Kiel, Germany, and Stanford, USA, November 24, 2026 – tiakis Biotech AG, an innovative, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company specializing in novel approaches to protect human tissues and organ structures, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase II Athena clinical study evaluating the Company’s lead program Tiprelestat as a potential treatment for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH). The Athena study is being conducted by Stanford University under the leadership of Drs. Roham Zamanian, Marlene Rabinovitch and Cathie Spino (University of Michigan) and is sponsored by a substantial NIH grant awarded to Stanford University in 2025.

“We are very excited by the prospect of bringing Tiprelestat to the PAH clinic and assessing its disease-modifying potential in this patient population with a persistently high unmet medical need,” said Dr. Roham Zamanian, Director of the Adult Pulmonary Hypertension Service, Vera Moulton Wall Center for Pulmonary Vascular Disease at Stanford University.

Tiprelestat is a first- and best-in-class biological neutrophil elastase inhibitor enhancing BMPR2 signaling. It is being developed as an investigational and potentially disease-modifying therapy for PAH. Preclinically, it has shown the ability to address the underlying inflammation and reverse the vascular remodeling caused by this debilitating and fatal rare disease. In addition, Tiprelestat has demonstrated an excellent safety profile so far in five clinical trials involving over 100 individuals.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) is an orphan indication, with a total prevalence across the seven major global markets estimated at approximately 112,700 cases in 2024 and a steady increase projected through 2034. The United States accounts for the largest share of diagnosed PAH cases, representing about 45% of the total patient population. Tiprelestat has received Orphan Designation in Europe and the U.S.

“Based on the very encouraging results from the previous clinical trials and preclinical disease models of PAH, we are pleased to advance Tiprelestat into this Athena trial in collaboration with Stanford University,” said Martin Voss, CEO of tiakis Biotech AG.

About the Phase II Athena study

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II study (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier NCT07601295) aims to establish clinical proof-of-concept for Tiprelestat in PAH. Up to 90 patients will be randomized to receive one of two doses of Tiprelestat or placebo for 24 weeks, followed by a four-week withdrawal phase. The primary endpoint is pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR).

The multicenter study is currently open for enrollment at sites in the United States of America (https://athena-pah.org/).