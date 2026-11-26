FluoGuide A/S (STO:FLUO) ("FluoGuide" or the "Company") today releases its results for the period 1 January 2026 - 30 September 2026. The Q3 report is available as attached document to this press release and on FluoGuide's website.

Win in high-grade glioma

Just after the end of Q3 2026, we enrolled the first patient in CT-006. This is one of two clinical trials expected to support the New Drug Application (NDA) for FG001. The study design, including the primary endpoint, has been directionally aligned with the FDA.

"With patient recruitment started in our Phase 2 U.S. high-grade glioma study our priority is clear: win in high-grade glioma,"

says CEO Morten Albrechtsen.

This milestone reinforces our focus on the lead U.S. program in high-grade glioma (HGG). Our priority is clear: execute CT-006 successfully by recruiting patients, generating high-quality clinical evidence and advancing FG001 toward Phase 3 and potential U.S. approval.

Expand from strength

The U.S. market for high-grade glioma surgery could on its own support an attractive business opportunity. Yet FG001's potential is substantially greater.

The Q3 progress included:

development of the AI-based automated margin assessment for inclusion into Part 2 of the oral head and neck cancer study (CT-005)

continued enrollment by investigators in the investigator-initiated trial in presumed low-grade glioma

further development of the phototherapeutic program

supply of FG001 for a new investigator-initiated trial in robotic head and neck surgery, which enrolled its first patient

These programs create different routes to expand FG001 from our focused HGG entry strategy into a broader platform across brain tumors, oral cancer and, potentially, cancer therapy. We are advancing these opportunities in a capital-efficiently manner while keeping our investment and execution focused on winning in HGG.

Starting 1 December, we will share "From Light to Insight," a series of short videos bringing together clinicians, scientists, industry experts, analysts and the FluoGuide team. They will share their perspectives on the science, progress and potential and why fluorescence-guided surgery matters and why we are determined to win in HGG and expand into other cancer indications.

The Q3 2026 report also includes the Company's objectives for 2027 providing a clear overview of the targeted milestones and enhancing transparency.

KEY FIGURES Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 2025 DKK thousand 01-Jul-26 01-Jul-25 01-Jan-26 01-Jan-25 01-Jan-25 30-Sep-26 30-Sep-25 30-Sep-26 30-Sep-25 31-Dec-25 Income statement Other operating income 1,105 73 1,251 166 220 Other external expenses -9,423 -5,831 -27,768 -17,644 -23,980 Staff expenses -4,271 -3,202 -13,997 -10,667 -15,504 Depreciation and amortization -135 -135 -404 -423 -558 Income before interest and tax (EBIT) -12,723 -9,094 -40,918 -28,568 -39,822 Net financial items -172 -1,133 -1,741 -2,971 -5,137 Income before tax -12,896 -10,227 -42,659 -31,539 -44,959 Tax on income 343 1,660 5,500 5,170 5,500 Net result -12,553 -8,567 -37,159 -26,369 -39,459 Balance sheet Non-current assets 1,154 1,682 1,154 1,682 1,548 Current assets 50,907 27,575 50,907 27,575 86,744 Total assets 52,061 29,258 52,061 29,258 88,292 Equity 18,468 -2,445 18,468 -2,445 54,528 Non-current liabilities 218 485 218 485 28,038 Current liabilities 33,375 31,218 33,375 31,218 5,727 Cash flow statement Cash, cash equivalents & securities 35,911 13,696 35,911 13,696 78,799 Cash flow from: Operating activities -13,268 -10,967 -41,465 -31,925 -36,957 Investing activities 29,997 0 30,004 111 -29,904 Financing activities -627 5,031 -1,412 26,901 97,038 The period's cash flow 16,102 -5,936 -12,873 -4,913 30,176 Key ratios Equity share (solvency ratio) 35 % -8 % 35 % -8 % 62 % Earnings per share (DKK) -0.77 -0.63 -2.27 -1.94 -2.81

Presentation

In connection with the publication of the Q3 2026, CEO Morten Albrechtsen and CFO Ole Larsen will participate in a live webcast hosted by BioStock, on November 26, 2026, at 14:00 CET.

Please join the webcast via the following link: FluoGuide comments on Q3 - Biostock

A recorded version of the presentation will be available on FluoGuide's website under Investor Presentations after the webcast has concluded.

For further information, please contact:

Morten Albrechtsen, CEO

FluoGuide A/S

Phone: +45 24 25 62 66

E-mail: ma@fluoguide.com

Certified Adviser:

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB

Website: www.skmg.se

About FluoGuide

FluoGuide lights up cancer to maximize surgical outcomes in oncology. FluoGuide's lead product, FG001, is designed to improve surgical precision by lighting up cancer intraoperatively. The improved precision has a dual benefit - it reduces both the frequency of local recurrence post-surgery and lessens surgical sequelae. Ultimately, the improved precision enhances the likelihood of complete cure and lower healthcare costs. FluoGuide has demonstrated that FG001 is both effective and well tolerated. FluoGuide has entered partnerships with leading MedTech companies with the aim of accelerating development and commercialization. FluoGuide is listed on Nasdaq First North Sweden under the ticker "FLUO".

For more information on FG001 or FluoGuide's uPAR technology platform, please visit our home page www.fluoguide.com

Attachments

FluoGuide Q3 2026

SOURCE: FluoGuide A/S

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire