeva® is a registered trademarks of Amgen Inc. ClinicalTrials.gov. A Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Pharmacodynamics, Safety, and Immunogenicity of FKS518 in Postmenopausal Women With Osteoporosis. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/search?term=NCT04934072 Conexxence (denosumab) Health Canada Product Description. Available at: https://dhpp.hpfb-dgpsa.ca/dhpp/resource/107005 Conexxence (denosumab) US prescribing information. Available at: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2025/761398Orig1s000lbl.pdf 8. Conexxence (denosumab) EMA Summary of Product Characteristics. Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/conexxence Bomyntra (denosumab) Health Canada Product Description. Available at: https://dhpp.hpfb-dgpsa.ca/dhpp/resource/107006 Bomyntra (denosumab) US prescribing information. Available at: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2025/761398Orig1s000lbl.pdf Bomyntra (denosumab) EMA Summary of Product Characteristics. Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/bomyntra

SOURCE Fresenius Kabi Canada