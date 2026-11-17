BRISBANE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freenome, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRNM), a personalized cancer detection company using an AI-driven multiomics platform to develop and optimize single- and multi-cancer blood tests, today announced company management will participate in the Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference.

Management will participate in a fireside chat from 4:30pm to 4:55pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026.

A live and archived webcast of the events will be available on the “Events” section of the Freenome investor relations website at https://investors.freenome.com/news-events/events .

About Freenome



Freenome is an early cancer detection company developing blood-based screening tests to identify cancer in its earliest, most treatable stages. The company’s proprietary AI-driven multiomics discovery platform analyzes circulating cell-free DNA methylation patterns at single-base resolution alongside additional biomarkers to detect multiple cancers. Freenome’s development of FDA-approved SimpleScreen CRC for colorectal cancer screening and a pipeline of tests for lung cancer and additional single- and multi-cancer indications is designed to increase cancer screening participation among millions of at-risk individuals.

Freenome Contacts:

Investor Relations

Gilmartin Group LLC

investor-relations@freenome.com

Media Contact

Ryan Flinn

The Grace Group

ryan@gracegroup.us

media@gracegroup.us